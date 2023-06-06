General Accounting & Reporting Senior Analyst

This role is not eligible for relocation

No travel is expected with this role

Job summary

The GA & Reporting Senior Analyst delivering finance group reporting services to the entities assigned and support the delivery of timely and accurate statutory accounts and tax analyses while ensuring adherence to policies and procedures in the drive for exceptional customer service, operational excellence and compliance.

Entity:

Finance



Job Family Group:

Finance Group



Job Summary:

Job Description:

Key Accountabilities

Support significantly larger and/or more complex entities and has a good understanding of the nature of the business and the economic environment to execute activities effectively.

Manage month-end, quarter end and year end closing activities (journal entries, reconciliation and etc) to ensure timely and accurate closure of accounts in compliance with company policies and statutory regulations.

Support the delivery of timely and accurate statutory accounts and tax analyses through liaison with the Statutory Tax teams and external auditors if required.

Manage the accounting and financial reporting process, including financial close timeliness and escalation, preparation of financial statements for group consolidated financial statements.

Support stakeholders internally and externally. Provide relevant advice and information as and when required.

Proactively identify, propose and implement continuous improvement opportunities in existing processes within the team.

Essential Education & Experience

Bachelor’s Degree in Business, Finance, Accounting or related field.

Recognised professional accounting qualification (e.g. ACCA, CPA, CIMA).

Minimum of 4 -5 years of experience in general and/or financial accounting.

Require to work shift hours during month-end and quarter-end close period

Desirable Criteria

Shared service centre experience.

Working experience using SAP sy



Travel Requirement

Relocation Assistance:

Remote Type:

This position is a hybrid of office/remote working



Skills:

Accounting for financial instruments, Accounting for financial instruments, Accounting policy, Accounting processes and financial systems, Accounting Reporting, Agility core practices, Agility tools, Analytical Thinking, Analytics, Business process control, Business process improvement, Collaboration, Commercial acumen, Commercial assurance for external reporting, Communication, Creativity and Innovation, Credit Management, Curiosity, Customer centric thinking, Data Analysis, Data visualization and interpretation, Decision Making, Digital Automation, Digital fluency, Financial Accounting {+ 10 more}



Legal Disclaimer:

We are an equal opportunity employer and value diversity at our company. We do not discriminate on the basis of race, religion, color, national origin, sex, gender, gender expression, sexual orientation, age, marital status, neurodiversity/neurocognitive functioning, veteran status or disability status. Individuals with disabilities may request a reasonable accommodation related to bp’s recruiting process (e.g., accessing the job application, completing required assessments, participating in telephone screenings or interviews, etc.). If you would like to request an accommodation related to the recruitment process, please contact us to request accommodations.

If you are selected for a position and depending upon your role, your employment may be contingent upon adherence to local policy. This may include pre-placement drug screening, medical review of physical fitness for the role, and background checks.