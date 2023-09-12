This role is not eligible for relocation

Up to 25% travel should be expected with this role

Job summary

Entity:

Customers & Products



Job Family Group:

Sales Group



Job Summary:



Job Description:

At bp, we’re reimagining energy for people and our planet, and we know we can’t do it alone. We’re a diverse team of engineers, scientists, traders, and business professionals determined to find answers to problems that must be solved. We believe that our teams are strengthened by diversity. We invite application from all suitable candidates regardless of your gender, race, sexual orientation, or neurodiversity. Bring what makes you YOU!

The General Aviation Senior Account Manager - Australia and New Zealand (GA ANZ Mgr) will be responsible heading up Air bp General Aviation Sales function across Australia and New Zealand, responsible for leading a large team of 6 Account Managers located across the 2 countries.

The GA ANZ Mgr will be responsible for developing & implementing our customer offer and business strategy into the General Aviation market segment in both countries. This role will be directly accountable for the commercial P&L performance, sales and margins for our GA customers and maximizing the value and financial returns from Air bp regional airport network working with our Commercial and Supply team and Operations.

The Opportunity

The role will also be required to provide business leadership and support to the Sales team with relationship management of our key customers and airport network and drive commercial performance whilst coaching and driving performance of the GA Sales team ensuring the team applies detailed, meticulous, and disciplined continuous application of best-in-class Account Management and Commercial Management techniques and practices.

Provide leadership, coaching and support to the General Aviation Sales team across Australia and New Zealand, recognizing both the opportunities and challenges associate with remote leadership.

Develop a winning growth strategy including customer and sales plans to maximum value for Air bp and our customers, by ensuring the team develops win-win offers and solutions including in the areas of technical service, low carbon and digital that has clear value proposition to our customers.

Support the team with their development of winning Customer strategies and offers and where applicable managing distributors and resellers arrangements across ANZ.

Coach and support the team with response to customers tender invitation, managing customer data in our CRM system (eg. Sales Force) and inputting into our internal financial forecasting and supply demand processes

Set and monitor the financial targets for the Team whilst holding ultimate accountability for delivering of financial performance for GA.

Be the senior and escalation point of contact for customer within bp, including the development of a multi-faceted customer contact map with a view to building intimacy and a clear understanding of drivers for decision making and managing working capital and credit risk.

Ensure the team works closely with Operations to ensure Airports and Airfield representatives on provide high quality and efficient services to our customers are maximize returns.

About You

To be successful in the role the candidate must have:

Deep track record in Sales and Marketing, especially leading National Sales team and being able to deliver financial success is essential.

Experience with leading remote teams, ability to work with and influence cross-functional teams across locations in ANZ.

Previous experience with managing and being accountable for profitability developing pricing and offer strategies that optimizing the value chain in highly competitive markets.

Evidence of growing deep customer and external relationships which are directly linked to financial success.

Must be an energetic individual passionate about the business, with a deep sense of ownership and “can do” attitude with the ability to lead by influence.

Must have high level of business intuition and ability to manage ambiguity as well as influencing stakeholders across different levels of the organization.

Self-starter, great listener, humble with both self-confidence and resilience

Benefits of working with us

Hybrid working arrangements, 60:40 to enable work-life balance.

Career development and mentoring programs

Generous salary package including annual bonus program.

12% superannuation, Share options, and fuel discounts.

Up to 18 weeks paid maternity leave/4 weeks paid partner leave.

Please be aware that all bp ANZ employees must be Permanent Residents or Citizens of Australia or New Zealand



Remote Type:

This position is a hybrid of office/remote working



Skills:

Account Management, Account strategy and business planning, Business, Coaching, Commercial performance, Leadership, Managing Sales Teams, Relationship Management, Sales



