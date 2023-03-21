General Maintenance Tech

Job summary

The ROO is an organization that supports the operations of over 200 company owned and over 1,000 franchised convenience retail stores operating under the brands of Thorntons and ampm across the west coast, midwest, and northeast. We are seeking guest-centric leaders with a growth and strategic mindset to help us continue to build the leading convenience retail chain of the future.



General Summary

General Maintenance Technicians are responsible for the overall upkeep and repair of all assigned sites whether through completion of the physical repair of the site or through the coordination of vendor repair efforts. General Maintenance Technicians are responsible for providing the direction of how repairs will be executed and conveying that information to the store, and Facility Services Management.



Essential Job Functions (RESPONSIBLE TO)

• Maintain and facilitate repairs to Thorntons owned properties including repairs to plumbing, electrical, and HVAC/R systems.

• Perform repairs to food service and dispensed beverage equipment

• Maintain and facilitate repairs to structural components of the site including, but not limited to, doors & hardware, cabinetry, drywall, roofing, ceilings, curbing, and concrete.

• Management of all service calls logged for assigned locations. This includes direction on service call dispatch, vendor follow-up, and approval of all completed work.

• Work with stores to maintain the overall appearance of sites to meet Brand Standards.

• Observe and report additional maintenance needs to the appropriate department(s)

• Ability to perform basic level fuel dispenser repairs example: Hanging Hardware- Hoses and nozzles (Training Provided)

• Perform additional duties as assigned.



Preferred Qualifications

 Education

o High School Diploma or GED

o Certificate of training in a technical-oriented program or school



 Experience

o A minimum of 5 years of technician experience in maintenance, plumbing, HVAC/R, and electrical repairs

o Repair certifications or licenses are preferred o Basic welding skills



 Knowledge/Skills

o Working knowledge of all building structures and systems

o Ability to manage multiple projects simultaneously

o Strong interpersonal and communication skills

o Ability to utilize technology via iPhone, iPad and/or computer laptop

o Ability to manage expense reports for company provided credit cards



 Equipment/Special Expertise

o Must be able to operate multi-meters, amp probes, all power tools, including but limited to, grinders, chain saws, jack hammers, hydraulic lifts, pallet jacks, small hand tools, trimmers and sprayers.



 Other Considerations

o Must have a valid driver’s license at all times

o DOT certified/Medical Card

o Overnight travel may be required



