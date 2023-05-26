General Maintenance Tech

Up to 100% travel should be expected with this role

Job summary

Maintain and repair food/beverage equipment. Perform electrical, plumbing, construction, and HVAC troubleshooting, repairs and maintenance.

Entity:

Customers & Products



Job Family Group:

Retail Group



Job Summary:

Maintain and repair food/beverage equipment. Perform electrical, plumbing, construction, and HVAC troubleshooting, repairs and maintenance.



Job Description:

Essential Job Functions (RESPONSIBLE TO)

• Maintain and facilitate repairs to Thorntons owned properties including repairs to plumbing, electrical, and HVAC/R systems.

• Perform repairs to food service and dispensed beverage equipment

• Maintain and facilitate repairs to structural components of the site including, but not limited to, doors & hardware, cabinetry, drywall, roofing, ceilings, curbing, and concrete.

• Management of all service calls logged for assigned locations. This includes direction on service call dispatch, vendor follow-up, and approval of all completed work.

• Work with stores to maintain the overall appearance of sites to meet Brand Standards.

• Observe and report additional maintenance needs to the appropriate department(s)

• Ability to perform basic level fuel dispenser repairs example: Hanging Hardware- Hoses and nozzles (Training Provided)

• Perform additional duties as assigned.



Preferred Qualifications

 Education

o High School Diploma or GED

o Certificate of training in a technical-oriented program or school



 Experience

o A minimum of 5 years of technician experience in maintenance, plumbing, HVAC/R, and electrical repairs

o Repair certifications or licenses are preferred o Basic welding skills



 Knowledge/Skills

o Working knowledge of all building structures and systems

o Ability to manage multiple projects simultaneously

o Strong interpersonal and communication skills

o Ability to utilize technology via iPhone, iPad and/or computer laptop

o Ability to manage expense reports for company provided credit cards



 Equipment/Special Expertise

o Must be able to operate multi-meters, amp probes, all power tools, including but limited to, grinders, chain saws, jack hammers, hydraulic lifts, pallet jacks, small hand tools, trimmers and sprayers.



 Other Considerations

o Must have a valid driver’s license at all times

o DOT certified/Medical Card

o Overnight travel may be required



Travel Requirement

Up to 100% travel should be expected with this role



Relocation Assistance:

This role is not eligible for relocation



Remote Type:

This position is not available for remote working



Skills:



Legal Disclaimer:

We are an equal opportunity employer and value diversity at our company. We do not discriminate on the basis of race, religion, color, national origin, sex, gender, gender expression, sexual orientation, age, marital status, neurodiversity/neurocognitive functioning, veteran status or disability status. Individuals with disabilities may request a reasonable accommodation related to bp’s recruiting process (e.g., accessing the job application, completing required assessments, participating in telephone screenings or interviews, etc.). If you would like to request an accommodation related to the recruitment process, please contact us to request accommodations.

If you are selected for a position and depending upon your role, your employment may be contingent upon adherence to local policy. This may include pre-placement drug screening, medical review of physical fitness for the role, and background checks.