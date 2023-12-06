General Manager B2B Sales

Up to 25% travel should be expected with this role

Customers & Products



Sales Group



Responsible for supporting the regional sales direct/B2B team, leading all operational aspects of the business, and leads the sales direct/B2B operations team to deliver all sales support processes whilst managing any relationships with internal and external customer service providers to ensure Service Level Agreements are delivered. The scope of the role will influence the grade – this can include financial accountability, geographical scope, leadership responsibilities and overall level of responsibility.



The role is accountable for leading and delivery of shared business objectives in the given portfolio of B2B Business (FWS and Heavy Duty ), including Volume and GM performance targets, as well as other key performance indicators of overdues, new customer acquisitions, market share growth, network expansion and value propositions for balanced business growth. Will also be accountable to lead and energize large sales team, their capability development and performance management to drive business growth in both Direct accounts and Distribution network to grow and support all FWS and Heavy Duty (HD) business pan India. This role involves cross functional engagement and relationship management with top leadership teams of customers to deliver on assigned business objectives.

About Castrol India

Castrol India, a key player in the global lubricant industry, operates under the bp Group, a major global energy company. Publicly listed in India, Castrol excels in automotive, industrial, and marine lubricants, with a century of market leadership. Our robust presence includes three blending plants, 330 distributors, and 100,000+ retail outlets. We cultivate limitless success, offering employees a dynamic learning environment and opportunities. Here, you can develop your expertise or pursue a general management track. Be part of our legacy of encouraging top talent for leadership roles with the bp group, both in India and worldwide.

We are currently looking for General Manager B2B Sales in Mumbai. More details below:

Visit www.castrol.co.in for more.

Deliver growth in both the short term and the long term Volume, NSV and GM

Develop and implement prospect pipeline and become value partner with customers to drive profitable growth

Drive Key strategic agenda of CIP by collaborating with internal and external customers

Lead resources (People, ASP, Capex, Trade Loan etc) for the market in line with strategic priorities

Lead high level senior relationships with key strategic accounts and Distributors

RTM decisions in line with business priorities and its effective implementations

Develop people succession plans by building a robust talent pipeline, growing leadership capability and technical expertise, establishing a culture of excellence and dedication

Inspire and energize large team (6 direct reports, 33 extended team members) to deliver business performance by implementing the key elements of the people agenda including Talent & Performance Management, Capability Development and Strategic Resourcing

Sales leader accountable for sites and Road Safety for sales staff – supported by the Hub HSSE

Sales critical metrics - Volume, NSV, GM, Overdue, Prospect Pipeline, Trials Generated, Account Addition & Retention, % Premium Product, Trade loans performance delivery etc.

Bachelor’s degree or equivalent experience preferably Mechanical Engineer and MBA with major of sales & marketing is preferred.

More than 10-15 years sales & marketing experience.

More than 5-8 years Key Accounts or Sales Channels management experience; The experience in FWS and HD segment is a strong plus.

Proven track record of driving growth in a very competitive market environment;

Working experience in Lubes industry is preferred

Proficiency in working level English. Fair knowledge in Finance, Supply Chain, marketing.

Strong territory management.

Maturity with significant business and social insight – understand the business context as well as the industry trend particularly for the Key Accounts;

Excellent Selling skills especially the value selling skills, fair knowledge on auto technology, aftermarket service, construction segment of course lubes as well;

In depth understanding of the Key Accounts business and aftermarket;

Strong influencing and communication skills – able to communicate views effectively throughout the organization and external partners

Good relationship builder particularly with the key personals across not only Key accounts, but also the industry related

Team oriented and collaborative leadership skills



Up to 25% travel should be expected with this role



This role is eligible for relocation within country



This position is not available for remote working



Business Acumen, Commercial performance, Consultative selling skills, Customer Profitability, Customer value proposition, Digital fluency, Internal alignment, Listening, Managing strategic partnerships, Negotiation planning and preparation, Offer and product knowledge, Partner relationship management, Sector, market, customer and competitor understanding



We are an equal opportunity employer and value diversity at our company. We do not discriminate on the basis of race, religion, color, national origin, sex, gender, gender expression, sexual orientation, age, marital status, socioeconomic status, neurodiversity/neurocognitive functioning, veteran status or disability status. Individuals with disabilities may request a reasonable accommodation related to bp’s recruiting process (e.g., accessing the job application, completing required assessments, participating in telephone screenings or interviews, etc.). If you would like to request an accommodation related to the recruitment process, please contact us to request accommodations.

If you are selected for a position and depending upon your role, your employment may be contingent upon adherence to local policy. This may include pre-placement drug screening, medical review of physical fitness for the role, and background checks.