General Manager B2B Sales

Responsible for supporting the regional sales direct/B2B team, leading all operational aspects of the business, and leads the sales direct/B2B operations team to deliver all sales support processes whilst managing any relationships with internal and external customer service providers to ensure Service Level Agreements are delivered. The scope of the role will influence the grade – this can include financial accountability, geographical scope, leadership responsibilities and overall level of responsibility.
Role accountable
The role is accountable for leading and delivery of shared business objectives in the given portfolio of B2B Business (FWS and Heavy Duty ), including Volume and GM performance targets, as well as other key performance indicators of overdues, new customer acquisitions, market share growth, network expansion and value propositions for balanced business growth. Will also be accountable to lead and energize large sales team, their capability development and performance management to drive business growth in both Direct accounts and Distribution network to grow and support all FWS and Heavy Duty (HD) business pan India. This role involves cross functional engagement and relationship management with top leadership teams of customers to deliver on assigned business objectives.
Castrol India, a key player in the global lubricant industry, operates under the bp Group, a major global energy company. Publicly listed in India, Castrol excels in automotive, industrial, and marine lubricants, with a century of market leadership. Our robust presence includes three blending plants, 330 distributors, and 100,000+ retail outlets. We cultivate limitless success, offering employees a dynamic learning environment and opportunities. Here, you can develop your expertise or pursue a general management track. Be part of our legacy of encouraging top talent for leadership roles with the bp group, both in India and worldwide.
We are currently looking for General Manager B2B Sales in Mumbai. More details below:
Visit www.castrol.co.in for more.
Up to 25% travel should be expected with this role
This role is eligible for relocation within country
This position is not available for remote working
Business Acumen, Commercial performance, Consultative selling skills, Customer Profitability, Customer value proposition, Digital fluency, Internal alignment, Listening, Managing strategic partnerships, Negotiation planning and preparation, Offer and product knowledge, Partner relationship management, Sector, market, customer and competitor understanding
