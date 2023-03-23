General Manager Mobility & Convenience

As a member of the bpSA leadership team, the GM: Mobility & Convenience will be responsible for developing and executing the Mobility & Convenience Strategy, providing leadership to all Sales & Marketing personnel within the department.
The post holds unique delegations on the Convenience Pillar of growth, and thus should have expertise in leading Retail businesses and in Retail transformation.
Education & Experience Required:
Education
Key Accountabilities:
Leadership and Culture
Grade EResponsible for leading the delivery of safe, reliable, compliant and efficient retail operations, holding accountability for the execution of a high quality retail offer and related strategic initiatives, maintaining external relationships with franchisees, dealers and key suppliers, and delivering growth through operational excellence in all aspects of retail utilising established networks across the organisation.