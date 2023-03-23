General Manager Mobility & Convenience

Yes - Domestic (In country) only

Job summary

As a member of the bpSA leadership team, the GM: Mobility & Convenience will be responsible for developing and executing the Mobility & Convenience Strategy, providing leadership to all Sales & Marketing personnel within the department.

The post holds unique delegations on the Convenience Pillar of growth, and thus should have expertise in leading Retail businesses and in Retail transformation.



Education & Experience Required:



Education

A degree in a field such as Business Administration, Communications, Marketing or similar

MBA or similar postgraduation qualification

10+ years’ experience in a similar management role

Technical, commercial, and leadership experience in retail fuel and convenience operations, sales & marketing, or fuels supply & logistics. Few years of prior business development or M&A experience is critical

Successful delivery track record in large scale sales operations, and/or complex business teams – this includes demonstrated track record of delivering improved margin and increased business profitability through leadership of B2B, B2C, Network Development, and Convenience activities.

Demonstrated ability to input to the definition and execution of Sales and Marketing strategy for large scale businesses; ability to manage short- and long-term dimension of strategy implementation from a sales perspective.

Demonstrated success in managing multiple interfaces and improving business performance through eliminating complexity and duplication.

Relevant experience of working in the region including relevant legislative and regulatory knowledge.

Thorough understanding of energy industry regulations.

Leading strategies that involve multiple stakeholders, such as local government officials, regulators, communities & NGOs at various levels.

Deep understanding of corporate ethics and HSSE guidelines and processes.



Skills & Competencies Retail mastery; Network, Marketing, Offer, Franchising, Operations

Knowledge of other key stages in the hydro-carbon value chain (Refining, IST) and broad range of sales skills in many products (gas, diesel, etc.).

Ability to plan and execute strong strategies

Strong leadership skills to evaluate ongoing team performance and provide training and coaching when necessary

Commercially strong, innovative, and driven Leader

Communication skills for effective verbal and written communications with cross functional teams, operations specialists, collaborating departments and upper management

Advanced analytical and problem-solving skills to identify opportunities, improve processes and develop and implement new strategies

Financial skills and business acumen to understand sales profitability and opportunities

Outstanding negotiation skills

Technology skills

Advanced research and reporting skills to analyze business data, trends and forecasts thereafter

Key Accountabilities:



Leadership and Culture

Role model and ensure entire team consistently practices the Who We are beliefs; Live our Purpose, Play to Win, and Care for Others

Engender a safety culture that will lead to improved safety performance, risk mitigation, compliance to regulations and R&M policies and Group standards.

Champion customer centricity in the M&C team and in the wider bp SA business

Drive the people agenda and uphold company values, ethics, Code of Conduct, staff development, motivation, productivity improvements and retention of key talent.

Ensure a successful and sustained talent management, D&I agenda and succession planning

Build and lead fit for purpose cross-business, cross-functional deal teams leveraging broader bp expertise

Play an integral part as BPSA LT member.

Strategy

Leading, developing, implementing and executing the Retail Strategy considering the Fuels Strategy, the Fuels Pricing Strategy, the CoT Strategy and the Convenience Strategy within the agreed framework. Control and seek for amendments when internal and/or external factors change. Supporting the strategy team to embed the Retail Strategy into BPSA strategy.

The role is accountable for the strategy implementation – supporting qualitative network growth, convenience growth, cards expansion - and operation execution of the B2C retail business across all Channels of Trade.

Operational Excellence

Drive origination, evaluation, negotiations, and execution of step-out business development opportunities (retail fuel and convenience) in line with business strategy

Prioritise sales and marketing activities, allocate and ensure efficient use of resources to deliver the continuous improvement agenda.

Custodianship of key strategic partnering, relationships and the execution of loyalty program in support of the growth agenda.

Guide the deal teams through rigorous technical, commercial, and economic assessments, lead deal governance sessions and pitch recommendations to Senior Executives

Lead material integration / organizational transformation projects and resource program management office (PMO)

Provide leadership, capability, and resource sharing to support the business development agenda of key interfacing entities such as Fuels Supply & Midstream, Trading & Shipping, Future Mobility & Solutions, Regions, Cities, & Solutions, etc.

Deepen capability around deal hunting, creative structuring, and financing, leveraging internal and external talent

Lead transformation in Convenience execution including; supply chain, offer development, category management, food management, pricing and technology

Grade EResponsible for leading the delivery of safe, reliable, compliant and efficient retail operations, holding accountability for the execution of a high quality retail offer and related strategic initiatives, maintaining external relationships with franchisees, dealers and key suppliers, and delivering growth through operational excellence in all aspects of retail utilising established networks across the organisation.