General Manager - Paharpur

Are you ready to join a team that’s driving the future of lubricants & beyond and setting new industry standards? Discover how our diverse and passionate people at Castrol are shaping the industry – and how you can be part of this journey.

We’re seeking talented experts who share our passion for innovation and excellence. Bring your unique perspective, collaborative spirit, and challenge our thinking as we continue to lead the way in the lubricants market & build businesses beyond lubricants. This is your chance to learn, grow, and thrive in a dynamic and inclusive organization.

Castrol is a global leader in lubricants and part of the bp Group, one of the world’s largest energy companies. In India, Castrol is a publicly listed company, leading in the Automotive, Industrial, and Marine lubricant sectors. With iconic brands, relentless innovation, strong customer relationships, and a team of highly motivated employees, we have maintained our market leadership in India for over a century. Our robust manufacturing and distribution network in India helps us reach consumers through more than 135,000 outlets.

At Castrol, success knows no bounds. We offer a fast-paced learning environment where you can develop your career, whether in specialized functions or on a general management track. Castrol India has a proud legacy of nurturing top talent for leadership roles, both locally and globally.

Let me tell you about the role

The key role of this position is to lead planning, organizing, control and production related activities within the plant and its associated third parties to meet customer expectations of service and quality at cost effective rates, while meeting our HSSE expectations.

Key Accountabilities

Lead team to deliver production volumes on schedule so that customer service targets are met

Demonstrated ability to manage Industrial Relations (IR) in challenging environment & lead collective negotiation process (LTS)

Demonstrated ability to lead capital investment projects in plant upgradation and construction

Demonstrated ability to drive safety improvements and facilitate imbibing the HSSE culture in the plant.

Demonstrated ability to lead site level manufacturing excellence initiatives and basic knowledge of good manufacturing practices. (e.g., TPM)

Lead the Quality initiatives to deliver outstanding performance from the site team

Maintain a high level of motivation at the site and drive the development of individuals along with their careers

Demonstrated good people leadership skills and should be able to lead a team along with a battery of contractors.

Basic knowledge on statutory requirements like factories act, petroleum rules, electricity acts and rules.

Good knowledge of project management, planning, negotiations with sound commercial judgement and should be able to work well under pressure and with competing priorities.

Experience in communicating and collaborating with all levels of the organization and external agencies including statutory bodies.

Act as task supervisor of compliance tasks as detailed in the compliance management system, ensuring appropriate resources are in place and effective completion of these tasks by task owners

Act as central point of contact for crisis & continuity management in the facility / country, and ensure all BP and legislative requirements are met for crisis and continuity management.

Ensure inspection and maintenance of facility assets to meet all applicable BP Group Defined Practices and BP Operating Management System requirements.

This is an S&OR critical role.

Crucial Education - BTech / BE (preferable Chemical or Mechanical), PG Diploma in Management would be an added advantage.

Crucial Experience and Job Requirements:

15+ years of proven experience

Experience in leading unionized workforce

Good knowledge of manufacturing excellence various techniques

Good knowledge of project management

Basic knowledge in electrical and instrumentation functions

Demonstrate ability to lead multiple activities concurrently

Computer literate - Expert knowledge of MS Project, MS Office specifically Excel. Ability to use and take full advantage of appropriate tools in particular. Knowledge of JDE would be an advantage.

Should know English & Hindi Language.

We are an equal opportunity employer and value diversity at our company. We do not discriminate on the basis of race, religion, color, national origin, sex, gender, gender expression, sexual orientation, age, marital status, veteran status, or disability status. We will ensure that individuals with disabilities are provided reasonable accommodation to participate in the job application or interview process, to perform essential job functions, and to receive other benefits and privileges of employment. Please contact us to request accommodation.



