General Manager Sales B2C Chennai

Grade G Responsible for managing an indirect sales team and external distributors and key accounts to achieve all sales objectives vs. plan by maintaining and growing sales of products and services in assigned territories through distribution channels, as well as assisting in the development and implementation of short- and long-term growth strategies and account retention programmes for key accounts. The scope of the role will influence the grade – this can include financial accountability, geographical scope, leadership responsibilities and overall level of responsibility.
Entity:Customers & Products
Sales Group
Job Family Group:
Grade G
Job Summary:
Job Description:
Role Synopsis
The RGM leads a team of Regional Sales Managers, Area Sales Managers and Distributors. He / She is responsible for developing and deploying long term strategy to gain share and grow volume sustainability in the defined territory.
Will be responsible for developing talent, maintaining health of distribution infrastructure in defined geography and provide inputs to the sales and marketing leadership on developing ‘go to market strategies' that help the company maintain the leadership position in the market.
Castrol operates an agency managed front-line sales force team that captures orders and activates sales. This team comprises of approx. 350 ‘feet on street’ & is instrumental in execution of sales plans in the market. The RGM and his/her team is responsible for managing the deployment of this team of ‘feet on street’ and for delivering sales productivity metric.
This is a Leadership role. The post holder must demonstrate strong commercial acumen, capacity to lead a diverse team & manage senior stakeholder engagement within the organization across functional lines to deliver revenue, market share and volume growth in the defined geography. He / she should focus on building a high-performance team, developing a strong talent pipeline and a vibrant org culture in the region.
What you will deliver
Experience and Qualifications
Bachelor’s degree in from a competitive program, preferably in applied sciences, economics, finance or economics. Management degree is highly desirable.
Having 12-15 years of sales, sales management and / or marketing experience.
At least 3-5 years of experience in leading a team of managers
Experience dealing with multiple important stakeholders both within and outside the organization.
Hands-on experience of managing large indirect or direct sales networks.
Up to 10% travel should be expected with this role
Travel Requirement
This role is eligible for relocation within country
Relocation Assistance:
This position is not available for remote working
Remote Type:
Skills:
Legal Disclaimer:
We are an equal opportunity employer and value diversity at our company. We do not discriminate on the basis of race, religion, color, national origin, sex, gender, gender expression, sexual orientation, age, marital status, socioeconomic status, neurodiversity/neurocognitive functioning, veteran status or disability status. Individuals with disabilities may request a reasonable accommodation related to bp’s recruiting process (e.g., accessing the job application, completing required assessments, participating in telephone screenings or interviews, etc.). If you would like to request an accommodation related to the recruitment process, please contact us to request accommodations.
If you are selected for a position and depending upon your role, your employment may be contingent upon adherence to local policy. This may include pre-placement drug screening, medical review of physical fitness for the role, and background checks.