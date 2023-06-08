General Shop Tech

Job summary

The General Shop Technician is an integral member of the Maintenance Team working to repair and maintain various types of industrial equipment including but not limited to; piping systems, heat exchangers, valves, structural platforms, tower/ vessel internals, and other types of fixed equipment throughout the refinery.

Entity:

Production & Operations



Job Family Group:

Operations Group



Job Summary:

The General Shop Technician is an integral member of the Maintenance Team working to repair and maintain various types of industrial equipment including but not limited to; piping systems, heat exchangers, valves, structural platforms, tower/ vessel internals, and other types of fixed equipment throughout the refinery.



Job Description:

Key Accountabilities:

Safely executes work in accordance with company policies and practices

Assists in the repair, installation, and maintenance of typical processing and refining equipment

Assesses and manages jobsite risks and identifies and maintains risk controls and mitigations

Works effectively, collaboratively, and respectfully on diverse teams

Maintains a high standard for quality craftsmanship.



The Cherry Point Refinery is currently accepting applications for General Shop Technician positions. The General Shop Technician is responsible for performing maintenance work associated with the production or refining of oil and gas.



​Pay starts at $39.69/hour for Tech 1 with the opportunity to advance to $56.15/hour for Tech 5, plus overtime. Some of our benefits include medical, dental, vision, pension, and a 401k matching contribution, vacation, and 9 paid holidays per year.



The hiring class will start on October 2023 after successful completion of our application screening and pre-employment testing.



About you

Are you full of energy and passion towards new challenges? Ideal candidates will have a High School Diploma or equivalent and 4+ years applicable experience. Ability to work independently and in a team environment while being self-motivated and safety conscious is vital to succeed in this role. Basic computer skills such MS office or web-based applications would greatly benefit the role holder. The successful candidate will be:

Experienced with:

Industrial pipe fitting and welding

Industrial metal fabrication

Working in an industrial environment

Operating mobile industrial equipment

Crane signals, rigging and lifting operations

Industrial valve servicing and repair

Reading and using piping and instrument diagrams, piping isometrics, and general mechanical drawings

Experienced and have the understanding of hydrocarbon processing

Proving mechanical aptitude

Demonstrating the ability to work with others in a team environment both as a leader and team member

Additional relevant education or experience in a maintenance and reliability environment— such as in a refinery, chemical plant, technical school, or the military— is preferred

TWIC card is required.



This position requires the ability to perform various types of physical labor, including lifting and carrying up to 30 pounds, Standing, walking, lifting and carrying up to 30-pounds; bending, stooping, twisting, reaching, stretching, pushing, pulling, dragging 50-yards, balancing, kneeling, crawling, use of hands and feet, climbing ladders\stairs and working in confined spaces in high places and withstanding heights. The schedule for this role consists of four 10 hour days (M-Th), a rotating 10 hour day mini-shift (Wed-Sat), working overtime and responding to call-outs 24/7-365 days per year. Turnaround schedules and other outages require extended work periods, including night coverage.



Travel Requirement

No travel is expected with this role



Relocation Assistance:

Relocation may be negotiable for this role



Remote Type:

This position is not available for remote working



Skills:

Control of work, Cost-conscious decision-making, Maintenance general, Procedures and practices, Reliability general, Risk Management, Safety Leadership, Turnaround general



Legal Disclaimer:

We are an equal opportunity employer and value diversity at our company. We do not discriminate on the basis of race, religion, color, national origin, sex, gender, gender expression, sexual orientation, age, marital status, neurodiversity/neurocognitive functioning, veteran status or disability status. Individuals with disabilities may request a reasonable accommodation related to bp’s recruiting process (e.g., accessing the job application, completing required assessments, participating in telephone screenings or interviews, etc.). If you would like to request an accommodation related to the recruitment process, please contact us to request accommodations.

If you are selected for a position and depending upon your role, your employment may be contingent upon adherence to local policy. This may include pre-placement drug screening, medical review of physical fitness for the role, and background checks.