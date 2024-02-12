This role is not eligible for relocation

Job summary

Entity:

Finance



Job Family Group:

Business Support Group



Job Summary:

Responsible for supporting various business activities through the development of performance reporting with relevant business context through various reporting methods to drive business interventions to improve value delivery and using sound technical capabilities, identify process improvement opportunities, including the development of metrics and reporting to realize improvement potential, and support/manage teams delivering the prioritized initiatives/projects, from design through to implementation to help the organization achieve its initiatives.



Job Description:

Genesys Solutions Analyst

We are a global energy business involved in every aspect of the energy system. We are working towards delivering light, heat and mobility to millions of people, every day. We are one of the very few companies equipped to solve some of the big complex challenges that matter for the future. We have a real contribution to make to the world's ambition of a low carbon future. Join us, and be part of what we can accomplish together. You can participate in our new ambition to become a net zero company by 2050 or sooner, and to help the world get to net zero.

In Hungary, we operate bp’s Global Business Services organization which is an integrated part of bp. Our people want to play their part in solving the big complex challenges facing our world today and, guided by our bp values, are working to help meet the world’s need for more energy while lowering carbon emissions. In our offices in Budapest and Szeged, we work in customer service, finance, accounting, procurement, HR services and other enabling functions – providing solutions across all of bp. Join our team, and develop your career in an encouraging, forward-thinking environment!

Would you like to discover how our diverse, hardworking people are leading the way in making energy cleaner and better – and how you can play your part in our world-class team?

Join our Digital Solutions Team and advance your career as a



Genesys Solutions Analyst

Digital Solutions combines various processes ranging from global transformation delivery, project and programme portfolio management, change management, template, business process management, automation centre of excellence, global data management and others.

In this role You will:

Lead the customer access strategy solution design.

Investigate and evaluate solution options.

Prototype solution design for review with business partners.

Create and maintain high quality solution design.

Review solution designs to ensure global process design governance policies are adhered to, and that solutions align with corporate governance and external regulatory bodies.

Validate that other solutions that integrate with the core solution are aligned with GBS standards.

Ensure technical designs are reviewed and appropriately stored to ensure business needs are met, and the technical solution is aligned with the conceptual and process design.

Provide consultancy and solutions for business change.

Ensure design documentation is created and maintained.

Provide subject matter expertise to support Communities of Practice.

Support process review sessions for the business, providing detailed system solution knowledge, to assist in finding opportunities for re-alignment and standardization.

What you will need to be successful:

Suitably qualified professional with degree or similar education background.

8+ years of relevant work experience with systems and process design.

Experience working in a multi-national organization.

Proficient in English.

Strong presentation and communication skills, including the ability to articulate complex processes and influence a wide range of partners.

Ability to run workshops that lead to effective decision making and constructive outcomes.Passion and experience in capturing business requirements and improving processes and systems.

General understanding of systems deployment activities.

Ability to work within a virtual global team environment.

Solid understanding of cloud-based customer experience solutions.

Has experience delivering solutions onto Genesys Cloud CX and / or similar CCaaS solutions.

Exposure to Customer Relationship management systems (Salesforce preferable)

Has experience using Azure DevOps or similar technology.

At bp, we provide the following environment & benefits to you:

Different bonus opportunities based on performance, wide range of cafeteria elements

Life & health insurance, medical care package

Flexible working schedule: home office up to 3 days / week, based on team agreement

Opportunity to build up long term career path and develop your skills with wide range of learning options

Family friendly workplace e.g.: Extended parental leave, Mother-baby room

Employees’ wellbeing programs e.g.: Employee Assistance Program, Company Recognition Program

Possibility to join our social communities and networks

Chill-out and collaboration spaces in our beautiful Budapest Agora and Szeged offices e.g.: Play Zones, Office massage, Sport and music equipment

Assets like phone for private usage and company laptop are provided from the first day of employment with other equipment if requested

bp Hungary won the Most Attractive Employer 2022 Award, based on the PwC annual research. Come and join us!



Travel Requirement

Relocation Assistance:

Remote Type:

This position is a hybrid of office/remote working



Skills:



Legal Disclaimer:

We are an equal opportunity employer and value diversity at our company. We do not discriminate on the basis of race, religion, color, national origin, sex, gender, gender expression, sexual orientation, age, marital status, socioeconomic status, neurodiversity/neurocognitive functioning, veteran status or disability status. Individuals with disabilities may request a reasonable accommodation related to bp’s recruiting process (e.g., accessing the job application, completing required assessments, participating in telephone screenings or interviews, etc.). If you would like to request an accommodation related to the recruitment process, please contact us to request accommodations.

If you are selected for a position and depending upon your role, your employment may be contingent upon adherence to local policy. This may include pre-placement drug screening, medical review of physical fitness for the role, and background checks.