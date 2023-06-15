Geochemistry Specialist

Job summary

Production and Subsurface Science (P&SS) is a central technology team that sits within Advanced Production and Conversion Processes Licensing & Demonstration (APCPLD) in Applied Sciences and is responsible for the development, evaluation and enabling commercialisation of a broad range of technology programmes in support of progressing emerging low carbon areas such as subsurface storage. As a geochemist, you will lead innovative R&I projects and provide expertise in support of technical service work – all whilst actively demonstrating the desire to help bp realise its net zero ambition.

Innovation & Engineering



Subsurface Group



What does the day to day look like?

As an aqueous geochemist, you will support and lead innovative research and technical service projects focussed on carbon capture and storage.

Role accountabilities include:

Leading and supporting the safe delivery of projects, including driving continuous improvement of local HSSE standards and procedures (especially within laboratories).

Working collaboratively to identify and prioritise opportunities and pro-actively developing new R&I opportunities for geochemistry in low carbon technologies, especially subsurface CO2 storage, including in the areas of storage integrity and capacity, long-term monitoring, wells integrity, risk management and enhanced storage opportunities.

Integrating laboratory and field data at multiple scales, particularly in support of carbon storage projects across the bp portfolio.

Work closely with Innovation and Laboratory teams within P&SS, Technology Commercialisation and other teams in I&E, G&LC and P&O, to develop a truly cross-disciplinary approach to solving complex technical problems.

Build relationships with academic partners and bring new scientific ideas into AS.

Foster collaboration across the scientific community in bp to use a range of experimental and computational techniques to solve problems.

Representing bp in a professional capacity at conferences, with industrial partners, in professional societies, in relevant external bodies.

What do we want to see from you?

We are looking for a highly capable aqueous geochemistry specialist with expertise related to subsurface storage of gases, someone deeply passionate about the application of science to solving low carbon challenges. The successful candidate will be a highly motivated technical expert, continuously pursuing novel ideas, opportunities, performance and learning through continuous improvement. Highly collaborative, they will look beyond their own sector for external challenge and inspiration and will be open to adopting Agile practices to progress high priority activities at pace.

MSc or PhD level geochemistry, chemistry, or chemical engineering background with experience in subsurface science.

Working knowledge of and/or experience in CCS and subsurface storage concepts is highly beneficial.

Experience in using geochemical thermodynamic simulation tools e.g., Phreeqc, Geochemist’s Workbench, would be beneficial.

Self-driven, possess excellent interpersonal skills, communicate well within and between teams and be able to work to tight deadlines.

Demonstrate the ability to work independently and as part of a diverse team, lead and manage delivery by prioritising responsibilities and showing flexibility in response to change.

Safety advocate, confident to speak up to challenge mistakes or misconceptions and effectively manages activity based on strategic and direct value to bp.

What you can expect from us!

Negligible travel should be expected with this role



This role is not eligible for relocation



This position is a hybrid of office/remote working



