Geohazards Specialist

Job summary

Geohazard Specialists provide geoscience support to BP’s offshore engineering activities across a global portfolio of renewable and oil and gas projects. The role is fundamental to identifying the optimum locations and engineering solutions for offshore developments. It requires collaboration with subsurface, survey, engineering and drilling disciplines to safely deliver projects and wells.In order to do this, Geohazards Specialists are engaged throughout; beginning with regional geological assessment to identify potential subsurface hazards before undertaking focused study of the suitability of locations; then designing specific data acquisition to develop a more detailed understanding and assess the potential risk presented by individual geohazards; before working with engineers to support the design and installation phases of offshore developments.

What you will deliver

Be part of a group of specialists with responsibility across BP’s global portfolio, giving insight to and gaining experience from a wide variety of geological settings and engineering challenges.

Manage Geohazards projects, providing key integration between subsurface, wells and sub-sea/facilities engineering teams to deliver recommendations which impact the design and engineering of offshore developments.

Access BP’s global database of geophysical, geological and geotechnical engineering data to develop integrated ground models, maps and geospatial databases to communicate potential risks.

Work with site survey contractors to plan and deliver geophysical and geotechnical surveys based upon the results and recommendations of your work and designed to address project specific geohazard challenges.

Have an impact on the evolving area of Offshore Wind and Carbon Storage projects, identifying emerging technologies to efficiently assess the suitability of facility locations over large areas and their long term monitoring.

Collaborate with integrated subsurface teams to deliver critical assessments for the safe delivery of offshore wells (for Carbon Storage and focused Oil and Gas Production).

Engage with a wide range of BP entities and technical specialists to develop internal and external technical capability in the industry, with a focus on more efficient operations with a reduced carbon footprint.

What you will need to be successful

In addition to a Bachelor’s degree in Geophysics, Geology, Engineering Geology or similar, it is important that you can also demonstrate:

Familiarity with typical offshore engineering activities for Oil and Gas and/or Renewables

Effective planning, prioritisation, communication, documentation and teamwork skills

A drive to find solutions to complex problems, in an efficient manner.Preferred Skills

Knowledge of the variety of site-survey data types commonly used in different settings.

Geophysical Site Survey acquisition design, oversight and QC, and/or offshore experience on site survey, geotechnical or geophysical vessels.

Seismic Interpretation of different geological settings and data types (e.g. 2D, 3D)

Seismic amplitude and velocity analysis for hazard identification (e.g. gas, pore pressure)

Data Integration (in particular of Geophysical, Geotechnical and Geological logs)

Familiar with the concept of ground models to support front end engineering design and infrastructure layout optimisation

Understanding of the offshore drilling process, the need, and requirement to assess shallow hazards in order to safely deliver wells.

Why join us?

At bp, we provide the following environment and benefits to you:

A company culture where we respect our diverse and unified teams, where we are proud of our achievements and where fun and giving back to our environment are highly valued

Possibility to join our social communities and networks

Learning opportunities and other development opportunities to craft your career path

Life and health insurance, medical care package

And many other benefits!

We are an equal opportunity employer and value diversity at our company. We do not discriminate based on race, religion, colour, national origin, gender, sexual orientation, age, marital status, veteran status, or disability status. We will ensure that individuals with disabilities are provided reasonable accommodation to participate in the job application or interview process, perform crucial job functions, and receive other benefits and privileges of employment.

Don’t hesitate to get in touch with us to request any accommodations.