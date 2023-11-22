Geohazards Specialist’

Up to 10% travel should be expected with this role

Job summary

Entity:

Production & Operations



Job Family Group:

Subsurface Group



Job Summary:

Geohazard Specialists provide geoscience support to BP’s offshore engineering activities across a global portfolio of renewable and oil and gas projects. This role is fundamental to identifying the optimum locations and engineering solutions for offshore developments! It requires collaboration with subsurface, survey, engineering and drilling disciplines to safely deliver projects and wells.In order to do this, Geohazards Specialists are engaged throughout; beginning with regional geological assessment to identify potential subsurface hazards before undertaking focused study of the suitability of locations; then designing specific data acquisition to develop a more detailed understanding and assess the potential risk presented by individual geohazards; before working with engineers to support the design and installation phases of offshore developments.



Job Description:

Responsibilities:

Be part of a group of specialists with responsibility across BP’s global portfolio, giving insight to and gaining experience from a wide variety of geological settings and engineering challenges.

Manage Geohazards projects, providing key integration between subsurface, wells and sub-sea/facilities engineering teams to deliver recommendations which impact the design and engineering of offshore developments.

Access BP’s global database of geophysical, geological and geotechnical engineering data to develop integrated ground models, maps and geospatial databases to communicate potential risks.

Work with site survey contractors to plan and deliver geophysical and geotechnical surveys based upon the results and recommendations of your work and designed to address project specific geohazard challenges.

Have an impact on the evolving area of Offshore Wind and Carbon Storage projects, identifying emerging technologies to efficiently assess the suitability of facility locations over large areas and their long term monitoring.

Collaborate with integrated subsurface teams to deliver critical assessments for the safe delivery of offshore wells (for Carbon Storage and focused Oil and Gas Production).

Engage with a wide range of BP entities and technical specialists to develop internal and external technical capability in the industry, with a focus on more efficient operations with a reduced carbon footprint.

Essential Job Requirements:

Bachelor’s degree in Geosciences

A minimum of 5 years of relevant industry experience (i.e. oil & gas/ energy / offshore survey)

Familiarity with typical offshore engineering activities for Oil and Gas and/or Renewables

Effective planning, prioritisation, communication, documentation and teamwork skills

A drive to find solutions to complex problems, in an efficient manner

Preferred Skills:

Knowledge of the variety of site-survey data types commonly used in different settings

Geophysical Site Survey acquisition design, oversight and QC, and/or offshore experience on site survey, geotechnical or geophysical vessels

Seismic Interpretation of different geological settings and data types (e.g. 2D, 3D)

Seismic amplitude and velocity analysis for hazard identification (e.g. gas, pore pressure)

Data Integration (in particular of Geophysical, Geotechnical and Geological logs)

Familiar with the concept of ground models to support front end engineering design and infrastructure layout optimisation

Understanding of the offshore drilling process, the need, and requirement to assess shallow hazards in order to safely deliver wells

Why bp?

At bp, we support our people to learn and grow in a diverse and ambitious environment. We believe that our team is strengthened by diversity. We are committed to fostering an inclusive environment in which everyone is respected and treated fairly.

There are many aspects of our employees’ lives that are meaningful, so we offer benefits to enable your work to fit with your life. These benefits can include flexible working options, a generous paid parental leave policy, and excellent retirement benefits, among others!

bp operates in a hybrid model working 60% from the office and 40% from home.



Travel Requirement

Up to 10% travel should be expected with this role



Relocation Assistance:

Relocation may be negotiable for this role



Remote Type:

This position is a hybrid of office/remote working



Skills:

Data Analysis, Data Analysis, Data Management, Depletion and Storage Development Planning, Depositional framework, Fluid Properties, Geodesy and coordinate integrity, Geohazard Assessment, Geological Reservoir and Storage Unit Modelling, Geophysical surveillance, Geospatial data visualization, Integrated Resource Progression, Integrated Well Delivery, Petroleum Systems Analysis, Petrophysical Dynamic Reservoir Description, Petrophysical Seismic Lithology and Fluid Prediction, Petrophysical Seismic Reservoir Characterisation, Research and development, Reservoir quality, Resource, Reserves Estimation and Storage Volume Assessment, Rock Properties Framework, Seismic Acquisition, Seismic Analysis, Seismic Processing, Seismic stratigraphic interpretation {+ 5 more}



Legal Disclaimer:

We are an equal opportunity employer and value diversity at our company. We do not discriminate on the basis of race, religion, color, national origin, sex, gender, gender expression, sexual orientation, age, marital status, socioeconomic status, neurodiversity/neurocognitive functioning, veteran status or disability status. Individuals with disabilities may request a reasonable accommodation related to bp’s recruiting process (e.g., accessing the job application, completing required assessments, participating in telephone screenings or interviews, etc.). If you would like to request an accommodation related to the recruitment process, please contact us to request accommodations.

If you are selected for a position and depending upon your role, your employment may be contingent upon adherence to local policy. This may include pre-placement drug screening, medical review of physical fitness for the role, and background checks.