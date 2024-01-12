Geohazards Specialist - TSI

Up to 10% travel should be expected with this role

Job summary

Entity:

Production & Operations



Job Family Group:

Subsurface Group



Job Summary:

bp Technical Solutions India (TSI) center in Pune, aims to build on bp’s existing engineering and technical strengths to deliver high quality services to its hydrocarbons and new energy businesses worldwide. TSI brings together diverse engineering capability to provide technical services across a range of areas including engineering, maintenance, optimization, data processes, projects and subsurface, to deliver safe, affordable, and lower emission energy, while continuously innovating how we work.Global Subsurface Solutions (GSS) delivers high-quality, high impact, subsurface technical products to address prioritized business challenges across bp’s oil, gas, and low carbon businesses. Within GSS, geohazards specialist role is fundamental to identifying the optimum locations and engineering solutions for offshore developments. It requires collaboration with subsurface, survey, engineering and drilling disciplines to safely deliver projects and wells.As a GSS Geohazards Specialist, you will be accountable in providing geoscience support for offshore engineering activities across a global portfolio of renewable, oil and gas projects. You will engage throughout; beginning with regional geological assessment to identify potential subsurface hazards before undertaking focused study of the suitability of locations; then designing specific data acquisition to develop a more detailed understanding and assess the potential risk presented by individual geohazards; before working with engineers to support the design and installation phases of offshore developments.In your role, you will have opportunities to support oil, gas, and low carbon (CCUS and Offshore Wind) activities.



Job Description:

What you will deliver

Be part of a group of specialists with responsibility across bp’s global portfolio, giving insight to and gaining experience from a wide variety of geological settings and engineering challenges.

Support Geohazards projects, providing key integration between subsurface, wells and sub-sea/facilities engineering teams to deliver recommendations which impact the design and engineering of offshore developments.

Access bp’s global database of geophysical, geological and geotechnical engineering data to develop integrated ground models, maps and geospatial databases to communicate potential risks.

Support project manager in work with site survey contractors to plan and deliver geophysical and geotechnical surveys based upon the results and recommendations of your work and designed to address project specific geohazard challenges.

Have an impact on the evolving area of Offshore Wind and Carbon Storage projects, identifying emerging technologies to efficiently assess the suitability of facility locations over large areas and their long-term monitoring.

Collaborate with integrated subsurface teams to deliver critical assessments for the safe delivery of offshore wells (for Carbon Storage and focused Oil and Gas Production).

Engage with a wide range of bp entities and technical specialists to help develop internal and external technical capability in the industry, with a focus on more efficient operations with a reduced carbon footprint.

What you will need to be successful

Must have educational qualifications:

Geophysics / Geoscience / Geology / Engineering Geology degree from a recognized university.

Preferred education/certifications:

Higher degree (PhD/MSc) on geophysics related subject.

Minimum years of relevant experience:

Seeking applications from candidates that offer a range of relevant industry experience (minimum of 5 years). Successful candidates will be assigned dependent on experience and technical capability.

Must have experiences/skills (to be hired with):

Familiarity with typical offshore engineering activities for oil and gas and/or renewables.

Excellent geophysics and subsurface interpretation skills, including hands-on workstation skills.

Experience in seismic Interpretation of different geological settings and data types (e.g., 2D, 3D).

Experience in seismic attributes analysis for hazard identification (e.g., gas, pore pressure).

Awareness of the variety of site-survey data types commonly used in different settings.

Strong written and oral communication skills in English.

Good to have experiences/skills (can be trained for – learning/on-the-job):

Familiarity of geophysical site survey acquisition design, oversight and QC, and/or offshore experience on site survey, geotechnical or geophysical vessels.

Familiarity with the concept of ground models to support front end engineering design and infrastructure layout optimization.

Experience in data integration (particularly with geophysical, geotechnical and geological logs).

Understanding of the offshore drilling process, the need, and requirement to assess shallow hazards in order to safely deliver wells.

Familiarity with Petrel and ArcGIS.

Familiarity with Agile working practice.

Skilled in characterizing and communicating subsurface uncertainty and risk.

Effective planning, prioritization, communication, documentation and teamwork skills.

A drive to find solutions to complex problems, in an efficient manner.

You will work with

Your line manager will be the Geophysics Discipline Leader India and you will work as part of the GSS Geohazards Team.

You will be based in Pune, India and you will be deployed into an agile integrated subsurface delivery squad (well planning squad, offshore wind squad), where day-to-day activities/works will be prioritized by the squad leader. The deployment will be managed by Geohazards Discipline Leader through Geohazards meetings. You will also work in close collaboration with major projects, area development planning, and depletion management squads in regions your squad supports.

TSI Geohazards Specialists will follow existing practices and guidelines. You will be working closely with Subject Matter Experts and Geohazards Specialists in the other region. You will undertake the formal assurance process with Marine Geohazards Technical Authority.

Shift support

It is expected that you will be supporting Eastern Hemisphere projects and some flexible working may be required depending on project location.



Travel Requirement

Up to 10% travel should be expected with this role



Relocation Assistance:

This role is eligible for relocation within country



Remote Type:

This position is not available for remote working



Skills:

Legal Disclaimer:

We are an equal opportunity employer and value diversity at our company. We do not discriminate on the basis of race, religion, color, national origin, sex, gender, gender expression, sexual orientation, age, marital status, socioeconomic status, neurodiversity/neurocognitive functioning, veteran status or disability status. Individuals with disabilities may request a reasonable accommodation related to bp’s recruiting process (e.g., accessing the job application, completing required assessments, participating in telephone screenings or interviews, etc.). If you would like to request an accommodation related to the recruitment process, please contact us to request accommodations.

If you are selected for a position and depending upon your role, your employment may be contingent upon adherence to local policy. This may include pre-placement drug screening, medical review of physical fitness for the role, and background checks.