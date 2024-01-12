Geohazards Specialist - TSI

Entity:Production & Operations
bp Technical Solutions India (TSI) center in Pune, aims to build on bp’s existing engineering and technical strengths to deliver high quality services to its hydrocarbons and new energy businesses worldwide. TSI brings together diverse engineering capability to provide technical services across a range of areas including engineering, maintenance, optimization, data processes, projects and subsurface, to deliver safe, affordable, and lower emission energy, while continuously innovating how we work.
Geophysics / Geoscience / Geology / Engineering Geology degree from a recognized university.
Higher degree (PhD/MSc) on geophysics related subject.
Seeking applications from candidates that offer a range of relevant industry experience (minimum of 5 years). Successful candidates will be assigned dependent on experience and technical capability.
Your line manager will be the Geophysics Discipline Leader India and you will work as part of the GSS Geohazards Team.
You will be based in Pune, India and you will be deployed into an agile integrated subsurface delivery squad (well planning squad, offshore wind squad), where day-to-day activities/works will be prioritized by the squad leader. The deployment will be managed by Geohazards Discipline Leader through Geohazards meetings. You will also work in close collaboration with major projects, area development planning, and depletion management squads in regions your squad supports.
TSI Geohazards Specialists will follow existing practices and guidelines. You will be working closely with Subject Matter Experts and Geohazards Specialists in the other region. You will undertake the formal assurance process with Marine Geohazards Technical Authority.
It is expected that you will be supporting Eastern Hemisphere projects and some flexible working may be required depending on project location.
Up to 10% travel should be expected with this role
This role is eligible for relocation within country
This position is not available for remote working
Basin resource evaluation, Basin resource evaluation, CO2 utilisation and storage, Cost-conscious decision-making, Data Analysis, Data Management, Depletion and Storage Development Planning, Depositional framework, Fluid Properties, Geodesy and coordinate integrity, Geohazard Assessment, Geological Reservoir and Storage Unit Modelling, Geophysical surveillance, Geospatial data visualization, Integrated Resource Progression, Integrated Well Delivery, Petroleum systems analysis, Petrophysical Dynamic Reservoir Description, Petrophysical Seismic Lithology and Fluid Prediction, Petrophysical Seismic Reservoir Characterisation, Research and development, Reservoir quality, Resource, Reserves Estimation and Storage Volume Assessment, Rock Properties Framework, Seismic Acquisition {+ 8 more}
