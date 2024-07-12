Geohazards Specialist - TSI

Up to 10% travel should be expected with this role

Production & Operations



Subsurface Group



About bp

Our purpose is to bring together people, energy and markets to power and navigate a changing world. In a time of constant change and possibility we need talent to pursue opportunities, motivated by elite insight and expertise. We’re always aspiring for more digital solutions, balanced outcomes and closer collaboration across our company and beyond, and you could be part of that too. Together we continue to grow as the world’s leading energy company!

About the Role

bp Technical Solutions India (TSI) centre in Pune, aims to build on bp’s existing engineering and technical strengths to deliver high quality services to its hydrocarbons and new energy businesses worldwide. TSI brings together diverse engineering capability to provide technical services across a range of areas including engineering, maintenance, optimization, data processes, projects and subsurface, to deliver safe, affordable, and lower emission energy, while continuously innovating how we work.

Global Subsurface Solutions (GSS) delivers high-quality, high impact, subsurface technical products to address prioritised business challenges across bp’s oil, gas, and low carbon businesses. Within GSS, geohazards specialist role is fundamental to identifying the optimum locations and engineering solutions for offshore developments. It requires collaboration with subsurface, survey, engineering and drilling disciplines to safely deliver projects and wells.

As a GSS Geohazards Specialist, you will be accountable in providing geoscience support for offshore engineering activities across a global portfolio of renewable, oil and gas projects. You will engage throughout; beginning with regional geological assessment to identify potential subsurface hazards before undertaking focused study of the suitability of locations; then designing specific data acquisition to develop a more detailed understanding and assess the potential risk presented by individual geohazards; before working with engineers to support the design and installation phases of offshore developments.

Your role will have the opportunity to support oil, gas, and low carbon (CCUS and Offshore Wind) activities.

Throughout your career, you will have opportunity for leadership experience by coaching junior members in the team.

Be part of a group of specialists with responsibility across bp’s global portfolio, giving insight to and gaining experience from a wide variety of geological settings and engineering challenges.

Manage Geohazards projects, providing key integration between subsurface, wells and sub-sea/facilities engineering teams to deliver recommendations which impact the design and engineering of offshore developments.

Access bp’s global database of geophysical, geological and geotechnical engineering data to develop integrated ground models, maps and geospatial databases to communicate potential risks.

Work with site survey contractors to plan and deliver geophysical and geotechnical surveys based upon the results and recommendations of your work and designed to address project specific geohazard challenges.

Have an impact on the evolving area of Offshore Wind and Carbon Storage projects, identifying emerging technologies to efficiently assess the suitability of facility locations over large areas and their long-term monitoring.

Collaborate with integrated subsurface teams to deliver critical assessments for the safe delivery of offshore wells (for Carbon Storage and focused Oil and Gas Production).

Engage with a wide range of bp entities and technical specialists to develop internal and external technical capability in the industry, with a focus on more efficient operations with a reduced carbon footprint.

What you will need to be successful

Must have educational qualifications:

A bachelor’s degree in Geophysics, Geology, Engineering Geology or similar from a recognised university

Preferred education/certifications:

Higher degree PhD/MSc on geophysics related subject.

Minimum years of relevant experience:

A minimum of 8 years of relevant industry experience.

Must have experiences/skills (To be hired with):

Strong written and verbal communication skills in English

Familiarity with typical offshore engineering activities for Oil and Gas and/or Renewables

Excellent geophysics and subsurface interpretation skills, including hands-on workstation skills

Experience in Seismic Interpretation of different geological settings and data types (e.g. 2D, 3D)

Experience in Seismic amplitude and velocity analysis for hazard identification (e.g. gas, pore pressure)

Experience in Data Integration (in particular with Geophysical, Geotechnical and Geological logs)

Knowledge of the variety of site-survey data types commonly used in different settings.

Familiarity of Site Survey acquisition design, oversight and QC, and/or offshore experience on site survey, geotechnical or geophysical vessels

Familiarity with the concept of ground models to support front end engineering design and infrastructure layout optimization

Understanding of the offshore drilling process, the need, and requirement to assess shallow hazards in order to safely deliver wells

Skilled in characterising and communicating subsurface uncertainty and risk

Effective planning, prioritisation, communication, documentation and teamwork skills

A drive to find solutions to complex problems, in an efficient manner

Good to have experiences/skills (Can be trained for – learning/on-the-job):

Familiarity with Petrel and ArcGIS

Familiarity with Agile working practice

You will work with

You will be based in Pune, India reporting to the Geophysics Discipline Leader India and working as part of GSS Geohazards Team.

You will be the flow-to-work into the squad. You will be deployed into an agile integrated subsurface delivery squad (well planning squad, offshore wind squad), where day-to-day activities/deliverables will be prioritised by the squad leader. The deployment will be managed by Geohazards Discipline Leader through Geohazards meetings. You will also work in close collaboration with major projects, area development planning, and depletion management squads in regions your squad supports.

TSI Geohazards Specialists will follow existing practices and guidelines. You will be working closely with Subject Matter Experts and Geohazards Specialists in the other region. You will undertake the formal assurance process

Why join bp

At bp, we support our people to learn and grow in a diverse and challenging environment. We believe that our team is strengthened by diversity. We are committed to fostering an inclusive environment in which everyone is respected and treated fairly.

There are many aspects of our employees’ lives that are meaningful, so we offer benefits to enable your work to fit with your life. These benefits can include flexible working options, a generous paid parental leave policy, and excellent retirement benefits, among others!

We will ensure that individuals with disabilities are provided reasonable accommodation to participate in the job application or interview process, to perform essential job functions, and to receive other benefits and privileges of employment. Please contact us to request accommodation.



Up to 10% travel should be expected with this role



This role is eligible for relocation within country



This position is not available for remote working



Basin resource evaluation, Basin resource evaluation, CO2 utilisation and storage, Cost-conscious decision-making, Data Analysis, Data Management, Depletion and Storage Development Planning, Depositional framework, Fluid Properties, Geodesy and coordinate integrity, Geohazard Assessment, Geological Reservoir and Storage Unit Modelling, Geophysical surveillance, Geospatial data visualization, Integrated Resource Progression, Integrated Well Delivery, Petroleum Systems Analysis, Petrophysical Dynamic Reservoir Description, Petrophysical Seismic Lithology and Fluid Prediction, Petrophysical Seismic Reservoir Characterisation, Research and development, Reservoir quality, Resource, Reserves Estimation and Storage Volume Assessment, Rock Properties Framework, Seismic Acquisition



We are an equal opportunity employer and value diversity at our company. We do not discriminate on the basis of race, religion, color, national origin, sex, gender, gender expression, sexual orientation, age, marital status, socioeconomic status, neurodiversity/neurocognitive functioning, veteran status or disability status. Individuals with disabilities may request a reasonable accommodation related to bp’s recruiting process (e.g., accessing the job application, completing required assessments, participating in telephone screenings or interviews, etc.). If you would like to request an accommodation related to the recruitment process, please contact us to request accommodations.

If you are selected for a position and depending upon your role, your employment may be contingent upon adherence to local policy. This may include pre-placement drug screening, medical review of physical fitness for the role, and background checks.