Production and Subsurface Science is a central technology team sits within Advanced Production and Conversion Processes Licensing & Demonstration (APCPLD) and is responsible for the development, evaluation and enabling commercialisation of a broad range of technology programmes in support of delivery of the subsurface elements of safe and resilient hydrocarbon production, as well as progressing emerging low carbon areas such as subsurface storage and enhanced geothermal.
As a geologist in Production and Subsurface Science, you will lead and support innovative Research and Technical Service projects, and provide broad geological expertise, with a particular emphasis on progressing low carbon technologies. You will use innovative thinking to solve novel problems in carbon capture and storage, geothermal and hydrogen, whilst actively demonstrating the desire to help bp realise its net zero ambition.
What does the day to day look like?
What do we want to see from you!
Approach: We are looking for an innovative capable geologist with expertise related to production and subsurface science. Someone deeply passionate about the application of science to solve low carbon challenges; highly collaborative, they will look beyond their own sector for external challenge and inspiration and will be open to adopting Agile practices to progress high priority activities at pace.
Proven track record or demonstrable experience in areas of CCUS and/or subsurface storage will be beneficial.
What you can expect from us!
We are an equal opportunity employer and value diversity at our company. We do not discriminate on the basis of race, religion, colour, national origin, sex, gender, gender expression, sexual orientation, age, marital status, neuro-diversity/neuro-cognitive functioning, veteran status or disability status. We will ensure that individuals with disabilities are provided reasonable accommodation to participate in the job application or interview process, to perform crucial job functions, and to receive other benefits and privileges of employment. Please contact us to request accommodations.