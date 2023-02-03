Job summary

Production and Subsurface Science is a central technology team sits within Advanced Production and Conversion Processes Licensing & Demonstration (APCPLD) and is responsible for the development, evaluation and enabling commercialisation of a broad range of technology programmes in support of delivery of the subsurface elements of safe and resilient hydrocarbon production, as well as progressing emerging low carbon areas such as subsurface storage and enhanced geothermal.

As a geologist in Production and Subsurface Science, you will lead and support innovative Research and Technical Service projects, and provide broad geological expertise, with a particular emphasis on progressing low carbon technologies. You will use innovative thinking to solve novel problems in carbon capture and storage, geothermal and hydrogen, whilst actively demonstrating the desire to help bp realise its net zero ambition.

What does the day to day look like?

Supporting the safe delivery of projects, including driving continuous improvement of local HSSE standards and procedures (especially within laboratories).

Providing specific expertise in caprock geology, including mudstones and other impermeable strata e.g. salt, to address the uncertainty and risk associated with seal integrity in storage systems.

Integrating broad geological concepts including mineralogy, geomechanics, structural geology, sedimentology and reservoir quality, as well as a basic understanding of aqueous geochemical principles, to facilitate the generation of high-level conceptual models and support reservoir engineering simulation activity.

Incorporating basic knowledge of igneous geology to research into novel storage technology.

Support and lead internal research projects including making research and development recommendations, influencing operational decisions and contributing to risk registers

Build partnerships with academia and bring new scientific ideas into bp

Foster collaboration across the scientific community to adopt a range of ideas, experimental and computational techniques to solve problems

Work closely with Innovation and Labs teams within Production and Subsurface Science to develop a truly cross-disciplinary approach to solving technical problems

Integrating into / liaising with broader geomechanics and geoscience communities supporting low carbon projects

What do we want to see from you!

Approach: We are looking for an innovative capable geologist with expertise related to production and subsurface science. Someone deeply passionate about the application of science to solve low carbon challenges; highly collaborative, they will look beyond their own sector for external challenge and inspiration and will be open to adopting Agile practices to progress high priority activities at pace.

MSc or PhD level geological background

A strong technical background in production and subsurface science e.g. in hydrocarbon production, geothermal, hydro geochemistry

Dedicated, possess excellent interpersonal skills, communicate well within and between teams and be able to work to tight deadlines.

Demonstrate the ability to work independently, and as part of a diverse team, manage delivery by prioritising responsibilities and showing flexibility in response to change.

Safety advocate, confident to speak up to challenge mistakes or misconceptions and effectively manages activity based on potential low carbon impact.

Proven track record or demonstrable experience in areas of CCUS and/or subsurface storage will be beneficial.

What you can expect from us!

We are an equal opportunity employer and value diversity at our company. We do not discriminate on the basis of race, religion, colour, national origin, sex, gender, gender expression, sexual orientation, age, marital status, neuro-diversity/neuro-cognitive functioning, veteran status or disability status. We will ensure that individuals with disabilities are provided reasonable accommodation to participate in the job application or interview process, to perform crucial job functions, and to receive other benefits and privileges of employment. Please contact us to request accommodations.