Geologist - CCS

Job summary

About the role



Focus regions have been identified in the US to create industrial hubs for growing a carbon capture and storage business. The team is now working towards identifying prospective areas within those screened basins that will be suitable as subsurface carbon stores. Multiple leads have been identified and two appraisal wells are being drilled in the Gulf Coast in 2H2022.



The geologist in the team spans the range of exploration, appraisal, and development activity. They work closely with other team members to characterize and de-risk sequestration targets through integration and interpretation of all subsurface data. They support the planning and drilling of wells, analysis and integration of that data, and close collaboration with other team members to construct pre-drill and development focused reservoir models to best represent CO2 plume growth and spread during and post-injection.

As a Geologist in the WH CCS team, your responsibilities and deliverables will include:

Screening new basins and estimating storage capacity for leads with limited data.

Integration and interpretation of geologic and geophysical data, including well logs, core information, and seismic data to characterize the reservoirs and stratigraphic framework of the storage complex, confining zones and overburden.

Propose and develop geologic conceptual models and work closely with the petrophysicist, geomodeler and reservoir engineer to construct reservoir models and test viable alternate scenarios for development planning based on evidence from subsurface data, including recent appraisal well data.

Support analysis, interpretation and integration of data acquired from the appraisal wells.

Identify key risks and uncertainties, and propose monitoring, measurement, and verification plan for sequestration sites.

Coordinate submission of critical path Class VI permit-to-construct and permit-to-inject as part of the development of the sequestration sites.

Work with G&LC Business Development to interact with potential CO2 suppliers, landowners, universities and consortiums, and government entities like EPA and Tx RRC.

Work with I&E and other P&O enablers to create and develop innovative solutions for problems that are new in the CCUS space.

Why join us



At bp, we support our people to learn and grow in a diverse and challenging environment. We believe that our team is strengthened by diversity. We are committed to fostering an inclusive environment in which everyone is respected and treated fairly.



There are many aspects of our employees’ lives that are important, so we offer benefits to enable your work to fit with your life. These benefits can include flexible working options, a generous paid parental leave policy, and excellent retirement benefits, among others!



We will ensure that individuals with disabilities are provided reasonable accommodation to participate in the job application or interview process, to perform essential job functions, and to receive other benefits and privileges of employment.