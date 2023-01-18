Geologist - CCS

About the role
Focus regions have been identified in the US to create industrial hubs for growing a carbon capture and storage business. The team is now working towards identifying prospective areas within those screened basins that will be suitable as subsurface carbon stores. Multiple leads have been identified and two appraisal wells are being drilled in the Gulf Coast in 2H2022.
The geologist in the team spans the range of exploration, appraisal, and development activity. They work closely with other team members to characterize and de-risk sequestration targets through integration and interpretation of all subsurface data. They support the planning and drilling of wells, analysis and integration of that data, and close collaboration with other team members to construct pre-drill and development focused reservoir models to best represent CO2 plume growth and spread during and post-injection.
As a Geologist in the WH CCS team, your responsibilities and deliverables will include:
