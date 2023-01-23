Job summary

Geologist Intern – bpTT

At bpTT, there’s no better way to begin your career than via our internship programme. As a respected and valued part of our company, you will have the opportunity to work alongside some of our highly qualified and experienced professionals. You will also be involved in some of our current projects and operations, and deliver tangible results using the latest technology, whilst learning about the oil and gas industry and the challenges we face every day. This programme will also allow you to gain the technical skills as well as the necessary values and behaviours that is needed for a successful career. Over the past years, we have taken interns from various disciplines, some of whom joined our graduate development programme.

Application process:

The following screens will guide you through the internship application process. Before you submit your application, you will have the opportunity to save your draft answers and return to them at a later stage. It should be noted that once you have submitted your application, you will no longer have access to it. You can still however, view your personal profile details in your account.

To apply, please visit: www.bp.com/grads/tt. When you apply online, you will be contacted by us via email using the address you have provided. Some email systems are configured to place emails from an unknown recipient into your Junk email folder, so please ensure that you check your messages regularly and, if necessary, enable your system to receive emails from us.

Key accountabilities:

The Geologist Intern will be accountable for undertaking an integrated geologic description across either an Exploration & Appraisal area or a Development/Production asset. Various datasets, including seismic, well log, core will be required to integrated with other disciplines and datasets to deliver an integrated product, details of which to be provided at the start of the internship.

Essential Criteria:

Must be a citizen or legal resident of Trinidad and Tobago

Must be pursuing an undergraduate degree in geoscience, geophysics, or geology

Currently in your penultimate year of graduation (pre-final year)

One of the requirements to be eligible for this position at bp Trinidad and Tobago LLC is that you must be fully vaccinated against COVID-19 on or before your official start date with the company. “Fully vaccinated” means that you have received the full regimen of a WHO approved COVID-19 vaccine and that two weeks have elapsed from your final shot in your chosen vaccine regimen. You will be required to provide evidence of your vaccination status to the company prior to being cleared for hire.

Our expectation is that all employees will maintain their status as “fully vaccinated” in line with WHO and Trinidad and Tobago’s Ministry of Health guidance.