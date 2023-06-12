This role is not eligible for relocation

We are looking for Geologist to join our team! You will actively facilitate right scoping exercises within their squads. We expect you to participate or lead work in the describing of subsurface risks in the drilling of new wells. You will communicate with Well Concept and Depletion Management squads to create statement of requirements (SOR) and work independently with some oversight. The successful candidate will be the part of the development of comprehensive well and data acquisition plans to support the team’s objectives to characterize subsurface uncertainties, risks, and mitigations necessary to deliver successful development schemes.

Production & Operations



Subsurface Group



What will you deliver?

Ensure that the planning of wells meets bp Well Delivery Practice and guidelines

Area SPA for geology in their region/platform

The primary subsurface presenters during D4-D5 decision gate meetings

Routinely participate in and lead weekly well planning related meetings and drive integration between different disciplines

Work with operations geologist in support of for the timely determination of the final well picks for their respective areas

Ensure that right scoping is occurring with rigor and the value of data is clearly understood and articulated

Ensure that well plans and data acquisition strategies are consistent with the area depletion plans and surveillance plans

Participate in the describing of subsurface risks in the drilling of new wells

Share learnings and work with teams to reduce NPT

Participate in a peer review, lead or assist as a presenter

Active member of at least one geological COP

In this role, we have the following requirements

Education:

University degree in Science/ Engineering or equivalent technical degree

Skills and experience

Strong industry track record of at least 5 years in the role of Geologist.

Extensive experience with well planning and operations, field development experience

Strong working knowledge of drilling and completion operations

Strong communication, interpersonal and relationship building skills with the ability to work in multidiscipline environment and communicate at all levels

Demonstrated track record as a self-starter, capable of reducing complex problems to manageable entities

Coach, mentor and develop junior staff



This role is not eligible for relocation



This position is a hybrid of office/remote working



Core acquisition and analysis, Core acquisition and analysis, Cost-conscious decision-making, Data acquisition strategy, Data Management, Depositional framework, Fluid sampling and analysis, Geohazard assessment, Geological Engineering, Geological Fieldwork, Geologic Mapping, Petroleum Geology, PPFG detection, Research and development, Reservoir quality, Resource and storage estimation, Seismic Interpretation, Seismic stratigraphic interpretation, Seismic structural interpretation, Static reservoir description, Stratigraphic framework, Structural framework, Subsurface integration, Subsurface uncertainty and risk management, Subsurface verification and assurance {+ 1 more}



