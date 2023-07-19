This role is not eligible for relocation

Some travel may be required with this role, this is negotiable

Job summary

We are looking for Geologist to join our team! We need you to support the depletion planning, reservoir management, integrated subsurface description (ISD) and special studies and New Well Delivery in the respective area! The successful candidate will require limited oversight in structural geology, stratigraphy, subsurface mapping, petrophysics and seismic interpretation. The incumbent will participate in the development of comprehensive well and data acquisition plans to support the team’s objectives to characterize subsurface uncertainties, risks, and mitigations necessary to deliver successful development schemes. We expect you to go beyond the assigned team goals and objectives and proactively influence your own and other teams within AGT and globally. You will report to the AGT Geology Discipline Lead and may represent bp externally or in partner meetings Please note that the role is open for Azerbaijani citizens only.

Entity:

Production & Operations



Job Family Group:

Subsurface Group



Job Summary:

Job Description:

What will you be doing?

Provide geological input to cross-discipline integration work in support of delivering effective reservoir management strategies

Responsible for defining subsurface uncertainties for risk management and surveillance planning

Responsible for updating the ISD as the need arises to deliver the business.

Support the maintenance of a hopper of opportunities consistent with the strategies outlined in the area depletion plan

Create and maintain subsurface geological products for their area

Actively share their knowledge and experience through peer-peer coaching

In this role, we have the following requirements

Education:

University degree and industry equivalent experience in Geology

Skills and experience:

Able to clearly defend and articulate a high level of geological understanding

Industry experience in field development and production geology

Knowledge of subsurface description, reservoir management, surveillance and risk management planning

Strong communication, interpersonal and relationship building skills with the ability to work in multidiscipline environment

Presentation and facilitation skills

Proven track record as a self-starter, capable of reducing complex problems to manageable entities



Travel Requirement

Relocation Assistance:

Remote Type:

This position is a hybrid of office/remote working



Skills:

Data acquisition strategy, Data Management, Depositional framework, Dynamic reservoir description, Geomechanical analysis, PPFG detection, Research and development, Reservoir geomechanics, Reservoir quality, Resource and storage estimation, Seismic Analysis, Seismic Interpretation, Seismic stratigraphic interpretation, Seismic structural interpretation, Static reservoir description, Stratigraphic framework, Structural framework, Subsurface integration, Subsurface uncertainty and risk management, Well planning



Legal Disclaimer:

We are an equal opportunity employer and value diversity at our company. We do not discriminate on the basis of race, religion, color, national origin, sex, gender, gender expression, sexual orientation, age, marital status, neurodiversity/neurocognitive functioning, veteran status or disability status. Individuals with disabilities may request a reasonable accommodation related to bp’s recruiting process (e.g., accessing the job application, completing required assessments, participating in telephone screenings or interviews, etc.). If you would like to request an accommodation related to the recruitment process, please contact us to request accommodations.

If you are selected for a position and depending upon your role, your employment may be contingent upon adherence to local policy. This may include pre-placement drug screening, medical review of physical fitness for the role, and background checks.