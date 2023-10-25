Job summary

Entity:

Production & Operations



Job Family Group:

Subsurface Group



Job Summary:

About usOur purpose is to bring together people, energy and markets to power and navigate a changing world. In a time of constant change and possibility we need new talent to pursue commercial opportunities, motivated by best-in-class insight and expertise. We’re always aiming for more innovative digital solutions, sustainable outcomes and closer collaboration across our company and beyond, and you could contribute to that too. Together we continue to grow as the world’s leading energy company!Our Geologists are responsible for providing assurance and guidance for the development and production of reservoirs, including surveillance planning and New Well Delivery, enabling options for production enhancement to be evaluated and developed, representing BP at key technical meetings and workshops and reviewing and critically assessing reservoir models.



Job Description:

Job Responsibilities:

Well Planning:

HSSE focus and ability to influence compliance standards for Safety and Operational Risks

Support well planning activities and construction of relevant NWS documents consistent with bp’s Wells Common Process, WCD-SOR , D1-D5 Stage gates

Assist in the creation of pre-drill risk registers and ensure mitigation and contingency plans are created for all geological risks

Ensure integration of well planning and operational activity through collaboration with key partners, NWD and Wells leadership

Lead the construction of the GOP ensuring all relevant information is contained in this document

Geological Operations:

Lead NWS efforts in late design ( D5-11) activities consistent with bp well planning process, leading the creation of the GOP prior to drilling, and the EOWR and required handover documents following TD.

Lead the daily NWD/subsurface operations meeting with the Rig based subsurface entities (WSG, BioStrat, ML, LWD), present NDS, expected geology in subsurface hole section previews, and reviews

Participate in LWOP, CWOP exercises, ensure that the speciality vendors are engaged early in the process, present material on NDS, expected geology for subsurface hole section previews, hole section reviews for the well.

Provide support to the wellsite geologist: daily and as needed ops call, provide up to date information and offset date, collaborate between Subsurface and Wells to ensure all well objectives are delivered safely.

Ensure efficient delivery of the data acquisition program, ensure Vendors Co-owners are delivering and receiving all required data and updates. SPA for Co-Owner communication and information dissemination.

Post Well:

Support successful EOW Report completion ensuring the report meets the expectations of the New Wells Common Process

Ensure all data is finalised and electronically collected in the corporate regional data store and hard data copy is distributed accordingly to partners

Collect and document all post well key findings in PWR and share in appropriate NWD venues.

Support root cause analysis for any NPT event related to subsurface operations (Orange category) and ensure these findings are distributed through the appropriate venues and with collaborators

Job Requirements:

Master’s Degree-Geology or related field

At least 10-15 years of relevant industry experience, most of which should have been gained in a geological operations environment.

of relevant industry experience, most of which should have been gained in a geological operations environment. industry experience in the areas of well planning and operations geology, well-site geology.

Geological, seismic and petrophysical log interpretation and workstation skills are critical;

Strong written and verbal communication skills

The individual needs to have a collaborative team-first mentality, be self-motivated, with a strong ability to integrate across subject areas

Petrel or landmark interpretative software experience

Preferred Skills

Working knowledge of drilling operations, pore pressure, mudlogging is desirable

Experience with deep water Gulf of Mexico exploration and development wells

Why join bp

At bp, we support our people to learn and grow in a diverse and challenging environment. We believe that our team is strengthened by diversity. We are committed to fostering an inclusive environment in which everyone is respected and treated fairly. There are many aspects of our employees’ lives that are meaningful, so we offer benefits to enable your work to fit with your life. These benefits can include flexible working options, a generous paid parental leave policy, and excellent retirement benefits, among others!



Travel Requirement

Negligible travel should be expected with this role



Relocation Assistance:

Relocation may be negotiable for this role



Remote Type:

This position is a hybrid of office/remote working



Skills:

Integrated Well Delivery, Seismic Analysis, Seismic Interpretation, Seismic stratigraphic interpretation, Seismic structural interpretation, Stratigraphic framework, Subsurface integration, Well Planning



Legal Disclaimer:

We are an equal opportunity employer and value diversity at our company. We do not discriminate on the basis of race, religion, color, national origin, sex, gender, gender expression, sexual orientation, age, marital status, socioeconomic status, neurodiversity/neurocognitive functioning, veteran status or disability status. Individuals with disabilities may request a reasonable accommodation related to bp’s recruiting process (e.g., accessing the job application, completing required assessments, participating in telephone screenings or interviews, etc.). If you would like to request an accommodation related to the recruitment process, please contact us to request accommodations.

If you are selected for a position and depending upon your role, your employment may be contingent upon adherence to local policy. This may include pre-placement drug screening, medical review of physical fitness for the role, and background checks.