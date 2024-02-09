This role is not eligible for relocation

We are looking for Geologist to join our bp team!You will support the depletion planning, reservoir management, integrated subsurface description (ISD) and special studies and New Well Delivery in the respective area. The successful candidate will require limited oversight in structural geology, stratigraphy, subsurface mapping, petrophysics and seismic interpretation. You will participate in the development of comprehensive well and data acquisition plans to support the team’s objectives to characterize subsurface uncertainties, risks, and mitigations necessary to deliver successful development schemes. We expect you to represent bp externally or in partner meetings.Please note that the role is open for Azerbaijani citizens only.



Job Description:

What you will be doing

Provide geological input to cross-discipline integration work in support of delivering effective reservoir management strategies.

Responsible for defining subsurface uncertainties for risk management and surveillance planning.

Responsible for updating the ISD as required to deliver the business.

Support the maintenance of a hopper of opportunities consistent with the strategies outlined in the area depletion plan.

Create and maintain subsurface geological products for their area

Actively share their knowledge and experience through peer-peer coaching.

Participate in a peer review or assist as a presenter.

In this role, we have the following requirements:

Education:

BSc degree in Geology

MSc degree or industry equivalent experience in Geology

Skills and experience

Strong industry track record of 4-5 years in the role of Geologist

Able to clearly defend and articulate a high level of geological understanding

Experienced in field development and production geology.

Knowledge of subsurface description, reservoir management, surveillance and risk management planning

Strong communication, interpersonal and relationship building skills with the ability to work in multidiscipline environment and communicate at all levels

Proven track record as a self-starter, capable of reducing sophisticated problems to manageable entities

Why join our team?

We support our people to learn and grow in a diverse and challenging environment. We believe that our team is strengthened by diversity. We are committed to crafting an inclusive environment in which everyone is respected and treated fairly.

There are many aspects of our employees’ lives that are meaningful, so we offer benefits to enable your work to fit with your life. These benefits can include flexible working options, collaboration spaces in a modern office environment, and many others benefits! We operate a hybrid model with 60% from the office and 40% from home with flexibility as agreed with line management.



