Entity:Production & Operations
Subsurface Group
Job Family Group:
We are looking for Geologist to join our bp team!
Job Summary:
Job Description:
What you will be doing
Provide geological input to cross-discipline integration work in support of delivering effective reservoir management strategies.
Responsible for defining subsurface uncertainties for risk management and surveillance planning.
Responsible for updating the ISD as required to deliver the business.
Support the maintenance of a hopper of opportunities consistent with the strategies outlined in the area depletion plan.
Create and maintain subsurface geological products for their area
Actively share their knowledge and experience through peer-peer coaching.
Participate in a peer review or assist as a presenter.
In this role, we have the following requirements:
Education:
BSc degree in Geology
MSc degree or industry equivalent experience in Geology
Skills and experience
Strong industry track record of 4-5 years in the role of Geologist
Able to clearly defend and articulate a high level of geological understanding
Experienced in field development and production geology.
Knowledge of subsurface description, reservoir management, surveillance and risk management planning
Strong communication, interpersonal and relationship building skills with the ability to work in multidiscipline environment and communicate at all levels
Proven track record as a self-starter, capable of reducing sophisticated problems to manageable entities
Why join our team?
We support our people to learn and grow in a diverse and challenging environment. We believe that our team is strengthened by diversity. We are committed to crafting an inclusive environment in which everyone is respected and treated fairly.
There are many aspects of our employees’ lives that are meaningful, so we offer benefits to enable your work to fit with your life. These benefits can include flexible working options, collaboration spaces in a modern office environment, and many others benefits! We operate a hybrid model with 60% from the office and 40% from home with flexibility as agreed with line management.
Up to 10% travel should be expected with this role
Travel Requirement
This role is not eligible for relocation
Relocation Assistance:
This position is a hybrid of office/remote working
Remote Type:
Data Management, Depositional framework, Fluid Properties, Geohazard Assessment, Geomechanical analysis, Integrated Well Delivery, Petrophysical Dynamic Reservoir Description, Petrophysical Static Reservoir Description, PPFG detection, Research and development, Reservoir geomechanics, Reservoir quality, Resource, Reserves Estimation and Storage Volume Assessment, Seismic Analysis, Seismic Interpretation, Seismic stratigraphic interpretation, Seismic structural interpretation, Stratigraphic framework, Structural framework, Subsurface integration, Subsurface uncertainty and risk management, Subsurface verification and assurance, Wellbore geomechanics, Well Planning
Skills:
Legal Disclaimer:
We are an equal opportunity employer and value diversity at our company. We do not discriminate on the basis of race, religion, color, national origin, sex, gender, gender expression, sexual orientation, age, marital status, socioeconomic status, neurodiversity/neurocognitive functioning, veteran status or disability status. Individuals with disabilities may request a reasonable accommodation related to bp’s recruiting process (e.g., accessing the job application, completing required assessments, participating in telephone screenings or interviews, etc.). If you would like to request an accommodation related to the recruitment process, please contact us to request accommodations.
If you are selected for a position and depending upon your role, your employment may be contingent upon adherence to local policy. This may include pre-placement drug screening, medical review of physical fitness for the role, and background checks.