Job summary

Entity:

Production & Operations



Job Family Group:

Subsurface Group



Job Description:

We are looking for Senior Geologist to join our bp team!

You will be heavily involved with leading the depletion planning, reservoir management, integrated subsurface description (ISD) and special studies in their respective area. We expect you to be skilled in stratigraphy, structural geology, seismic interpretation, subsurface mapping, waterflood production geology, resource progression and petrophysics and can work independently with only limited supervision. The successful candidate will lead and assure work and coach other geologists in the ADU and might be asked to lead or participate in peer reviews or assists as either a reviewer or presenter. The Senior Geologist reports to the ACG & Russia Geology Discipline Lead.

Please note that the role is open for Azerbaijani citizens only.

Key responsibilities:

Ensure the integrity of the area depletion plan for their area.

Work with other disciplines to provide assurance on and input to reservoir management strategies.

Lead work to define subsurface uncertainties for risk management and surveillance planning.

Lead and provide assurance to all ISD activities for the area.

Maintain, continuously improve and assure a hopper of opportunities consistent with the strategies outlined in the area depletion plan.

Support the development of short, medium, and long-term geological work plans to support delivery of the business in the area.

Use existing geo-cellular models to screen various depletion options

Lead, coach and assure geological activities in the area.

Actively contribute to a peer review or assist

In this role, we have the following requirements

Graduate degree and/ or industry equivalent experience in geology

Minimum 8 years of industry experience with progressively increasing responsibilities.

Field development and waterflood production geology experience is a must.

Proven knowledge and track record of subsurface description, reservoir management, surveillance and risk management planning.

Working knowledge in model construction and manipulation

Demonstrated people skills, with the ability to work in multi-cultural, multidiscipline environment.

Demonstrated track record as a self-starter, capable of reducing complex problems to manageable entities.

Demonstrated ability to manage and lead simultaneous projects.

Why join our team?

We support our people to learn and grow in a diverse and challenging environment. We believe that our team is strengthened by diversity. We are committed to crafting an inclusive environment in which everyone is respected and treated fairly.

There are many aspects of our employees’ lives that are meaningful, so we offer benefits to enable your work to fit with your life. These benefits can include flexible working options, collaboration spaces in a modern office environment, and many others benefits! We operate a hybrid model with 60% from the office and 40% from home with flexibility as agreed with line management.



Travel Requirement

Relocation Assistance:

Remote Type:

This position is a hybrid of office/remote working



Legal Disclaimer:

