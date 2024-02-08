Geologist - Renewal

This role is not eligible for relocation

Job summary

Entity:

Production & Operations



Job Family Group:

Subsurface Group



Job Summary:

Responsible for supporting the provision of subsurface assurance and guidance for the development and production of reservoirs, using sound technical knowledge to ensure robust subsurface description and clear articulation of the surface uncertainties and risks of the field to underpin project advancement.



Job Description:

Are you an early to mid-career Geologist looking for the opportunity to develop your skills and grow with bp?

BP will be a major hydrocarbon producer for several decades with Renewal being a key part of BP’s strategy to maintain the required hydrocarbons production that funds the energy transition. The Renewal drilling program of 15 to 20 exploration wells a year will focus on key markets and hubs. In our operated and non-operated positions Renewal is responsible for the careful stewardship of c. $500m of drilling capital expenditure each year.

As a Renewal Geologist, you will support the renewal agenda of bringing forward exploration and appraisal opportunities that add value to bp and will be responsible for characterizing the subsurface, developing prospect and lead inventories and maturing prospects for drilling.

The roles will work as part of a team stewarding a multi-year exploration program in Libya and responsible for exploration activity in the Middle East, the majority of which is operated by others. These programs are core to the MENA region's growth agenda and will involve working across a range of Geological settings with varied datasets.

The renewal team operates a flexible and agile operating model, where people work on the best and highest value opportunities so future projects could be working anywhere across the eastern hemisphere renewal portfolio.

What you will deliver

The key tasks of the role include developing an in depth understanding of the differing exploration play types encountered, working with partner companies to recommend drilling candidates and incorporating the learnings from upcoming wells into future drilling decisions. This activity will be supported by an ability to produce geological descriptions and interpretations incorporating a wide range of datasets including legacy well data, analogue studies, and outcrops. Some of your key activities will include:

Assimilating large, complex and multi-dimensional datasets to produce coherent and logical geoscience understanding and conclusions.

Assimilating a wide range of geological information to develop integrated models of the subsurface for regions across the Eastern Hemisphere Renewal Portfolio

Recommending and delivering geological studies to drive knowledge of key basins and play fairways, and will work with drilling teams to design new drill well data acquisition plans.

Delivering clear and concise prospect descriptions outlining key data quality issues, limitations, assumptions, and uncertainty; you will support the development of lead and prospect inventories contributing to resource characterization.

Seeking out best practice and coaching to aid focus on the key technical and business issues.

Supporting the development of key prospects into ready to drill candidates and support operations during drilling.

Supporting post drilling well evaluations ensuring results are appropriately integrated into subsurface models and understanding.

What you will need to be successful

In addition to having a Bachelor’s degree in a relevant Geoscience subject area it is important that the successful candidate demonstrates:

Strong desire to support the future of bp through creative, value driven exploration supporting the resilient hydrocarbons agenda.

A robust understanding of petroleum geology fundamentals with experience of a range of different basins and depositional system settings.

Comfortable working across multiple time zones in an agile and flexible manner.

Good communication skills both one-to-one and working remotely.

Collaborative working within teams and with different stakeholders.

A bias for a culture of continuous improvement and seek opportunities to reduce complexity and improve efficiency.

It would also be of benefit to have:

A desire to work in a creative interpretation environment will be beneficial.

An understanding of the regional geology of North Africa and the Mediterranean region.

Demonstrated ability to use sound technical reasoning in influencing decisions.

Familiarity with risk and resource based prospect evaluation.

Familiarity with exploration volumetric assessment using GeoX.

Comfortableness living and working with uncertainty.

Experience of delivering detailed and creative interpretation.

Why join us?

At bp, we provide the following environment and benefits to you:

A company culture where we respect our diverse and unified teams, where we are proud of our achievements and where fun and giving back to our environment are highly valued

Possibility to join our social communities and networks

Learning opportunities and other development opportunities to craft your career path

Life and health insurance, medical care package

And many other benefits!

We are an equal opportunity employer and value diversity at our company. We do not discriminate based on race, religion, colour, national origin, gender, sexual orientation, age, marital status, veteran status, or disability status. We will ensure that individuals with disabilities are provided reasonable accommodation to participate in the job application or interview process, perform crucial job functions, and receive other benefits and privileges of employment.

Don’t hesitate to get in touch with us to request any accommodations!



Relocation Assistance:

This role is not eligible for relocation



Remote Type:

This position is a hybrid of office/remote working



