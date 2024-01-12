Geologist - TSI

This role is eligible for relocation within country

bp Technical Solutions India (TSI) center in Pune aims to build on bp’s existing engineering and technical strengths, to deliver high quality services to its hydrocarbons and new energy businesses worldwide. TSI brings together diverse engineering capability to provide technical services across a range of areas including engineering, maintenance, optimization, data processes, projects and subsurface, to deliver safe, affordable, and lower emission energy, while continuously innovating how we work.Global Subsurface Solutions (GSS) delivers high-quality, high impact, subsurface technical products to address critical business challenges across bp’s oil, gas, and low carbon businesses.As a GSS geologist, you will have the opportunity to support activity across our global portfolio, on projects as diverse as early field development offshore West Africa, modelling large-scale waterflood developments in the Caspian Sea and Middle East and global screening and development of Carbon Capture and Storage (CCS) fields. You may work on clastic, deep-water, paralic, non-marine and carbonate reservoirs, supporting our hydrocarbon and low carbon businesses, and delivering new wells.You will be deployed into one of our Well Planning, Reserves, Reservoir Performance or Carbon Capture and Storage teams. You will utilize your deep technical skills in geology and subsurface integration, alongside a thorough appreciation of subsurface uncertainty and risk, to deliver products such as integrated subsurface descriptions, reservoir performance models, reserves estimates and well plans. These products underpin resource progression and development planning for assets within bp’s global oil, gas and low carbon portfolio.



Job Description:

What you will deliver

As an individual technical contributor, working closely with other subsurface disciplines and other business units such as the Wells organization or business development, you will deliver high-quality geological inputs to progress prioritized business opportunities.

You will interpret and integrate core, well-log, seismic, analogue, reservoir static and dynamic data (pressure, production etc.) to develop and refine the integrated structural, stratigraphic, depositional, rock property and fluid frameworks which underpin integrated subsurface products.

Your technical and business skills will enable you to develop appropriate subsurface scenarios, to characterize and communicate subsurface uncertainties and use this knowledge to plan and deliver ‘fit for purpose’ technical products.

Your ability to clearly communicate subsurface uncertainty to colleagues and business leaders will enable the development of appropriate risk management and mitigation plans.

You will promote bp's commitment to safe, responsible and sustained performance, and demonstrate strong individual and leadership behaviors in line with bp values.

As a geologist in bp’s geological and subsurface communities you will coach and mentor, share standard methodologies and seek innovation to solve technical and business problems.

What you will need to be successful

Must have educational qualifications:

Geology / geoscience degree from a recognized university.

Minimum years of relevant experience:

8 years’ experience as a geologist in oil, gas or CCS exploration, appraisal, development, production or well planning.

Must have experiences/skills (to be hired with):

Strong geoscience and subsurface interpretation skills, including digital toolkit skills in 3D integration.

Ability to integrate diverse static and dynamic subsurface and well data.

Skilled in characterizing and communicating subsurface uncertainty, risk and value.

Strong written and oral communication skills in English.

A highly collaborative, team-first ethos, a proven track-record of personal delivery.

Ability to use judgement to inform business and technical decisions.

Strong desire to develop and learn new skills.

Good to have experiences/skills (can be trained for – learning/on-the-job):

Familiarity with Petrel and modelling software and workflows.

Broad exploration, appraisal, development, and production geology experience.

Experience supporting probabilistic resource assessment and reservoir performance prediction.

Ability to ensure appropriate reservoir description with a broad range of alternative scenarios to encompass the perceived uncertainty range for model framing exercises.

Subsurface specialist skills e.g. sedimentology, structural geology, pore pressure prediction, geomechanics, geomodelling, geochemistry, groundwater modelling.

Delivery of Integrated Subsurface Descriptions.

Experience in Carbon Capture, Utilization and Storage.

Experience working in diverse global teams and managing collaborators.

Familiarity with agile working practices.

You will work with

Your line manager will be the Geology Discipline Leader for the TSI Unit within GSS.

You will work in Pune, India, but may be remotely deployed into an international, integrated subsurface delivery ‘squad’ where day-to-day activities/work will be prioritized by the squad leader. These GSS squads typically consist of 5-10 multi-disciplinary technical members in several locations and are deployed based on global subsurface business prioritization.

You will also work in close collaboration with subsurface teams in the country your squad supports, as well as with bp’s global subsurface technical specialists and domain experts.

Shift support

Flexible working may be required depending on project location.



Remote Type:

This position is not available for remote working



Skills:

