Geologist - TSI

Job summary

Entity:

Production & Operations



Job Family Group:

Subsurface Group



Job Description:

About bp

Our purpose is to bring together people, energy and markets to power and navigate a changing world.

In a time of constant change and possibility we need new talent to pursue commercial opportunities, fueled by world-class insight and expertise. We’re always striving for more innovative digital solutions, sustainable outcomes and closer collaboration across our company and beyond, and you could be part of that too. Together we continue to grow as the world’s leading energy company!

What you will deliver

As a technical contributor, working closely with other subsurface disciplines and other business units such as the Wells organization or business development, you will deliver high-quality geological inputs to progress prioritized business opportunities.

You will interpret and integrate core, well-log, seismic, analogue, reservoir static and dynamic data (pressure, production etc.) to develop and refine the integrated structural, stratigraphic, depositional, rock property and fluid frameworks which underpin integrated subsurface products.

Your technical and business skills will enable you to develop appropriate subsurface scenarios, to characterize and communicate subsurface uncertainties and use this knowledge to plan and deliver ‘fit for purpose’ technical products.

Your ability to clearly communicate subsurface uncertainty to colleagues and business leaders will enable the development of appropriate risk management and mitigation plans.

You will promote bp's commitment to safe, responsible and sustained performance, and demonstrate strong individual and leadership behaviors in line with bp values.

As a geologist in bp’s geological and subsurface communities you will coach and mentor, share standard methodologies and seek innovation to solve technical and business problems.

What you will need to be successful - Must have educational qualifications:

Geology / geoscience degree from a recognized university.

Minimum years of relevant experience:

8 years’ experience as a geologist in oil, gas or CCS exploration, appraisal, development, production or well planning.

Must have experiences/skills (to be hired with):

Strong geoscience and subsurface interpretation skills, including digital toolkit skills in 3D integration.

Ability to integrate diverse static and dynamic subsurface and well data.

Skilled in characterizing and communicating subsurface uncertainty, risk and value.

Strong written and oral communication skills in English.

A highly collaborative, team-first ethos, a proven track-record of personal delivery.

Ability to use judgement to inform business and technical decisions.

Strong desire to develop and learn new skills.

Good to have experiences/skills (can be trained for – learning/on-the-job):

Familiarity with Petrel and modelling software and workflows.

Broad exploration, appraisal, development, and production geology experience.

Experience supporting probabilistic resource assessment and reservoir performance prediction.

Ability to ensure appropriate reservoir description with a broad range of alternative scenarios to encompass the perceived uncertainty range for model framing exercises.

Subsurface specialist skills e.g. sedimentology, structural geology, pore pressure prediction, geomechanics, geomodelling, geochemistry, groundwater modelling.

Delivery of Integrated Subsurface Descriptions.

Experience in Carbon Capture, Utilization and Storage.

Experience working in diverse global teams and managing collaborators.

Familiarity with agile working practices.

You will work with

Your line manager will be the Geology Discipline Leader for the TSI Unit within GSS.

You will work in Pune, India, but may be remotely deployed into an international, integrated subsurface delivery ‘squad’ where day-to-day activities/work will be prioritized by the squad leader. These GSS squads typically consist of 5-10 multi-disciplinary technical members in several locations and are deployed based on global subsurface business prioritization.

You will also work in close collaboration with subsurface teams in the country your squad supports, as well as with bp’s global subsurface technical specialists and domain experts.

Shift support - Flexible working may be required depending on project location.

Why join bp

At bp, we support our people to learn and grow in a diverse and challenging environment. We believe that our team is strengthened by diversity. We are committed to fostering an inclusive environment in which everyone is respected and treated fairly.

There are many aspects of our employees’ lives that are meaningful, so we offer benefits to enable your work to fit with your life. These benefits can include flexible working options, a generous paid parental leave policy, and excellent retirement benefits, among others!

We will ensure that individuals with disabilities are provided reasonable accommodation to participate in the job application or interview process, to perform essential job functions, and to receive other benefits and privileges of employment. Please contact us to request accommodation.



Travel Requirement

Up to 10% travel should be expected with this role



Relocation Assistance:

This role is eligible for relocation within country



Remote Type:

This position is not available for remote working



Skills:

