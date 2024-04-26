Geology Discipline Leader - GoM & Canada

Job summary

Entity:

Production & Operations



Job Family Group:

Subsurface Group



Job Description:

The Gulf of Mexico and Canada (GoMC) business delivers significant free cash flow from 4 operated deepwater hubs and a vibrant OBO business. This exciting opportunity helps lead a fast-paced, challenging development program that has material impact to BP’s bottom line.

The Geology Discipline Leader (Geology DL) is a senior level leader who plays a vital role in the Region by maintaining technical standards, guiding personnel development, and fostering collaboration across various subsurface teams. Their focus drives business success through consistent application of technical processes, supporting the growth of Asset Geologists, and ensuring alignment with other areas such as wells, projects, and operations.

The ideal candidate has prior leadership experience, a track record of technical excellence, experience in development/production geoscience, proven coaching capability, and a strong federal presence. The role requires expertise managing agile teams comprised of varying degrees of experience, who are deployed across numerous Squads with diverse stakeholders. The candidate will need an ability to switch context easily and manage multiple work fronts simultaneously.

The Geology DL verifies work products are fit-for-purpose given the technical complexity, risks, and investment magnitude in the business. They will ensure full integration with other teams. A deep knowledge of business and subsurface workflows, processes, and products is essential.

Key accountabilities:

Support people development and deployment – support staff development, deployment, and handle the performance review cycle with P&C. Help empower staff to develop technical and leadership skills and support their career progression. Help recognize and resolve staff wellbeing concerns, workload issues and discipline health problems. Build a culture of inclusion, cross-discipline collaboration, and balanced performance delivery.

Define and deliver work standards: provide technical mentoring as needed and give technical expertise to squads. Seek input from relevant specialists and advisors to drive technical excellence and help tackle the most sophisticated technical problems to support delivery of the unit or squad priorities. Find opportunities to test or deploy new technologies and workflows through regular interactions with other DLs, I&E and active CoP participation.

Advise risk & uncertainty communication and management – engage with squad lead and other field leaders to ensure that technical planning is suitable for its intended use, cross team integration is appropriate and verification plans are in place and completed for technical work, including compliance requirements. Promote a technical and business “speak up” culture that probes understanding/communication of variability, any potential danger in the coordinated products, and drives closure of gaps identified through verification to mitigate risk.

Support activity planning, delivery & prioritization - work with the business unit leaders and other DLs, to ensure that squads are appropriately resourced and skilled for assigned activity and tasks.

Drive knowledge sharing within the region and beyond. Contribute to Communities of Practice to share knowledge with the wider bp Geoscience community.

Essential experience and job requirements:

A minimum 15 years of Geology industry experience.

Degree in Earth Science (or commensurate experience).

Technical competency in subsurface workflows, processes, and products such as ISD, RPP, SURM, DRM and Depletion Planning.

Experience in development and production geoscience.

Business and performance oriented to support value & risk-based prioritization decisions.

Ability to quickly respond to situations, often with incomplete and ambiguous information.

Strong BP value driven behaviors and ability to work effectively with experienced colleagues with a wide range of technical skills.

Strong stakeholder management capability.

Evidence for fostering collaborative partnerships within units, across other region entities and with external partners.

Ability to distill complex issues into simple, crisp communications.

Openness to seek help when needed from experienced colleagues.

Demonstrable self-awareness & integrity, role-models accountability & taking initiative when solving business problems.

Strong written and oral communication skills.

Empathetic leadership. Comfortable engaging in difficult conversations respectfully when necessary and exhibits empathy when managing business goals and delivery. Evidence of making challenging and difficult business decisions.

Experience with Oil and Gas development projects including relevant exposure to salt basins and deepwater marine sedimentary environments.

Must be authorized to work in the US.

Preferred qualifications:

Experience working in a deepwater environment.

Line/people management experience.

Why bp?

At bp, we support our people to learn and grow in a diverse and ambitious environment! We believe that our team is strengthened by diversity. We are committed to fostering an inclusive environment in which everyone is respected and treated fairly.

There are many aspects of our employees’ lives that are meaningful, so we offer benefits to enable your work to fit with your life. These benefits can include flexible working options, a generous paid parental leave policy, and excellent retirement benefits, among others!



Travel Requirement

Negligible travel should be expected with this role



Relocation Assistance:

This role is not eligible for relocation



Remote Type:

This position is a hybrid of office/remote working



Skills:

Basin resource evaluation, Basin resource evaluation, Core acquisition and analysis, Cost-conscious decision-making, Data acquisition strategy, Data Management, Depositional framework, Fluid Properties, Fluid sampling and analysis, Geodesy and coordinate integrity, Geohazard Assessment, Geomechanical analysis, Integrated Well Delivery, Petroleum systems analysis, Petrophysical Dynamic Reservoir Description, Petrophysical Seismic Lithology and Fluid Prediction, Petrophysical Static Reservoir Description, PPFG detection, Research and development, Reservoir geomechanics, Reservoir quality, Resource, Reserves Estimation and Storage Volume Assessment, Seismic Analysis, Seismic Interpretation, Seismic stratigraphic interpretation {+ 7 more}



Legal Disclaimer:

We are an equal opportunity employer and value diversity at our company. We do not discriminate on the basis of race, religion, color, national origin, sex, gender, gender expression, sexual orientation, age, marital status, socioeconomic status, neurodiversity/neurocognitive functioning, veteran status or disability status. Individuals with disabilities may request a reasonable accommodation related to bp’s recruiting process (e.g., accessing the job application, completing required assessments, participating in telephone screenings or interviews, etc.). If you would like to request an accommodation related to the recruitment process, please contact us to request accommodations.

If you are selected for a position and depending upon your role, your employment may be contingent upon adherence to local policy. This may include pre-placement drug screening, medical review of physical fitness for the role, and background checks.