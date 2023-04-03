Job summary

The Geophysics Global Specialist Team is accountable for the consistent application of geophysical analysis workflows across bp in support of integrated subsurface descriptions to support business objectives for Renewal, Reservoir Management and Low Carbon projects.



The role will give the successful individual opportunities to work with company experts in geophysical analysis and seismic rock properties, to apply and deepen their existing applied geophysics skills and should be of interest to anyone looking to support business delivery and support technology development and discipline capability. The role provides an excellent opportunity to understand and impact the diversity of geographies and business challenges in Subsurface across bp.

In line with bp's hybrid working policy, the successful candidate is expected to be office based 3 days per week in either Sunbury or Aberdeen.

What you will deliver

As a geophysical analyst in the team you will work with squads to appropriately scope projects to support business objectives and integrate technical products into the broader subsurface workflows. Describing and communicating the associated uncertainties will be a key component. Team delivery includes:

Flow to work geophysical support within Renewal or Region squads supporting hydrocarbon, CCS and renewable projects.

Geophysical analysis & reservoir/overburden property prediction including calibration to log data, AVO analysis and seismic inversion for reservoir property prediction.

Seismic modelling from 1D to 4D to understand the seismic response > Integration of seismic rock property studies.

Depth calibration and uncertainty.

Post migration data quality evaluation and enhancement.

Coaching of squad members for routine seismic analysis.

Geophysical analysis support for contractor seismic processing.

Evaluation and potential deployment of 3rd party analysis toolkits.

Influence, support and deploy internally developed analysis technology.

Incremental enhancements of deployed workflows and toolkit including as appropriate coding.

Development and delivery of analysis training classes, handrails, guidelines and self-verification tools.

Stewardship of geophysical analysis toolkit portfolio and workflows.

What you will need to be successful

In addition to holding a degree in a Geoscience related subject it is important that you can also demonstrate:

Experience of delivering seismic analysis workflows and integration of seismic rock property studies.

Experience of integration of seismic analysis products into the wider subsurface workflows.

A strong drive for personal development including understanding both technical detail and practical applications.

A business value focussed mindset .

Comfort working across multiple time zones in an agile and flexible manner.

Good communication skills both one-to-one and working remotely.

Ability to work independently while comfortable seeking support when appropriate.

A collaborative working style.

Enthusiasm to trial new technologies

Experience of technical coaching.

Experience of seismic rock properties analysis.

Experience of seismic data processing for seismic attribute analysis

Coding skills using Matlab or Python.

Who you will work with

It would also be beneficial for you to have:

The team currently has members based in Sunbury, Aberdeen and Houston, including a diverse range of backgrounds and experience, and has a friendly, supportive culture based around mutual support and collaboration, with opportunities to learn from recognised company experts. Team members have opportunities to work projects globally, irrespective of geographical location, so this provides an excellent opportunity to gain experience across the full bp Subsurface portfolio. Development requirements are a key factor in allocating projects.

