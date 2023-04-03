The Geophysics Global Specialist Team is accountable for the consistent application of geophysical analysis workflows across bp in support of integrated subsurface descriptions to support business objectives for Renewal, Reservoir Management and Low Carbon projects.
The role will give the successful individual opportunities to work with company experts in geophysical analysis and seismic rock properties, to apply and deepen their existing applied geophysics skills and should be of interest to anyone looking to support business delivery and support technology development and discipline capability. The role provides an excellent opportunity to understand and impact the diversity of geographies and business challenges in Subsurface across bp.
In line with bp's hybrid working policy, the successful candidate is expected to be office based 3 days per week in either Sunbury or Aberdeen.
As a geophysical analyst in the team you will work with squads to appropriately scope projects to support business objectives and integrate technical products into the broader subsurface workflows. Describing and communicating the associated uncertainties will be a key component. Team delivery includes:
In addition to holding a degree in a Geoscience related subject it is important that you can also demonstrate:
The team currently has members based in Sunbury, Aberdeen and Houston, including a diverse range of backgrounds and experience, and has a friendly, supportive culture based around mutual support and collaboration, with opportunities to learn from recognised company experts. Team members have opportunities to work projects globally, irrespective of geographical location, so this provides an excellent opportunity to gain experience across the full bp Subsurface portfolio. Development requirements are a key factor in allocating projects.
At bp, we provide the following environment and benefits to you:
We are an equal opportunity employer and value diversity at our company. We do not discriminate based on race, religion, colour, national origin, gender, sexual orientation, age, marital status, veteran status, or disability status. We will ensure that individuals with disabilities are provided reasonable accommodation to participate in the job application or interview process, perform crucial job functions, and receive other benefits and privileges of employment.
Don’t hesitate to get in touch with us to request any accommodations.