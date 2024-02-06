Job summary

The role of the Geophysical Operations Authority (GOA) is to ensure the safe execution of activities managed under the Management of Geophysical Operations (MoGO) bp practice (ensuring application of the safety management system of the contractor performing the work, and support the self-verification by the seismic delivery or survey and positioning teams within bp). The GOA defines the requirements for the safe and reliable conduct of these activities under MoGO and verifies conformance with the practice by entities engaged in the use of the practice. The GOA further ensures under the practice that all operations are conducted in a safe and compliant manner with bp and industry best practice where not specifically mentioned within the MoGO. The GOA supports and influences the simplification and digitisation of MoGO.



Job Description:

The role additionally plays a central part in transforming operations for bp’s net zero ambitions by leveraging the new organisation, agile ways of working and emerging technologies to:

Align geophysical operations with bp’s low carbon framework through engagement with and influencing the wider bp organisation, to reduce the associated carbon footprint through the application of new technologies.

Influence the geophysical and survey suppliers and industry organisations in support of bp’s low carbon ambitions

Responsibilities;

Maintain an independent view of risk in the geophysical operations in P&O and G&LC agreed to be managed under MoGO via formal and informal verification

Verify that the project management frameworks used to plan geophysical operations are fit for purpose and follow the MoGO requirements. Hold an agree right on frameworks for individual projects.

Keep abreast of S&O risk in the relevant activity sets through participation in project risk assessments and provide coaching and guidance where appropriate.

Hold agree rights on MoGO Appraise to Select and Ready to Mobilise gates

Conduct formal verification reviews on planning and operating activities in the Appraise, Define and Operate stages of the MoGO process, comprising desktop, in-Region and on-site reviews as appropriate.

Maintain verification protocols for the above reviews and deliver reports as an Input in the relevant MoGO Stage Gates.

Engage with Discipline Leaders to convert verification recommendations into continuous improvement actions and verify closure.

Produce an Annual Conformance Report, including a conformance score, based on the self-verification activities and delivered to the EVP Production & Operations and SVPs Subsurface and bp Solutions.

Coach, support, and deliver (alongside regional teams), safe, reliable, compliant, and efficient geophysical operations

Hold responsibility for review and authorization of vessel return to work post marine technical failure in co-operation with the Marine COE.

Developing the team's technical capabilities to ensure requirements are met in a timely manner while meeting safety and quality standards.

Ensure (through audits and site verifications) that contractors performing the work are following their own safety management systems, and holding them to account where preparation or execution fall short of expectations

Contributing to strategic technical solution development, carbon reduction and new technology initiatives, driving a continuous improvement culture.

Leadership and accountability – Focusing on strengthening operations and leadership presence (both bp and contractor) at project sites and role modeling good behaviors.

Competency and Capability - Improving teams’ ability to own competency and capability through reaching out and providing training, coaching and application on the job

Conformance to ways of working - Improving knowledge and conformance to key bp and industry operating standards, procedures, and practices.

Creating an inclusive environment that encourages and deeply embeds learnings from our own incidents.

Maintain the content of the MoGO Practice, revising the document on a five-year cycle or earlier as needed, updating it in line with wider bp requirements.

Maintain ‘Implementation of MoGO’ and ‘MoGO Handrail’ to conform with the Requirements, OMS practices and new technologies.

Maintain (or develop where necessary) process to manage oversight and integration of equipment used in the delivery of “material work” for bp where not covered by existing or central process.

Maintain and distribute to the wider community the “Safety Flash”, correlating IMCA and other industry learnings on a monthly basis with narrative focusing on where it may be applicable to our operations.

Conduct day-to-day verification through constant organizational engagement, including attendance at LT, Seismic Delivery and GO Community of Practice (CoP) meetings, and engagement with the Seismic Delivery Manger (SDM), Geophysics Discipline Manager, Survey & Positioning Operations and Technical Managers, and the wider geophysical operations community

Represent Seismic Delivery leadership as appropriate at project start-ups, providing contextual and motivational content to contractor audiences.

Intervene and escalate where risk identification, assessment and treatment are below expectations and in cases of non-conformance with MoGO

Own the MoGO supplier HSE pre-qualification process, ensuring that all suppliers awarded contracts for geophysical operations are suitably qualified.

Maintain the Geophysical RNPE and issue the quarterly updates to SVPs Subsurface and bp Solutions.

Sit on the Subsurface Contracts Governance Board as a quorum member with Agree rights on approach to market and contract award decisions.

Conduct, in partnership with the GO CoP Leader, the Subsurface MoGO Annual Review to produce the Annual Continuous Improvement Plan.

Own and present training in MoGO and Risk Assessment and maintain records of attendance.

Regularly review learnings and actions in the MoGO Learning Management System (LMS), where appropriate accepting findings and assigning actions.

Maintain, and develop where necessary, links to other parts of the organisation (e.g. bp Wind) to maintain conformance with OMS, reduce carbon emissions and drive the adoption of new technologies to reduce risk in geophysical operations.



