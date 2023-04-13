The role of Integrated Oil Solutions Geophysicist in the central Global Subsurface Solutions (GSS) Western Hemisphere (WH) team will involve deployment to squads working on prioritized subsurface activities where appropriate and consistent with development needs. The role requires a skilled geophysics practitioner in seismic interpretation and integration and offers broadening opportunities, with the potential to cover activity across different fields/basins and a variety of subsurface processes from ISD, Depletion Planning, Subsurface Uncertainty and Risk Management to well planning depending on priorities.
The GSS Oil Geophysics team is spread across multiple WH sites and the role is based in Houston. Occasional travel may be required.
Key accountabilities:
As a member of Global Subsurface Solutions (GSS) who will be deployed as required to a prioritized project (squad), you will be accountable for embracing the agile operating model in delivery of high-quality sub-surface products which impact business decisions.
General GSS squad accountabilities are: