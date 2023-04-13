Site traffic information and cookies

Geophysicist

  • Location Trinidad and Tobago - North - Port of Spain, United States - Texas - Houston
  • Travel required Yes - up to 10%
  • Job category Subsurface Group
  • Relocation available No
  • Job type Professionals
  • Job code 146767BR
  • Experience level Intermediate
Job summary

The role of Integrated Oil Solutions Geophysicist in the central Global Subsurface Solutions (GSS) Western Hemisphere (WH) team will involve deployment to squads working on prioritized subsurface activities where appropriate and consistent with development needs. The role requires a skilled geophysics practitioner in seismic interpretation and integration and offers broadening opportunities, with the potential to cover activity across different fields/basins and a variety of subsurface processes from ISD, Depletion Planning, Subsurface Uncertainty and Risk Management to well planning depending on priorities.

The GSS Oil Geophysics team is spread across multiple WH sites and the role is based in Houston. Occasional travel may be required.

Key accountabilities:
As a member of Global Subsurface Solutions (GSS) who will be deployed as required to a prioritized project (squad), you will be accountable for embracing the agile operating model in delivery of high-quality sub-surface products which impact business decisions.
General GSS squad accountabilities are:

  • deliver prioritized activities within a squad in line with the squad mission, Terms of Reference (ToR) and Self-verification Plans (SvPs)
  • promote squad safety and wellbeing, and work at a sustainable capacity
  • maintain relationships with partners and stakeholders to ensure delivery of effective products
  • work with discipline members to understand and develop standards and best practices, integrate multi-disciplinary activity and share learnings
  • maintain discipline health - accountable for the quality of own products and for undertaking self-verification
  • work constructively with Discipline Leader and others to build and implement a personal development plan
  • promote BP's commitment to safe, responsible and sustained performance, and demonstrate strong individual behaviors in line with bp values and leadership expectations

Essential experience and job requirements:
Education: BSc in Geology, Geophysics, Geosciences or Natural Sciences
  • At least 3 years’ experience as a geophysicist/geoscientist in an upstream hydrocarbon business
  • Experience in delivering integrated geoscience and seismic interpretation deliverables across the subsurface value chain
  • Experience in the application of geophysics from early field appraisal and development through to mature field optimization
  • Ability to integrate multiple vintages and qualities of geophysical products with other subsurface data and disciplines
  • A dedication to agile working practices and tools
  • Ability to characterize subsurface uncertainty and demonstrate effective management of risks
  • Ability to deliver 'fit for purpose' products to support business decisions
  • Ability to build a strong network within bp's Subsurface community
  • Strong collaboration and relationship building skills
  • Effective in planning and prioritization
  • Strong communication skills

In would also be helpful if you had:
  • Experience with bp's subsurface toolkits, including Petrel, Hampson Russell packages and statistical packages.
  • Experience incorporating technical limit seismic datasets into subsurface deliverables, including seismic attribute work, basic seismic response and AVO modelling
Why join us?
At bp, we support our people to learn and grow in a diverse and ambitious environment. We believe that our team is strengthened by diversity. We are committed to fostering an inclusive environment in which everyone is respected and treated fairly.

There are many aspects of our employees’ lives that are meaningful, so we offer benefits to enable your work to fit with your life. These benefits can include flexible working options, a generous paid parental leave policy, and excellent retirement benefits, among others!


