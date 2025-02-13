Geophysicist - Exploration

Entity:Production & Operations
Subsurface Group
Job Family Group:
Job Description:
KEY ACCOUNTABILITIES :
We are looking for a creative and flexible geophysicist and interpreter to work in the Eastern Hemisphere Asia Pacific Exploration Team to support bp’s exploration agenda and deliver opportunities to the corporation that contribute and meet investment thresholds and metrics.
The role will be part of a team working on exploration opportunities across the Asia Pacific region and will involve working across a wide range of geological settings with varied datasets.
Key tasks of the team include interpretation of a variety of datasets to deliver prospect and lead inventories and mature select candidates (including probabilistic volumetruc assessments and prospect risking) through to drill ready status. Undertaking more regional work will also be required to high grade potential basins and areas for more detailed study.
Products will be completed in line with Exploration Common Process and their completion will include an appropriate level of peer review. Final products will be digital and documented in a manner consistent with bp standard process.
The Asia Pacific Exploration team operate a flexible and agile operating model where people work on the best and highest value opportunities. Future projects could be working anywhere across the eastern hemisphere exploration portfolio.
You will undertake seismic interpretation and develop integrated models of the subsurface for regions across the Asia Pacific exploration portfolio
You will assess the quality the suitability of seismic datasets across the Asia Pacific portfolio and be consulted on data improvement plans.
You will deliver clear and concise prospect descriptions outlining key data quality issues, limitations, assumptions, and uncertainty; you will support the development of lead and prospect inventories chipping in to resource characterization.
You will seek out best practice and coaching to aid focus on the key technical and business issues.
You will support the development of key prospects into ready to drill candidates and support operations during drilling.
You will support post drilling well evaluations ensuring results are appropriately integrated into subsurface models and understanding.
You will be driven to develop your abilities in assimilating large, complex and multi-dimensional datasets to produce coherent and logical geoscience understanding and conclusions.
REQUIRED SKILLS AND EXPERIENCES :
A creative, flexible and business orientated mindset and be comfortable working with multiple models of the subsurface and working with sometimes limited datasets.
Strong desire to support the future of bp through creative, value driven exploration supporting the resilient hydrocarbons agenda.
A robust understanding of petroleum geology fundamentals with experience of a range of different basins and depositional system settings.
A working knowledge of seismic rock properties, AVO and DHI.
A desire to work in a creative interpretation environment will be beneficial. Comfortable working across multiple time zones in an agile and flexible manner
Good communication skills both one-to-one and working remotely. Collaborative working within teams and with different customers
A bias for a culture of continuous improvement and seek opportunities to reduce complexity and improve efficiency.
Have more than 10 years solid experience working in Exploration.
Proficient in English verbally and written.
Why Join our team?
At bp, we provide an excellent working environment and employee benefits such as an open and inclusive culture, a great work-life balance, tremendous learning and development opportunities to craft your career path, life and health insurance, medical care package and many others.
We support our people to learn and grow in a diverse and exciting environment. We believe that our team is strengthened by diversity. We are committed to crafting an inclusive environment in which everyone is respected and treated fairly.
There are many aspects of our employees’ lives that are significant, so we offer benefits to enable your work to fit with your life. These benefits can include flexible working options, collaboration spaces in a modern office environment, and others benefits.
Reinvent your career as you help our business meet the challenges of the future.
Apply now!
Up to 10% travel should be expected with this role
Travel Requirement
This role is not eligible for relocation
Relocation Assistance:
This position is a hybrid of office/remote working
Remote Type:
Basin resource evaluation, Basin resource evaluation, Cost-conscious decision-making, Data Analysis, Data Management, Depositional framework, Fluid Properties, Geodesy and coordinate integrity, Geohazard Assessment, Geological Reservoir and Storage Unit Modelling, Geophysical surveillance, Geospatial data visualization, Integrated Resource Progression, Integrated Well Delivery, Petroleum Systems Analysis, Petrophysical Dynamic Reservoir Description, Petrophysical Seismic Lithology and Fluid Prediction, Petrophysical Seismic Reservoir Characterisation, Research and development, Reservoir quality, Resource, Reserves Estimation and Storage Volume Assessment, Rock Properties Framework, Seismic Acquisition, Seismic Analysis, Seismic Processing {+ 6 more}
Skills:
Legal Disclaimer:
We are an equal opportunity employer and value diversity at our company. We do not discriminate on the basis of race, religion, color, national origin, sex, gender, gender expression, sexual orientation, age, marital status, socioeconomic status, neurodiversity/neurocognitive functioning, veteran status or disability status. Individuals with an accessibility need may request an adjustment/accommodation related to bp’s recruiting process (e.g., accessing the job application, completing required assessments, participating in telephone screenings or interviews, etc.). If you would like to request an adjustment/accommodation related to the recruitment process, please contact us.
If you are selected for a position and depending upon your role, your employment may be contingent upon adherence to local policy. This may include pre-placement drug screening, medical review of physical fitness for the role, and background checks.