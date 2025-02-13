Geophysicist - Exploration

Entity:

Subsurface Group



KEY ACCOUNTABILITIES:



We are looking for a creative and flexible geophysicist and interpreter to work in the Eastern Hemisphere Asia Pacific Exploration Team to support bp’s exploration agenda and deliver opportunities to the corporation that contribute and meet investment thresholds and metrics.

The role will be part of a team working on exploration opportunities across the Asia Pacific region and will involve working across a wide range of geological settings with varied datasets.

Key tasks of the team include interpretation of a variety of datasets to deliver prospect and lead inventories and mature select candidates (including probabilistic volumetruc assessments and prospect risking) through to drill ready status. Undertaking more regional work will also be required to high grade potential basins and areas for more detailed study.

Products will be completed in line with Exploration Common Process and their completion will include an appropriate level of peer review. Final products will be digital and documented in a manner consistent with bp standard process.

The Asia Pacific Exploration team operate a flexible and agile operating model where people work on the best and highest value opportunities. Future projects could be working anywhere across the eastern hemisphere exploration portfolio.

You will undertake seismic interpretation and develop integrated models of the subsurface for regions across the Asia Pacific exploration portfolio

You will assess the quality the suitability of seismic datasets across the Asia Pacific portfolio and be consulted on data improvement plans.

You will deliver clear and concise prospect descriptions outlining key data quality issues, limitations, assumptions, and uncertainty; you will support the development of lead and prospect inventories chipping in to resource characterization.

You will seek out best practice and coaching to aid focus on the key technical and business issues.

You will support the development of key prospects into ready to drill candidates and support operations during drilling.

You will support post drilling well evaluations ensuring results are appropriately integrated into subsurface models and understanding.