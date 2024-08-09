Geophysicist Geophysical Operations - TSI

This role is eligible for relocation within country

Up to 10% travel should be expected with this role

Job summary

Entity:

Production & Operations



Job Family Group:

Subsurface Group



Job Description:

About bp

Our purpose is to bring together people, energy and markets to power and navigate a changing world. In a time of constant change and possibility we need talent to pursue opportunities, motivated by elite insight and expertise. We’re always aspiring for more digital solutions, balanced outcomes and closer collaboration across our company and beyond, and you could be part of that too. Together we continue to grow as the world’s leading energy company!

About the Role

bp Technical Solutions India (TSI) center in Pune, aims to build on bp’s existing engineering and technical strengths to deliver high quality services to its hydrocarbons and new energy businesses worldwide. TSI brings together diverse engineering capability to provide technical services across a range of areas including engineering, maintenance, optimization, data processes, projects and subsurface, to deliver safe, affordable and lower emission energy, while continuously innovating how we work.

Global Subsurface Solutions (GSS) delivers high-quality, high impact, subsurface technical products to address critical business challenges across bp’s oil, gas, and low carbon businesses. Within GSS, seismic delivery plays an important part in supporting bp's subsurface activities, providing valuable technical knowledge that enables continuing success for hydrocarbon exploration and development. Additionally, seismic technology is playing an increasing part in bp's transition into alternate energy and low-carbon, with delivery of near-surface high-resolution products for offshore wind-energy site planning and CCS monitoring.

As a Geophysical Operations Geophysicist, you will be accountable for the design, planning and delivery of seismic data acquisition work compliant with Management of Geophysical Operations (MoGO). The Geophysical Operations Geophysicist engages with the business to understand technical objectives and specific seismic requirements, providing solutions for effective survey design and deployment of operations. The role includes all aspects of project management for delivery of safe and technically successful field-based operations. This includes elements of procurement, direct engagement with contractors, project management including seismic data quality assurance and HSSE.

The Pune-based geophysical operations geophysicist will support the Seismic Delivery Discipline Lead and work closely with other Operations Geophysicists from the Sunbury-based Eastern Hemisphere team and Houston-based Western Hemisphere teams in support of global geophysical operations activity.

What you will deliver

You will be part of a team of technical specialists with responsibilities for delivery of geophysical operations across bp’s subsurface portfolio, providing insight and gaining experience from a wide variety of locations and geophysical challenges.

You will develop and maintain cooperative relationships with seismic acquisition contractors for the planning and safe delivery of geophysical operations.

Build on knowledge and awareness of emerging technologies that will enable more efficient operations, improved data quality and carbon management performance.

Collaborate with stakeholders from integrated subsurface teams to deliver the required quality of seismic data, within the time frame, in accordance with budget and with safe operations.

You will work alongside Supply-Chain Management to supervise the provision of the technical requirements and evaluation in the procurement of contractor services.

What you will need to be successful

Must have educational qualifications:

Higher degree MSc on geoscience related subject.



Must have certifications:

Basic offshore safety training (BOSIET)

Preferred education/certifications:

Higher degree PhD/MSc on geophysics related subject.

NEBOSH HSE Certifications

Minimum years of relevant experience:

6 years of relevant Geophysical Operations experience.

Total years of experience:

Dependent on previous technical roles and level of seniority.

Must have experiences/skills (to be hired with):

Prior experience in a team delivering geophysical operations.

Expertise in project management and contractor management.

Working in multi-disciplinary teams (seismic processing, reservoir characterisation and integrated geophysicists).

Motivation to execute safe field operations with a commitment to obtain NEBOSH-International safety certification.

Strong written and verbal communication skills in English.

An active team player with good presentation and people skills.

Good to have experiences/skills (can be trained for – learning/on-the-job):

Recent experience for various geophysical operations methods offshore (OBN, tow-streamer) and onshore (both cabled and cable-less systems with differing source types).

Experience in downhole geophysical operations (including VSP and DAS optical fibre).

Knowledge of seismic survey technical design and experience in geophysical operations.

Identifying emerging technologies to enable more efficient and sustainable operations, better data quality and improved safety performance.

Collaborate with integrated subsurface teams to deliver the right quality data at the right time in a safe manner.

Effective communication of key geophysical and subsurface challenges.

Familiarity with Agile working practices.

Why join bp

At bp, we support our people to learn and grow in a diverse and challenging environment. We believe that our team is strengthened by diversity. We are committed to fostering an inclusive environment in which everyone is respected and treated fairly.

There are many aspects of our employees’ lives that are meaningful, so we offer benefits to enable your work to fit with your life. These benefits can include flexible working options, a generous paid parental leave policy, and excellent retirement benefits, among others!

We will ensure that individuals with disabilities are provided reasonable accommodation to participate in the job application or interview process, to perform essential job functions, and to receive other benefits and privileges of employment. Please contact us to request accommodation.



Travel Requirement

Up to 10% travel should be expected with this role



Relocation Assistance:

This role is eligible for relocation within country



Remote Type:

This position is not available for remote working



Skills:

Basin resource evaluation, Basin resource evaluation, CO2 utilisation and storage, Cost-conscious decision-making, Data Analysis, Data Management, Depletion and Storage Development Planning, Depositional framework, Fluid Properties, Geodesy and coordinate integrity, Geohazard Assessment, Geological Reservoir and Storage Unit Modelling, Geophysical surveillance, Geospatial data visualization, Integrated Resource Progression, Integrated Well Delivery, Petroleum Systems Analysis, Petrophysical Dynamic Reservoir Description, Petrophysical Seismic Lithology and Fluid Prediction, Petrophysical Seismic Reservoir Characterisation, Research and development, Reservoir quality, Resource, Reserves Estimation and Storage Volume Assessment, Rock Properties Framework, Seismic Acquisition {+ 8 more}



Legal Disclaimer:

We are an equal opportunity employer and value diversity at our company. We do not discriminate on the basis of race, religion, color, national origin, sex, gender, gender expression, sexual orientation, age, marital status, socioeconomic status, neurodiversity/neurocognitive functioning, veteran status or disability status. Individuals with disabilities may request a reasonable accommodation related to bp’s recruiting process (e.g., accessing the job application, completing required assessments, participating in telephone screenings or interviews, etc.). If you would like to request an accommodation related to the recruitment process, please contact us to request accommodations.

If you are selected for a position and depending upon your role, your employment may be contingent upon adherence to local policy. This may include pre-placement drug screening, medical review of physical fitness for the role, and background checks.