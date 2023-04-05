Geophysicist - Global Subsurface Solutions

Job summary

A career in bp's Productions & Operations (P&O) entity is an opportunity to help shape the future of bp. As part of the team, you’ll apply digital technologies and an agile approach as we transform our operating assets in pursuit of our net zero ambition. You’ll also help to develop hydrocarbon resources, delivering transformative projects and growing your talent in all kinds of new and rewarding ways within the operational heart of bp.



As part of our continued growth, we are now looking for several Geophysicists to join our Global Subsurface Solutions team!

About the role

The role of Integrated Oil Solutions Geophysicist in the central Global Subsurface Solutions (GSS) Eastern Hemisphere (EH) team will involve deployment to squads working on prioritized subsurface activities where appropriate and consistent with development needs.



The role requires a skilled geophysics practitioner in seismic interpretation and integration and offers broadening opportunities, with the potential to cover activity across different fields/basins and a variety of subsurface processes from Integrated Subsurface Description, Depletion Planning, Subsurface Uncertainty and Risk Management to well planning depending on priorities.



The GSS Geophysics team is spread across multiple EH sites and the role is based in the UK (Sunbury or Aberdeen). Occasional travel may be required.

What you will deliver

As a member of GSS you will be accountable for embracing an agile operating model in the delivery of high-quality sub-surface products which impact business decisions. Your general accountabilities will include:

Delivering prioritized activities within a squad in line with the squad mission, Terms of Reference (ToR) and Self-verification Plans.

Promoting squad safety and wellbeing, and work at a sustainable capacity.

Maintaining relationships with partners and stakeholders to ensure delivery of effective products

Working with discipline members to understand and develop standards and best practices, integrate multi-disciplinary activity and share learnings.

Maintaining discipline health.

Accountability for the quality of own products and for undertaking self-verification.

Working constructively with your Line Manager and others to build and implement a personal development plan.

Promoting BP's commitment to safe, responsible and sustained performance, and demonstrating strong individual behaviours in line with BP Values and Leadership Expectations.

What you will need to be successful

In addition to having a BSc in Geophysics, Geology, or similar it is important that you can also demonstrate:

Several years Geophysics experience in an upstream Oil & Gas environment.

Experience in development and production geoscience.

Ability to deliver high quality seismic interpretation and in integrating geophysical products with other subsurface data and disciplines.

Ability to characterize and communicate subsurface uncertainty and risk - Ability to deliver 'fit for purpose' products to support business decisions.

Ability to build a strong network within bp's Subsurface community.

Strong collaboration, relationship building and communication skills.

Effective planning and prioritization skills.

It would also be beneficial if you have:

Experience with bp's subsurface toolkits, including Petrel, Hampson Russell and statistical packages.

Experience incorporating technical limit seismic datasets into subsurface deliverables, including seismic attribute work, basic seismic response and AVO modelling.

Experience working in multiple depositional and structural domains and the technical challenges/limitations of interpretating these on the seismic data available.

Familiarity in integrating seismic products into models.

Familiarity with agile working practices

Why join us?

At bp, we provide the following environment and benefits to you:

A company culture where we respect our diverse and unified teams, where we are proud of our achievements and where fun and giving back to our environment are highly valued

Possibility to join our social communities and networks

Learning opportunities and other development opportunities to craft your career path.

Life and health insurance, medical care package.

And many other benefits!

We are an equal opportunity employer and value diversity at our company. We do not discriminate based on race, religion, colour, national origin, gender, sexual orientation, age, marital status, veteran status, or disability status. We will ensure that individuals with disabilities are provided reasonable accommodation to participate in the job application or interview process, perform crucial job functions, and receive other benefits and privileges of employment.

Don’t hesitate to get in touch with us to request any accommodations.