Geophysicist (Intern) - bpTT

Job summary

Geophysics Intern – bpTT

At bpTT, there’s no better way to begin your career than via our internship programme. As a respected and valued part of our company, you will have the opportunity to work alongside some of our highly qualified and experienced professionals. You will also be involved in some of our current projects and operations, and deliver tangible results using the latest technology, whilst learning about the oil and gas industry and the challenges we face every day. This programme will also allow you to gain the technical skills as well as the necessary values and behaviours that is needed for a successful career. Over the past years, we have taken interns from various disciplines, some of whom joined our graduate development programme.

For this Summer intern role, we are looking for someone to be part of the Geophysics team. Geophysics is concerned with the acquisition, processing, interpretation and analysis of seismic and other geophysical datasets (e.g. gravity-magnetic surveys) to create an image of the subsurface.

Application process :

The following screens will guide you through the internship application process. Before you submit your application, you will have the opportunity to save your draft answers and return to them at a later stage. It should be noted that once you have submitted your application, you will no longer have access to it. You can still however, view your personal profile details in your account.

To apply, please visit: www.bp.com/grads/tt. When you apply online, you will be contacted by us via email using the address you have provided. Some email systems are configured to place emails from an unknown recipient into your Junk email folder, so please ensure that you check your messages regularly and, if necessary, enable your system to receive emails from us.

Key accountabilities :

The precise nature of your role will be defined by your skills as well as the needs of the business, but your responsibilities will include:

Working on projects and supporting your team to find the best solutions

Helping to maintain performance within your team and for bp as a company

Building relationships both within bp and with our external partners, collaborating across functions, segments and teams to deliver excellence

Demonstrating drive and dedication through the bp beliefs with an emphasis on safety.

Essential Criteria :

Must be a citizen or legal resident of Trinidad and Tobago or CARICOM national

Must be pursuing a degree in Geophysics, Geosciences, Earth Sciences or Physics or closely related discipline

Currently in your penultimate year of study (pre-final year) with a minimum GPA of 3.0

One of the requirements to be eligible for this position at bp Trinidad and Tobago LLC is that you must be fully vaccinated against COVID-19 on or before your official start date with the company. “Fully vaccinated” means that you have received the full regimen of a WHO approved COVID-19 vaccine and that two weeks have elapsed from your final shot in your chosen vaccine regimen. You will be required to provide evidence of your vaccination status to the company prior to being cleared for hire.

Our expectation is that all employees will maintain their status as “fully vaccinated” in line with WHO and Trinidad and Tobago’s Ministry of Health guidance.

