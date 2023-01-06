Geophysicist Intern – Geophysical Analyst - Houston, Texas

Job summary

Geophysicist Intern (US) – Geophysical Analyst

Join our team, based in Houston TX, as an intern and you’ll get to grips with real projects from day one – learning all about the energy industry and gaining an insight into life at bp and how we are transforming to meet the challenges of the energy transition. It’s a chance to discover and build your strengths. It’s also an opportunity to find out more about our graduate program and decide if a future with bp is of interest to you.

Here at bp, the combination of geology and geophysics — as geosciences — delivers a powerful description and evaluation of the subsurface, growing our ability to safely deliver hydrocarbons and develop lower carbon energy sources. Join us as a geophysics intern and you’ll find our dedication to today and tomorrow stretches beyond the success of our business to the development of our people and their successful careers.

Responsibilities

For this summer intern role, we are looking for someone to be part of the Geophysics Global Specialist team which provides geophysical analysis support to teams across bp’s Subsurface portfolio from exploration, development and production of oil and gas fields through low carbon projects such as windfarm foundation studies and carbon capture and sequestration. The team is accountable for the consistent application of specialist geophysics workflows and toolkits across bp to predict static and dynamic properties for the reservoir and overburden. Projects include seismic rock property analysis, seismic modelling, generation of seismic attributes including AVO and seismic inversion for reservoir property prediction.

The internship will be an excellent opportunity to understand the diversity of geographies and business challenges in Subsurface. The precise nature of your role will be defined by your skills as well as the needs of the business. Project options range from application of our workflows and toolkit to specific business problems, benchmarking of new and evolving workflows or enhancing our digital toolkit using coding skills.

Your responsibilities will include:

Defining detailed project plan aligned with project objectives

Delivery of project plan and products

Documenting project and communicating impact and lessons learnt

Building relationships and collaborating both within and outside the immediate team to deliver technical excellence

Demonstrating: a strong drive for excellence and personal development an ability to work independently while comfortable seeking support when appropriate. behaviors aligned with the bp beliefs comfort working in an agile and flexible manner. good communication skills both one-to-one and in more formal presentations



Minimum Requirements

Must have cumulative and major GPA of 3.2 or higher

On a case-by-case basis, bp may support US Immigration sponsorship for full-time or long- term employment

Pursuing a Masters or PhD degree

Preferred Requirements