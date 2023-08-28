Up to 10% travel should be expected with this role

Job summary

Are you a top-tier Geophysicist exploring new opportunities? We are looking for an Integrated Geophysicist who will be based in the AGT region and will be involved in deployment to squads, working in prioritised subsurface activities! Reporting to the Geophysics Discipline Leader, this role requires a skilled geophysics practitioner in seismic interpretation, integration and wells planning and offers broadening opportunities with a variety of subsurface processes from ISD, Depletion Planning, SURM to well planning! Please note that this role is open for Azerbaijani nationals only.

Entity:

Production & Operations



Job Family Group:

Subsurface Group



Job Summary:

Job Description:

We expect the successful candidate to

Deliver high-quality geophysical inputs to progress prioritised business opportunities and develop appropriate subsurface scenarios to characterise and communicate subsurface uncertainties and use this knowledge to plan and deliver required technical products.

Interpret and integrate seismic, well-log, analogue, and dynamic data (pressure, production etc.) to develop and refine the coordinated structural, stratigraphic, depositional, rock property and fluid frameworks that underpin integrated subsurface products.

Development of appropriate risk management and mitigation plans. Promote safety/wellbeing and working at a balanced capacity. Ensure that the planning of wells meets bp’s NWD on process policies and guidelines

Build and maintain relationships with partners and customers to ensure delivery of effective products. Accountable for the quality of product and self-verification

Promote bp's dedication to safe, responsible and sustained performance, developing strong individual and leadership behaviours. Collaborate with the line management to build and implement a Personal Development Plan (PDP)

Work with senior geologists and operations teams to support the timely determination of the final well picks for ACG and provide operational support during well execution, when needed. Contribute to key decisions during well operations including casing point decisions, data acquisition and well correlations

Work with the team to understand and build standards, integrate multi-disciplinary activity and share takeaways. Share knowledge and experience through peer-to-peer guiding and mentoring

The ideal candidate will have:

A BSc degree in Geology or Geophysics

Experience in delivering integrated geoscience and seismic interpretation across the subsurface value chain – Exploration through to Production. Ability to characterize subsurface uncertainty, demonstrate effective risk handling and deliver ‘fit for purpose’ products to support business decisions.

Capacity to deliver technical coaching and mentoring in geophysics and in the integration of geophysical products with other subsurface data and fields, as well as dedication to agile working practices and tools, including hands-on experience with the rapid interpretation toolkit.

Strong communication, collaboration and relationship building skills. Efficiency in planning and prioritization.

Practical experience in well planning and operation. Familiarity with integrating seismic products into models. Previous experience with Petrel



Travel Requirement

Relocation Assistance:

This role is not eligible for relocation



Remote Type:

This position is a hybrid of office/remote working



Skills:

