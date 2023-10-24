Entity:Production & Operations
Subsurface Group
A career in Productions & Operations (P&O) organisation is an opportunity to help shape the future of bp. The Eastern Hemisphere Renewal Team is looking for a geophysicist and interpreter to support the renewal agenda of bringing forward exploration and appraisal opportunities that contribute to bp. You will be responsible for characterising the subsurface, developing prospect and lead inventories and maturing prospects for drilling.
This role will be part of a team stewarding a multi-year exploration program in Libya and responsible for exploration activity in the Middle East, the majority of which is operated by others. These programs are core to the Middle East and North Africa regions growth agenda and will involve working across a wide range of geological settings with varied datasets.
Key tasks of the team include developing an in depth understanding of the differing exploration play types encountered, working with partner companies to recommend drilling candidates and incorporating the findings from upcoming wells into future drilling decisions. This activity will be supported by an understanding of seismic imaging challenges in datasets with varied acquisition designs and processing histories.
The team operates a flexible and agile operating model where people work on the best and highest value opportunities!
The ideal candidate will have:
Why Join our team?
This position is a hybrid of office/remote working
