Job summary

Entity:

Production & Operations



Job Family Group:

Subsurface Group



Job Summary:

A career in Productions & Operations (P&O) organisation is an opportunity to help shape the future of bp. The Eastern Hemisphere Renewal Team is looking for a geophysicist and interpreter to support the renewal agenda of bringing forward exploration and appraisal opportunities that contribute to bp. You will be responsible for characterising the subsurface, developing prospect and lead inventories and maturing prospects for drilling.



Job Description:

BP will be a major hydrocarbon producer for several decades with Renewal being a key part of BP’s strategy to maintain the required hydrocarbons production that funds the energy transition.

This role will be part of a team stewarding a multi-year exploration program in Libya and responsible for exploration activity in the Middle East, the majority of which is operated by others. These programs are core to the Middle East and North Africa regions growth agenda and will involve working across a wide range of geological settings with varied datasets.

Key tasks of the team include developing an in depth understanding of the differing exploration play types encountered, working with partner companies to recommend drilling candidates and incorporating the findings from upcoming wells into future drilling decisions. This activity will be supported by an understanding of seismic imaging challenges in datasets with varied acquisition designs and processing histories.

The team operates a flexible and agile operating model where people work on the best and highest value opportunities!

Key Accountabilities:

Have a creative, flexible and business orientated approach and be comfortable working with multiple models of the subsurface and working with sometimes limited datasets

Be driven to develop your abilities in assimilating large, and multi-dimensional datasets to produce coherent and logical geoscience understanding and conclusions

Undertake seismic interpretation and develop integrated models of the subsurface

Assess the quality the suitability of seismic datasets across Libya and Middle East portfolio and be consulted on data improvement plans.

Deliver clear and concise prospect descriptions outlining key data quality issues, limitations, assumptions, and uncertainty; you will assist the development of lead and prospect inventories contributing to resource characterisation.

Seek out standard methodology and coaching to aid focus on the key technical and business issues.

Support the development of key prospects into ready to drill candidates and support operations during drilling.

Support post drilling well evaluations ensuring results are appropriately integrated into subsurface models and understanding.

The ideal candidate will have:

BSc Degree in Geology or Geophysics or shown experience

A robust understanding of petroleum geology fundamentals with experience of a range of different basins and depositional system settings

Although no prior renewal experience is required, a desire to work in a creative interpretation environment will be beneficial. Comfortable working across multiple time zones in an agile and flexible manner

Knowledge of seismic rock properties, AVO and Direct Hydrocarbon Indicators

Collaborative working within teams and with different partners

A bias for a culture of continuous improvement and seek opportunities to reduce complexity and improve efficiency

Why Join our team?

At bp, we support our people to learn and grow in a diverse and challenging environment. We believe that our team is strengthened by diversity. We are committed to crafting an inclusive environment in which everyone is respected and treated fairly. Diversity Statement: At bp, we provide an excellent environment and benefits such as an open and inclusive culture, a great work-life balance, tremendous learning and development opportunities to craft your career path, life and health insurance, medical care package and many others!



Diversity sits at the heart of our company and as an equal opportunity employer, we stay true to our mission by ensuring that our place can be anyone's place. We do not discriminate based on race, religion, colour, national origin, gender and gender identity, sexual orientation, age, marital status, veteran status or disability status. We will ensure that individuals with disabilities are provided reasonable accommodation to participate in the job application and interview process, to perform essential job functions, and to receive other benefits and privileges of employment.



This position is a hybrid of office/remote working



Skills:

