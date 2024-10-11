This role is not eligible for relocation

Negligible travel should be expected with this role

Job summary

Entity:

Production & Operations



Job Family Group:

Subsurface Group



Job Description:

We are looking for dedicated and committed Geophysicist with strong interpersonal skills and ability to operate at a high level with limited assurance in seismic interpretation, analysis and integration of geophysical data.

As a part of multi-cultural and multidiscipline environment you will support well concept and early well design squads.

Successful candidate will support the integrated subsurface description (ISD), special studies and New Well Delivery (NWD) activities and practices as it relates to the NWD common process. You will be expected to provide geophysical operational support as needed. Role requires participation in the development of comprehensive plans to support the team’s objectives in order to characterize subsurface uncertainties, risks, and mitigations necessary to deliver successful development schemes.

Please note that the role is open for Azerbaijani citizens only.

Key accountabilities

Deliver high-quality geophysical inputs to progress prioritised business opportunities.

Interpret and integrate seismic, well-log, analogue, and dynamic data (pressure, production etc.) to develop and refine the integrated structural, stratigraphic, depositional, rock property and fluid frameworks that underpin integrated subsurface products.

Develop appropriate subsurface scenarios to characterise and communicate subsurface uncertainties and use this knowledge to plan and deliver ‘fit for purpose’ technical products.

Clearly communicate subsurface uncertainty to colleagues and business leaders and enable the development of appropriate risk management and mitigation plans.

Work constructively with Discipline Leader and others to build and implement a personal development plan

Promote BP's dedication to safe, responsible and sustained performance, and demonstrating strong individual and leadership behaviours in line with BP Values and Leadership Expectations

Ensure that the planning of wells meets BP’s NWD common process policies and guidelines

Work with senior geologists and operations teams to support the timely determination of the final well picks for ACG

Provide operational support during well execution as needed

In this role, we have the following requirements:

Education

University degree in Geophysics / Geology or equivelent technical degree

Experience and Skills

Minimum 5 years of relevant experience

Experienced in field development, subsurface description and uncertainties as applied to model building and /or Experience with well planning and operations, drilling, completions and operations

Strong data manipulation and analysis skills

Defend and articulate a high level of geophysical understanding as it applies to the geologic setting

Demonstrate proficiency in people skills, presentation skills, coaching and mentorship.

Desired Criteria

High level understanding of seismic processing

Why join our team?

We support our people to learn and grow in a diverse and challenging environment. We believe that our team is strengthened by diversity. We are committed to crafting an inclusive environment in which everyone is respected and treated fairly.

There are many aspects of our employees’ lives that are meaningful, so we offer benefits to enable your work to fit with your life. These benefits can include flexible working options, collaboration spaces in a modern office environment, and many others benefits! We operate a hybrid model with 60% from the office and 40% from home with flexibility as agreed with line management.



Travel Requirement

Negligible travel should be expected with this role



Relocation Assistance:

This role is not eligible for relocation



Remote Type:

This position is a hybrid of office/remote working



Skills:

Basin resource evaluation, Basin resource evaluation, CO2 utilisation and storage, Cost-conscious decision-making, Data Analysis, Data Management, Depletion and Storage Development Planning, Depositional framework, Fluid Properties, Geodesy and coordinate integrity, Geohazard Assessment, Geological Reservoir and Storage Unit Modelling, Geophysical surveillance, Geospatial data visualization, Integrated Resource Progression, Integrated Well Delivery, Petroleum Systems Analysis, Petrophysical Dynamic Reservoir Description, Petrophysical Seismic Lithology and Fluid Prediction, Petrophysical Seismic Reservoir Characterisation, Research and development, Reservoir quality, Resource, Reserves Estimation and Storage Volume Assessment, Rock Properties Framework, Seismic Acquisition {+ 8 more}



Legal Disclaimer:

We are an equal opportunity employer and value diversity at our company. We do not discriminate on the basis of race, religion, color, national origin, sex, gender, gender expression, sexual orientation, age, marital status, socioeconomic status, neurodiversity/neurocognitive functioning, veteran status or disability status. Individuals with an accessibility need may request an adjustment/accommodation related to bp’s recruiting process (e.g., accessing the job application, completing required assessments, participating in telephone screenings or interviews, etc.). If you would like to request an adjustment/accommodation related to the recruitment process, please contact us.



If you are selected for a position and depending upon your role, your employment may be contingent upon adherence to local policy. This may include pre-placement drug screening, medical review of physical fitness for the role, and background checks.