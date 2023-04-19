Geophysicist - Renewal

Job summary

Western Hemisphere Renewal is looking for a mid-career geophysicist and interpreter to support the Trinidad Renewal agenda of bringing forward exploration and appraisal opportunities that make valuable contributions to bp.

You will be responsible for characterizing the subsurface, developing prospect lead inventories, maturing prospects for drilling, and supporting well execution. This role, which is part of Western Hemisphere Renewal, will support Trinidad Renewal. The Trinidad Renewal business is core to the company’s Renewal strategy to deliver advantage hydrocarbon opportunities.

Main Responsibilities:

Develop, describe, and deliver technical recommendations for prospects in support of the Renewal strategy

Contribute to the subsurface description of hydrocarbon prospects. This includes building and ranking prospect inventories, describing high-graded prospects and providing technical recommendation applying exploration common process, BP tools, and standard methodologies

Interact with different functions including the wells organizations, new well concepts teams, finance, and other subsurface teams

Be a key person in coordinating integration with Global Subsurface Specialists (GSS) teams and Subject Matter Experts (SME's) in support of delivering a complete subsurface description and the associated volumes and risks

Undertake seismic interpretation to develop understanding and integrated models of the subsurface across the Renewal portfolio

Deliver clear and concise prospect descriptions outlining key data quality issues, limitations, assumptions, and uncertainty; you will support the development of lead and prospect inventories ensuring risks and resources are appropriately characterized

Ensure the best processes are applied at the appropriate level and focus on the key technical and business issues

Support post drilling well evaluations ensuring results are appropriately integrated into subsurface models and understanding, including learnings across global Renewal portfolio

Coach and mentor junior geophysicists within the team

Essential Requirements:

BSc in Geology or Geophysics

Good communications skills

Persons with an established track record of delivery in the subsurface oil and gas industry

Exploration experience, in clastic basins, will be strongly considered

A creative, flexible and business orientated approach and expertise working with multiple models of the subsurface and with sometimes limited datasets

Proven track record of assimilating large, complex, and multi-dimensional datasets to produce coherent and logical geoscience understanding and conclusions

Superb understanding of seismic rock property fundamentals, Direct Hydrocarbon Indicators (DHI) and Amplitude Vs. Offset (AVO) analysis

Assess the quality and suitability of seismic datasets across and formulate recommend courses of action

A working understanding of seismic acquisition and processing is a plus

Familiarity with risk and resource-based prospect evaluation

Familiar with exploration volumetric assessment

Key Partners:

The role of renewal geophysicist supports the exploration program and reports to an integrated team leader or unit leader who is a member of the Renewal Leadership Team. The Renewal team operates in a flexible and agile model where people work on the best and highest value opportunities.

