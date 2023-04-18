Geophysicist - Renewal

Western Hemisphere Renewal is looking for an early to mid-career geophysicist and interpreter to support the Renewal agenda of bringing forward exploration and appraisal opportunities that make valuable contributions to bp.
You will be responsible for characterizing the subsurface, developing prospect lead inventories, maturing prospects for drilling, and supporting well execution. This role, as part of Western Hemisphere Renewal, could support teams working in any of bp’s Western Hemisphere exploratory basins. The Western Hemisphere Renewal business is core to the company’s Renewal strategy to deliver advantage hydrocarbon opportunities.
The role of renewal geophysicist supports the exploration program and reports to an integrated team leader or unit leader who is a member of the Renewal Leadership Team. The Renewal team operates in a flexible and agile model where people work on the best and highest value opportunities.