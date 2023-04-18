Site traffic information and cookies

We use cookies to collect and analyse information on our site's performance and to enable the site to function. Cookies also allow us and our partners to show you relevant ads when you visit our site and other 3rd party websites, including social networks. You can choose to allow all cookies by clicking ‘Allow all’ or manage them individually by clicking ‘Manage cookie preferences,’ where you will also find more information.

Manage cookie preferences

  1. Home
  2. Careers
  3. Jobs at bp
  4. Geophysicist - Renewal

Geophysicist - Renewal

Geophysicist - Renewal

  • Location United States - Texas - Houston
  • Travel required Negligible travel
  • Job category Subsurface Group
  • Relocation available No
  • Job type Professionals
  • Job code 147833BR
  • Experience level Intermediate
Apply Search all jobs at bp

Job summary

Western Hemisphere Renewal is looking for an early to mid-career geophysicist and interpreter to support the Renewal agenda of bringing forward exploration and appraisal opportunities that make valuable contributions to bp.

You will be responsible for characterizing the subsurface, developing prospect lead inventories, maturing prospects for drilling, and supporting well execution. This role, as part of Western Hemisphere Renewal, could support teams working in any of bp’s Western Hemisphere exploratory basins. The Western Hemisphere Renewal business is core to the company’s Renewal strategy to deliver advantage hydrocarbon opportunities.

The role of renewal geophysicist supports the exploration program and reports to an integrated team leader or unit leader who is a member of the Renewal Leadership Team. The Renewal team operates in a flexible and agile model where people work on the best and highest value opportunities.

Main Responsibilities

  • develop, describe, and deliver technical recommendations for prospects in support of the Renewal strategy
  • contribute to the subsurface description of hydrocarbon prospects. This includes building and ranking prospect inventories, describing high-graded prospects and providing technical recommendation applying exploration common process, BP tools, and standard methodologies
  • interact with different functions including the wells organizations, new well concepts teams, finance, and other subsurface teams
  • be a key person in coordinating integration with Global Subsurface Specialists (GSS) teams and Subject Matter Experts (SME's) in support of delivering a complete subsurface description and the associated volumes and risks
  • Undertake seismic interpretation to develop understanding and integrated models of the subsurface across the Renewal portfolio
  • deliver clear and concise prospect descriptions outlining key data quality issues, limitations, assumptions, and uncertainty; you will support the development of lead and prospect inventories ensuring risks and resources are appropriately characterized
  • ensure the best processes are applied at the appropriate level and focus on the key technical and business issues
  • support post drilling well evaluations ensuring results are appropriately integrated into subsurface models and understanding, including learnings across global Renewal portfolio
  • coach and mentor junior geophysicists within the team

Essential Experience and Job Requirements

  • BSc in Geology or Geophysics
  • At least 6 years of experience in the subsurface oil and gas industry
  • Strong communications skills
  • a creative, flexible and business orientated approach and expertise working with multiple models of the subsurface and with sometimes limited datasets
  • proven track record of assimilating large, complex, and multi-dimensional datasets to produce coherent and logical geoscience understanding and conclusions
  • superb understanding of seismic rock property fundamentals, Direct Hydrocarbon Indicators (DHI) and Amplitude Vs. Offset (AVO) analysis
  • The ability to assess the quality and suitability of seismic datasets across and formulate recommend courses of action
It would also be advantageous if you had:
  • a working understanding of seismic acquisition and processing
  • familiarity with risk and resource-based prospect evaluation
  • familiar with exploration volumetric assessment
  • exploration experience, in clastic basins, will be strongly considered

Apply Search all jobs at bp