Geophysicist (Seismic Processing) - TSI

Entity:Production & Operations
Subsurface Group
Job Family Group:
bp Technical Solutions India (TSI) center in Pune, aims to build on bp’s existing engineering and technical strengths to deliver high quality services to its hydrocarbons and new energy businesses worldwide. TSI brings together diverse engineering capability to provide technical services across a range of areas including engineering, maintenance, optimization, data processes, projects and subsurface, to deliver safe, affordable and lower emission energy, while continuously innovating how we work.
Job Summary:
Job Description:
What will you deliver
You will have project management responsibility for the planning and delivery of seismic processing projects as part of the broader Seismic Delivery team. You will lead the technical specification of processing operations (sequence/ testing plan/QC plan) with contractors for the full spectrum of acquisition types (HR Site Survey, Land, OBS, Marine) and range of data complexities and specialties (e.g. AVO, Velocity Model Building, 4D, R&D Technical Collaboration Agreements).
You will develop and maintain cooperative relationships with key contacts both internal and external to support effective project delivery.
In your role, you would either implement or supervise internal processing projects (both data investigation and R&D deployment projects) on the full range of survey types and across the value chain.
You will provide technical guidance and specialist knowledge, offering support to subsurface teams on seismic data quality, processing solutions and technology opportunities.
You will work alongside Supply-Chain Management to supervise the provision of the technical requirements and evaluation in the procurement of contractor processing services.
What you will need to be successful
Must have educational qualifications:
Physics / geophysics / geoscience degree from a recognized university.
Preferred education/certifications:
Higher degree PhD/MSc on geophysics related subject.
Minimum years of relevant experience:
8 years of relevant seismic processing experience.
Must have experiences/skills (to be hired with):
Good to have experiences/skills (can be trained for – learning/on-the-job):
You will work with
You will be based in Pune, India reporting to the Geophysics Discipline Leader and working as part of a broader multi-disciplinary team in the Pune-based GSS organization.
You will be part of GSS Seismic Delivery, operating in agile work squads with projects distributed across members of the squads for seismic processing project delivery, seismic data studies and technical assurance.
TSI seismic processing geophysicists will follow existing practices and guidelines working with project collaborators including Subsurface-Asset, HSE and Supply Chain Management. One will be working closely with Subsurface Technical Specialists and Domain Experts, as well as Seismic Processing Geophysicists from other Seismic Delivery teams and external contractors.
Shift support
Flexible working may be required depending on project location.
Up to 10% travel should be expected with this role
Travel Requirement
This role is eligible for relocation within country
Relocation Assistance:
This position is not available for remote working
Remote Type:
Exploration, Geophysics, Optimization, Seismic Attributes, Seismic Data, Seismic Processing, Subsurface
Skills:
We are an equal opportunity employer and value diversity at our company. We do not discriminate on the basis of race, religion, color, national origin, sex, gender, gender expression, sexual orientation, age, marital status, socioeconomic status, neurodiversity/neurocognitive functioning, veteran status or disability status. Individuals with disabilities may request a reasonable accommodation related to bp’s recruiting process (e.g., accessing the job application, completing required assessments, participating in telephone screenings or interviews, etc.). If you would like to request an accommodation related to the recruitment process, please contact us to request accommodations.
If you are selected for a position and depending upon your role, your employment may be contingent upon adherence to local policy. This may include pre-placement drug screening, medical review of physical fitness for the role, and background checks.