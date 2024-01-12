Geophysicist - TSI

This role is eligible for relocation within country

Up to 10% travel should be expected with this role

Job summary

Entity:

Production & Operations



Job Family Group:

Subsurface Group



Job Summary:

bp Technical Solutions India (TSI) center in Pune, aims to build on bp’s existing engineering and technical strengths, to deliver high quality services to its hydrocarbons and new energy businesses worldwide. TSI brings together diverse engineering capability to provide technical services across a range of areas including engineering, maintenance, optimization, data processes, projects and subsurface, to deliver safe, affordable and lower emission energy, while continuously innovating how we work.Global Subsurface Solutions (GSS) delivers high-quality, high impact, subsurface technical products to address prioritized business challenges across bp’s oil, gas, and low carbon businesses.As a GSS geophysicist, you will have an opportunity to support activity across our global portfolio, on projects as diverse as early field development offshore West Africa, large-scale waterflood developments in the Caspian Sea and Middle East and global screening and development of Carbon Capture and Storage (CCS) fields. You may work clastic, deep-water, paralic, non-marine and carbonate reservoirs, supporting our hydrocarbon and low carbon businesses, and delivering new wells.You will be deployed into a multi-disciplinary squad to provide deep technical skills in geophysics and subsurface integration, along with thorough insight into subsurface uncertainty and risk. You will develop and provide deep technical skills in seismic interpretation and subsurface integration. There are broadening opportunities, with the potential to work different fields/basins and a variety of activities such as integrated subsurface description, development planning and well planning for assets within bp’s global oil, gas and low carbon portfolio.



Job Description:

What you will deliver

As an individual technical contributor, you will work closely with other subsurface disciplines and other business units such as the Wells organization.

You will deliver high quality seismic analysis, interpretation, depth conversion and mapping using innovative workstation technologies, whilst integrating with geological and engineering data to build subsurface descriptions which underpin field developments across the global portfolio.

Your technical and business skills will enable you to develop appropriate subsurface scenarios, to characterize and communicate subsurface uncertainties and use this knowledge to plan and deliver ‘fit for purpose’ technical products.

Your ability to clearly communicate subsurface uncertainty to colleagues and business leaders will enable the development of appropriate risk management and mitigation plans.

You will promote bp's commitment to safe, responsible and sustained performance, and demonstrate strong individual and leadership behaviors in line with bp values.

As a geophysicist in bp’s geophysics and subsurface communities, you will coach and mentor, share standard methodology and seek innovation to solve technical and business challenges.

What you will need to be successful

Must have educational qualifications:

Geophysics / geoscience degree from a recognized university.

Minimum years of relevant experience:

8 years of relevant experience as a geophysicist in oil, gas or CCS exploration, appraisal, development, production or well planning.

Must have experiences/skills (to be hired with):

Excellent seismic manipulation and interpretation skills, including 3D digital toolkit skills.

Skills in velocity calibration, pore pressure prediction from seismic, depth conversion techniques and depth uncertainty analysis.

Ability to integrate diverse static and dynamic subsurface and well data.

Skilled in characterizing and communicating subsurface uncertainty, risk and value.

Strong written and oral communication skills in English.

A highly collaborative, team-first ethos, and a proven track-record of personal delivery.

Strong desire to develop and learn new skills.

Good to have experiences/skills (can be trained for – learning/on-the-job):

Familiarity with Petrel, PalaeoScan, Hampson Russell and statistical packages.

Experience in seismic attribute work, basic seismic response and AVO modelling.

Broad exploration, appraisal and development geoscience experience.

Experience in Carbon Capture, Utilization and Storage.

Well planning experience.

Familiarity with Integrated Subsurface Descriptions and integrating seismic products into models as well as forward modelling of any dynamic fluid and pressure response.

An understanding of non-seismic geophysical methods and their role (strengths and limitations) in long term monitoring for CCUS projects.

Experience of working in diverse global teams and managing collaborators.

Familiarity with agile working practices.

You will work with

Your line manager will be the Geophysics Discipline Leader supporting the TSI Unit within GSS.

You will work in Pune, India, but may be remotely deployed into an international, integrated subsurface delivery ‘squad’ where day-to-day activities/work will be prioritized by the squad leader. These GSS squads typically consist of 5-10 multi-disciplinary technical members in several locations and are deployed based on global subsurface business prioritization.

You will also work in close collaboration with subsurface teams in the country your squad supports, as well as with bp’s global subsurface technical specialists and domain experts.

Shift support

Flexible working may be required depending on project location.



Travel Requirement

Up to 10% travel should be expected with this role



Relocation Assistance:

This role is eligible for relocation within country



Remote Type:

This position is not available for remote working



Skills:

Basin resource evaluation, Basin resource evaluation, CO2 utilisation and storage, Cost-conscious decision-making, Data Analysis, Data Management, Depletion and Storage Development Planning, Depositional framework, Exploration, Fluid Properties, Geodesy and coordinate integrity, Geohazard Assessment, Geological Reservoir and Storage Unit Modelling, Geophysical surveillance, Geospatial data visualization, Integrated Resource Progression, Integrated Well Delivery, Optimization, Petroleum Systems Analysis, Petrophysical Dynamic Reservoir Description, Petrophysical Seismic Lithology and Fluid Prediction, Petrophysical Seismic Reservoir Characterisation, Quality, Research and development, Reservoir quality {+ 14 more}



Legal Disclaimer:

We are an equal opportunity employer and value diversity at our company. We do not discriminate on the basis of race, religion, color, national origin, sex, gender, gender expression, sexual orientation, age, marital status, socioeconomic status, neurodiversity/neurocognitive functioning, veteran status or disability status. Individuals with disabilities may request a reasonable accommodation related to bp’s recruiting process (e.g., accessing the job application, completing required assessments, participating in telephone screenings or interviews, etc.). If you would like to request an accommodation related to the recruitment process, please contact us to request accommodations.

If you are selected for a position and depending upon your role, your employment may be contingent upon adherence to local policy. This may include pre-placement drug screening, medical review of physical fitness for the role, and background checks.