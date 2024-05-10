Geophysicist - TSI

This role is eligible for relocation within country

Up to 10% travel should be expected with this role

Job summary

Entity:

Production & Operations



Job Family Group:

Subsurface Group



Job Description:

About bp

Our purpose is to bring together people, energy and markets to power and navigate a changing world.

In a time of constant change and possibility we need new talent to pursue commercial opportunities, fueled by world-class insight and expertise. We’re always striving for more innovative digital solutions, sustainable outcomes and closer collaboration across our company and beyond, and you could be part of that too. Together we continue to grow as the world’s leading energy company!

What you will deliver

As an individual technical contributor, you will work closely with other subsurface disciplines and other business units such as the Wells organization.

You will deliver high quality seismic analysis, interpretation, depth conversion and mapping using innovative workstation technologies, whilst integrating with geological and engineering data to build subsurface descriptions which underpin field developments across the global portfolio.

Your technical and business skills will enable you to develop appropriate subsurface scenarios, to characterize and communicate subsurface uncertainties and use this knowledge to plan and deliver ‘fit for purpose’ technical products.

Your ability to clearly communicate subsurface uncertainty to colleagues and business leaders will enable the development of appropriate risk management and mitigation plans.

You will promote bp's commitment to safe, responsible and sustained performance, and demonstrate strong individual and leadership behaviors in line with bp values.

As a geophysicist in bp’s geophysics and subsurface communities, you will coach and mentor, share standard methodology and seek innovation to solve technical and business challenges.

What you will need to be successful

Must have educational qualifications:

Geophysics / geoscience degree from a recognized university.

Minimum years of relevant experience:

8 years of relevant experience as a geophysicist in oil, gas or CCS exploration, appraisal, development, production or well planning.

Must have experiences/skills (to be hired with):

Excellent seismic manipulation and interpretation skills, including 3D digital toolkit skills.

Skills in velocity calibration, pore pressure prediction from seismic, depth conversion techniques and depth uncertainty analysis.

Ability to integrate diverse static and dynamic subsurface and well data.

Skilled in characterizing and communicating subsurface uncertainty, risk and value.

Strong written and oral communication skills in English.

A highly collaborative, team-first ethos, and a proven track-record of personal delivery.

Strong desire to develop and learn new skills.

Good to have experiences/skills (can be trained for – learning/on-the-job):

Familiarity with Petrel, PalaeoScan, Hampson Russell and statistical packages.

Experience in seismic attribute work, basic seismic response and AVO modelling.

Broad exploration, appraisal and development geoscience experience.

Experience in Carbon Capture, Utilization and Storage.

Well planning experience.

Familiarity with Integrated Subsurface Descriptions and integrating seismic products into models as well as forward modelling of any dynamic fluid and pressure response.

An understanding of non-seismic geophysical methods and their role (strengths and limitations) in long term monitoring for CCUS projects.

Experience of working in diverse global teams and managing collaborators.

Familiarity with agile working practices.

You will work with

Your line manager will be the Geophysics Discipline Leader supporting the TSI Unit within GSS.

You will work in Pune, India, but may be remotely deployed into an international, integrated subsurface delivery ‘squad’ where day-to-day activities/work will be prioritized by the squad leader. These GSS squads typically consist of 5-10 multi-disciplinary technical members in several locations and are deployed based on global subsurface business prioritization.

You will also work in close collaboration with subsurface teams in the country your squad supports, as well as with bp’s global subsurface technical specialists and domain experts.

Shift support

Flexible working may be required depending on project location.

Why join bp

At bp, we support our people to learn and grow in a diverse and challenging environment. We believe that our team is strengthened by diversity. We are committed to fostering an inclusive environment in which everyone is respected and treated fairly.

There are many aspects of our employees’ lives that are meaningful, so we offer benefits to enable your work to fit with your life. These benefits can include flexible working options, a generous paid parental leave policy, and excellent retirement benefits, among others!

We will ensure that individuals with disabilities are provided reasonable accommodation to participate in the job application or interview process, to perform essential job functions, and to receive other benefits and privileges of employment. Please contact us to request accommodation.



Relocation Assistance:

Remote Type:

This position is not available for remote working



Skills:

Basin resource evaluation, Basin resource evaluation, CO2 utilisation and storage, Cost-conscious decision-making, Data Analysis, Data Management, Depletion and Storage Development Planning, Depositional framework, Fluid Properties, Geodesy and coordinate integrity, Geohazard Assessment, Geological Reservoir and Storage Unit Modelling, Geophysical surveillance, Geospatial data visualization, Integrated Resource Progression, Integrated Well Delivery, Petroleum systems analysis, Petrophysical Dynamic Reservoir Description, Petrophysical Seismic Lithology and Fluid Prediction, Petrophysical Seismic Reservoir Characterisation, Research and development, Reservoir quality, Resource, Reserves Estimation and Storage Volume Assessment, Rock Properties Framework, Seismic Acquisition {+ 8 more}



Legal Disclaimer:

We are an equal opportunity employer and value diversity at our company. We do not discriminate on the basis of race, religion, color, national origin, sex, gender, gender expression, sexual orientation, age, marital status, socioeconomic status, neurodiversity/neurocognitive functioning, veteran status or disability status. Individuals with disabilities may request a reasonable accommodation related to bp’s recruiting process (e.g., accessing the job application, completing required assessments, participating in telephone screenings or interviews, etc.). If you would like to request an accommodation related to the recruitment process, please contact us to request accommodations.

If you are selected for a position and depending upon your role, your employment may be contingent upon adherence to local policy. This may include pre-placement drug screening, medical review of physical fitness for the role, and background checks.