Geophysicist - TSI

Geophysics / geoscience degree from a recognized university.
8 years of relevant experience as a geophysicist in oil, gas or CCS exploration, appraisal, development, production or well planning.
Your line manager will be the Geophysics Discipline Leader supporting the TSI Unit within GSS.
You will work in Pune, India, but may be remotely deployed into an international, integrated subsurface delivery ‘squad’ where day-to-day activities/work will be prioritized by the squad leader. These GSS squads typically consist of 5-10 multi-disciplinary technical members in several locations and are deployed based on global subsurface business prioritization.
You will also work in close collaboration with subsurface teams in the country your squad supports, as well as with bp’s global subsurface technical specialists and domain experts.
Flexible working may be required depending on project location.
Up to 10% travel should be expected with this role
This role is eligible for relocation within country
This position is not available for remote working
Basin resource evaluation, Basin resource evaluation, CO2 utilisation and storage, Cost-conscious decision-making, Data Analysis, Data Management, Depletion and Storage Development Planning, Depositional framework, Fluid Properties, Geodesy and coordinate integrity, Geohazard Assessment, Geological Reservoir and Storage Unit Modelling, Geophysical surveillance, Geospatial data visualization, Integrated Resource Progression, Integrated Well Delivery, Petroleum systems analysis, Petrophysical Dynamic Reservoir Description, Petrophysical Seismic Lithology and Fluid Prediction, Petrophysical Seismic Reservoir Characterisation, Research and development, Reservoir quality, Resource, Reserves Estimation and Storage Volume Assessment, Rock Properties Framework, Seismic Acquisition {+ 8 more}
