Geophysicist - TSI

About bp

bp Technical Solutions India (TSI) center in Pune, strives to build on bp’s existing engineering and technical strengths to deliver high quality services to its hydrocarbons and new energy businesses worldwide. TSI brings together diverse engineering capability to provide technical services across a range of areas including engineering, maintenance, optimization, data processes, projects and subsurface, to deliver safe, affordable and lower emission energy, while continuously innovating how we work.

At bp, we’re reimagining energy for people and our planet. We’re leading the way in reducing carbon emissions and developing more balanced methods for solving the energy challenge. We’re a team with multi-layered strengths of engineers, scientists, traders and business professionals determined to find answers to problems.

About the Role

bp Technical Solutions India (TSI) centre in Pune aims to build on bp’s existing engineering and technical strengths, to deliver high quality services to its hydrocarbons and new energy businesses worldwide. TSI brings together diverse engineering capability to provide technical services across a range of areas including engineering, maintenance, optimization, data processes, projects and subsurface, to deliver safe, affordable and lower emission energy, while continuously innovating how we work. Global Subsurface Solutions (GSS) delivers high-quality, high impact, subsurface technical products to address prioritized business challenges across bp’s oil, gas, and low carbon businesses.

As a GSS geophysicist, you will have the opportunity to support activity across our global portfolio, on projects as diverse as early field development offshore West Africa, and large-scale waterflood developments in the Caspian Sea and Middle East. You may work clastic, deep-water, paralic, non-marine and carbonate reservoirs, supporting our hydrocarbon and low carbon businesses,

and delivering new wells.

You will be deployed into a multi-disciplinary squad to provide deep technical skills in geophysics and subsurface integration, along with thorough insight into subsurface uncertainty and risk. You will develop and provide deep technical skills in seismic interpretation and subsurface integration. There are broadening opportunities, with the potential to work different fields/basins and a variety of activities such as integrated subsurface description, development planning and well planning for assets within bp’s global oil and gas portfolio.

Responsibilities

As an individual technical contributor, working closely with other subsurface disciplines and other business units such as the Wells organisation, you will provide geophysical capability to progress prioritised business opportunities.

You will deliver high quality seismic analysis, interpretation and mapping using state-of-the-art workstation technologies, whilst integrating with geological and engineering data to build subsurface descriptions which underpin field developments across the global portfolio.

Your technical and business skills will enable you to develop appropriate subsurface scenarios, to characterise and communicate subsurface uncertainties and use this knowledge to plan and deliver ‘fit for purpose’ technical products.

Your ability to clearly communicate subsurface uncertainty to colleagues and business leaders will enable the development of appropriate risk management and mitigation plans.

As a geophysicist in bp’s geophysics and subsurface communities you will coach and mentor, share standard process and seek to innovate to solve technical and business challenges.

Must have educational qualifications:

Geophysics / geoscience degree from a recognised university



Minimum years of relevant experience:

Minimum of 8 years relevant experience as a geophysicist in oil or gas, appraisal, development, production or well planning

Must have experiences/skills (To be hired with):

Strong geophysics and subsurface interpretation skills, including workstation skills

Familiarity with velocity calibration and depth conversion techniques

Ability to integrate diverse static and dynamic subsurface data

Track record of characterising and communicating subsurface uncertainty and risk

Strong written and oral communication skills in English

A highly collaborative, team-first ethos, and a proven track-record of personal delivery

Good to have experiences/skills (Can be trained for – learning/on-the-job):

Familiarity with Petrel, PalaeoScan, Hampson Russell and statistical packages

Experience in seismic attribute work, basic seismic response and AVO modelling

Broad exploration, appraisal, development, and production geology experience

Well planning experience

Familiarity with integrating seismic products into models

Experience of working in diverse global teams and managing stakeholders

You will work with

Your line manager will be the New Well Solutions Discipline Leader supporting the TSI Unit within GSS.

You will work in Pune, India, but may be remotely deployed into an international, integrated subsurface delivery ‘squad’ where day-to-day activities/deliverables will be prioritised by the squad leader. These GSS squads typically consist of 5-10 multi-disciplinary technical members in several locations and are deployed based on global subsurface business prioritisation.

You will also work in close collaboration with subsurface teams in the country your squad supports, as well as with bp’s global subsurface technical specialists and subject matter experts.

Why join bp

At bp, we support our people to learn and grow in a diverse and challenging environment. We believe that our team is strengthened by diversity. We are committed to fostering an inclusive environment in which everyone is respected and treated fairly.

There are many aspects of our employees’ lives that are meaningful, so we offer benefits to enable your work to fit with your life. These benefits can include flexible working options, a generous paid parental leave policy, and excellent retirement benefits, among others!

We will ensure that individuals with disabilities are provided reasonable accommodation to participate in the job application or interview process, to perform essential job functions, and to receive other benefits and privileges of employment. Please contact us to request accommodation.



