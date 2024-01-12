Geophysicist (Well Planning) - TSI

This role is eligible for relocation within country

bp Technical Solutions India (TSI) center in Pune aims to build on bp’s existing engineering and technical strengths, to deliver high quality services to its hydrocarbons and new energy businesses worldwide. TSI brings together diverse engineering capability to provide technical services across a range of areas including engineering, maintenance, optimization, data processes, projects and subsurface, to deliver safe, affordable and lower emission energy, while continuously innovating how we work. Global Subsurface Solutions (GSS) delivers high-quality, high impact, subsurface technical products to address prioritized business challenges across bp’s oil, gas, and low carbon businesses.As a GSS geophysicist, you will have the opportunity to support activity across our global portfolio, on projects as diverse as early field development offshore West Africa, large-scale waterflood developments in the Caspian Sea and Middle East and global screening and development of Carbon Capture and Storage (CCS) fields. You may work on clastic, deep-water, paralic, non-marine and carbonate reservoirs, supporting our hydrocarbon and low carbon businesses, and delivering new wells.You will be deployed into a multi-disciplinary squad to provide deep technical skills in geophysics and subsurface integration, along with thorough insight into subsurface uncertainty and risk. You will develop and provide deep technical skills in seismic interpretation and subsurface integration. There are broadening opportunities, with the potential to work different fields/basins and a variety of activities such as integrated subsurface description, development planning and well planning for assets within bp’s global oil, gas and low carbon portfolio.



Job Description:

What you will deliver

As an individual technical contributor, working closely with other subsurface disciplines and other business units such as the Wells organization, you will provide geophysical capability to progress prioritized business opportunities.

You will deliver high quality seismic analysis, interpretation and mapping using innovative workstation technologies, whilst integrating with geological and engineering data to build subsurface descriptions which underpin field developments across the global portfolio.

Your technical and business skills will enable you to develop appropriate subsurface scenarios, to characterize and communicate subsurface uncertainties and use this knowledge to plan and deliver ‘fit for purpose’ technical products.

Your ability to clearly communicate subsurface uncertainty to colleagues and business leaders will enable the development of appropriate risk management and mitigation plans.

As a geophysicist in bp’s geophysics and subsurface communities you will coach and mentor, share standard methodology and seek innovation to solve technical and business challenges.

What you will need to be successful

Must have educational qualifications:

Geophysics / geoscience degree from a recognized university.

Minimum years of relevant experience:

Minimum of 5 years relevant experience as a geophysicist in oil, gas or CCS exploration, appraisal,

development, production or well planning.

Must have experiences/skills (to be hired with)i:

Strong geophysics and subsurface interpretation skills, including workstation skills.

Familiarity with velocity calibration and depth conversion techniques.

Ability to integrate diverse static and dynamic subsurface data.

Track record of characterizing and communicating subsurface uncertainty and risk.

Strong written and oral communication skills in English.

A highly collaborative, team-first ethos, and a proven track-record of personal delivery.

Good to have experiences/skills (can be trained for – learning/on-the-job):

Familiarity with Petrel, PalaeoScan, Hampson Russell and statistical packages.

Experience in seismic attribute work, basic seismic response and AVO modelling.

Experience in Carbon Capture, Utilization and Storage.

Broad exploration, appraisal, development, and production geology experience.

Well planning experience.

Familiarity with integrating seismic products into models.

Experience of working in diverse global teams and managing collaborators.

You will work with

Your line manager will be the Geophysics Discipline Leader supporting the TSI Unit within GSS.

You will work in Pune, India, but may be remotely deployed into an international, integrated subsurface delivery ‘squad’ where day-to-day activities/work will be prioritized by the squad leader. These GSS squads typically consist of 5-10 multi-disciplinary technical members in several locations and are deployed based on global subsurface business prioritization.

You will also work in close collaboration with subsurface teams in the country your squad supports, as well as with bp’s global subsurface technical specialists and domain experts.

Shift support

Flexible working may be required depending on project location.



