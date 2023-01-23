Site traffic information and cookies

Geophysicist (early careers) - bpTT

  • Location Trinidad and Tobago - North - Port of Spain
  • Travel required
  • Job category Engineering Group
  • Relocation available
  • Job type Graduates
  • Job code 144829BR
  • Experience level
Job summary

Geophysicist (early careers)- Port-of-Spain, Trinidad
This role will be a part of bp’s early careers development program. Through this program, early careers employees will build their experience through challenging development assignments, by developing a toolkit of transferable skills for the future and having a dedicated network of support to help them succeed.
Geophysicists can expect to work in at least two very different roles in the first few years at bp. These roles might be in the renewal, appraisal, development, production or research parts of the business. Our positions are based in Port-of-Spain, Trinidad where Geophysicists work on a wide variety of technical challenges in support of our Trinidad and Tobago Production, Western Hemisphere Renewal, Global Projects and Subsurface Technology businesses. The key job duties and accountabilities will include:

  • Contribute as a multi-disciplinary team to the planning and execution of at least one well through operations, monitoring real time drilling data against pre-drill prognosis and within the subsurface geomodels. Gain field and operations experience at the well site
  • Participate in a multi-disciplinary effort to evaluate subsurface uncertainty for a prospect/field in renewal, appraisal, development, or production
  • Construct a framework structural model (fault and surfaces) to calculate bulk rock volume. Incorporate rock and fluid properties (porosity, net to gross, water saturation, etc.) to complete a hydrocarbon in-place volumetric determination and uncertainty analysis for a field
  • Interpret 2D/3D seismic across a prospect or field to define overburden and reservoir horizons, delivering structural contour and fault maps, reservoir and seal isopach maps
  • Identify key interpretation uncertainties and develop alternative interpretation scenarios
  • Investigate the variation of seismic attributes and volumes (reflectivity, inverted, AVO data, etc.) to variations in rock properties (porosity, net to gross) in a field
  • Perform wavelet extraction for a 3D seismic volume tying multiple wells and building a single wavelet that is acceptable for the target interval
  • Complete a regional 2D / 3D seismic interpretation using an existing regional geological framework and seismic stratigraphic concepts. Integrate seismic mapping products into regional play fairway maps
  • With support from senior geophysicists, build understanding of fundamental algorithm behind major seismic processing steps (demultiple, velocity estimation, migration, signal processing, VSP) using internal and external tools and methods
Minimum Requirements
  • Citizen of Trinidad & Tobago or a resident who is legally permitted to accept employment in Trinidad & Tobago
  • No more than 3 years of work experience
  • BSc. Degree in Geophysics, Geosciences, Earth Sciences or Physics with:
    • a minimum of an upper second-class honours OR
    • a minimum GPA of 3.0 out of 4.0 OR 4.0 out of 5.0 OR
    • a post graduate degree in Geophysics, Geosciences, Earth Sciences or Physics with a minimum GPA of 3.0 out of 4.0, or distinction
  • Skillful in the use of MS Office software (Word, Project, Excel, PowerPoint)

Covid Vaccination Requirement
One of the requirements to be eligible for this position at bp Trinidad and Tobago LLC is that you must be fully vaccinated against COVID-19 on or before your official start date with the company. “Fully vaccinated” means that you have received the full regimen of a WHO approved COVID-19 vaccine and that two weeks have elapsed from your final shot in your chosen vaccine regimen. You will be required to provide evidence of your vaccination status to the company prior to being cleared for hire. Our expectation is that all employees will maintain their status as “fully vaccinated” in line with WHO and Trinidad and Tobago’s Ministry of Health guidance.

