Geophysicist (early careers) - bpTT

Geophysicist (early careers)- Port-of-Spain, Trinidad
This role will be a part of bp’s early careers development program. Through this program, early careers employees will build their experience through challenging development assignments, by developing a toolkit of transferable skills for the future and having a dedicated network of support to help them succeed.
Geophysicists can expect to work in at least two very different roles in the first few years at bp. These roles might be in the renewal, appraisal, development, production or research parts of the business. Our positions are based in Port-of-Spain, Trinidad where Geophysicists work on a wide variety of technical challenges in support of our Trinidad and Tobago Production, Western Hemisphere Renewal, Global Projects and Subsurface Technology businesses. The key job duties and accountabilities will include:
Covid Vaccination Requirement
One of the requirements to be eligible for this position at bp Trinidad and Tobago LLC is that you must be fully vaccinated against COVID-19 on or before your official start date with the company. “Fully vaccinated” means that you have received the full regimen of a WHO approved COVID-19 vaccine and that two weeks have elapsed from your final shot in your chosen vaccine regimen. You will be required to provide evidence of your vaccination status to the company prior to being cleared for hire. Our expectation is that all employees will maintain their status as “fully vaccinated” in line with WHO and Trinidad and Tobago’s Ministry of Health guidance.