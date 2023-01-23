Geophysicist (early careers) - bpTT

Job summary

Geophysicist (early careers)- Port-of-Spain, Trinidad

This role will be a part of bp’s early careers development program. Through this program, early careers employees will build their experience through challenging development assignments, by developing a toolkit of transferable skills for the future and having a dedicated network of support to help them succeed.

Geophysicists can expect to work in at least two very different roles in the first few years at bp. These roles might be in the renewal, appraisal, development, production or research parts of the business. Our positions are based in Port-of-Spain, Trinidad where Geophysicists work on a wide variety of technical challenges in support of our Trinidad and Tobago Production, Western Hemisphere Renewal, Global Projects and Subsurface Technology businesses. The key job duties and accountabilities will include:

Contribute as a multi-disciplinary team to the planning and execution of at least one well through operations, monitoring real time drilling data against pre-drill prognosis and within the subsurface geomodels. Gain field and operations experience at the well site

Participate in a multi-disciplinary effort to evaluate subsurface uncertainty for a prospect/field in renewal, appraisal, development, or production

Construct a framework structural model (fault and surfaces) to calculate bulk rock volume. Incorporate rock and fluid properties (porosity, net to gross, water saturation, etc.) to complete a hydrocarbon in-place volumetric determination and uncertainty analysis for a field

Interpret 2D/3D seismic across a prospect or field to define overburden and reservoir horizons, delivering structural contour and fault maps, reservoir and seal isopach maps

Identify key interpretation uncertainties and develop alternative interpretation scenarios

Investigate the variation of seismic attributes and volumes (reflectivity, inverted, AVO data, etc.) to variations in rock properties (porosity, net to gross) in a field

Perform wavelet extraction for a 3D seismic volume tying multiple wells and building a single wavelet that is acceptable for the target interval

Complete a regional 2D / 3D seismic interpretation using an existing regional geological framework and seismic stratigraphic concepts. Integrate seismic mapping products into regional play fairway maps

With support from senior geophysicists, build understanding of fundamental algorithm behind major seismic processing steps (demultiple, velocity estimation, migration, signal processing, VSP) using internal and external tools and methods

Minimum Requirements

Citizen of Trinidad & Tobago or a resident who is legally permitted to accept employment in Trinidad & Tobago

No more than 3 years of work experience

BSc. Degree in Geophysics, Geosciences, Earth Sciences or Physics with: a minimum of an upper second-class honours OR a minimum GPA of 3.0 out of 4.0 OR 4.0 out of 5.0 OR a post graduate degree in Geophysics, Geosciences, Earth Sciences or Physics with a minimum GPA of 3.0 out of 4.0, or distinction

Skillful in the use of MS Office software (Word, Project, Excel, PowerPoint)