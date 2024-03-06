Geophysics DL - GoM & Canada

Up to 10% travel should be expected with this role

Job summary

Entity:

Production & Operations



Job Family Group:

Subsurface Group



Job Description:

The GOM Region Geophysical Discipline Leader (DL) role is a key Senior Technical position which combines driving business value through the consistent application of deep technical and functional expertise using the BP common processes, workflows, practices, guides and toolkits with AND people management and career development of geophysicists in the team.

This role reports to the VP Subsurface GOM and works closely with Unit leaders, ADMs, DLs and Squad Leads of teams within the Regions and OBO to deliver the business priorities.

What you will deliver

The DL supports the self-verification of technical work performed in the squad and this may include construction of a Terms of Reference ahead of any delivery that puts details around the work plan. The DL will ensure all work is done in accordance with BP standard processes, uses the correct handrails and connects/recommends the squad to liaise with specialists or Subject Matter Experts as appropriate. The DL will also advise on whether certain pieces of work can be delayed to a subsequent sprint or dropped.

A key aspect of the role is to support the development of team members using performance and development tools. This will consider the aspirations of the individual (in the short-medium and long term) and the business needs and will be held in accordance with guidelines.

The DL needs to understand and prioritize the most challenging technical opportunities and risks in the region. Activity would include,

sharing lessons learned in one part of the business across the region, and identifying alignments,

engaging appropriate Advisors, Subject Matter Experts (SME), Seismic Delivery Team (SDT) and Technology groups to help with the technology challenges in addition to the active participation in our Communities of Practice,

maintaining in a regional seismic strategy which is communicated with the necessary partners. (Including ownership of seismic fitness and futures).

The DL works with the Discipline Manager (DM) to understand the discipline health and capability of their direct reports and any gaps in the squads. The DL will inform the DM in matters of strategic discipline capability, team capability gaps, individual capabilities & development needs, opportunities for external technical support and the overall team health.

Essential experience and job requirements:

Bachelor’s degree in Geophysics, or related applied earth sciences.

Expertise in leading teams with varying degrees of experience, empowering and motivating all to speak up.

Experience in verifying that work products are fit for purpose for the technical complexity and magnitude of investment decisions.

Ability to switch context easily and work multiple work fronts simultaneously.

Deep experience in delivering integrated geoscience and seismic products across the Subsurface value chain – Renewal to Production to Well Planning.

Strong interpersonal skills, able to define when and how to influence partners and decision makers in subsurface and wells organizations.

Ability to deliver quality technical coaching and empower people to seek technical guidance and be responsible for the quality of their own technical work.

Strong and effective communication of the key geophysical and subsurface uncertainties that need to be integrated with products from other teams, so that risks are appropriately managed.

Ability to find opportunities and work across interfaces and between organizations to provide solutions to the benefit of the Region.

Geophysical experience in a range of structural and depositional environments.

Desirable criteria:

Knowledge of processing QC and seismic analysis is valuable.

Why bp?

At bp, we support our people to learn and grow in a diverse and ambitious environment! We believe that our team is strengthened by diversity. We are committed to fostering an inclusive environment in which everyone is respected and treated fairly.

There are many aspects of our employees’ lives that are meaningful, so we offer benefits to enable your work to fit with your life. These benefits can include flexible working options, a generous paid parental leave policy, and excellent retirement benefits, among others!



Travel Requirement

Up to 10% travel should be expected with this role



Relocation Assistance:

This role is not eligible for relocation



Remote Type:

This position is a hybrid of office/remote working



Skills:

Legal Disclaimer:

We are an equal opportunity employer and value diversity at our company. We do not discriminate on the basis of race, religion, color, national origin, sex, gender, gender expression, sexual orientation, age, marital status, socioeconomic status, neurodiversity/neurocognitive functioning, veteran status or disability status. Individuals with disabilities may request a reasonable accommodation related to bp’s recruiting process (e.g., accessing the job application, completing required assessments, participating in telephone screenings or interviews, etc.). If you would like to request an accommodation related to the recruitment process, please contact us to request accommodations.

If you are selected for a position and depending upon your role, your employment may be contingent upon adherence to local policy. This may include pre-placement drug screening, medical review of physical fitness for the role, and background checks.