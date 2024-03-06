Geophysics DL - GoM & Canada

Entity:Production & Operations
The GOM Region Geophysical Discipline Leader (DL) role is a key Senior Technical position which combines driving business value through the consistent application of deep technical and functional expertise using the BP common processes, workflows, practices, guides and toolkits with AND people management and career development of geophysicists in the team.
This role reports to the VP Subsurface GOM and works closely with Unit leaders, ADMs, DLs and Squad Leads of teams within the Regions and OBO to deliver the business priorities.
What you will deliver
The DL supports the self-verification of technical work performed in the squad and this may include construction of a Terms of Reference ahead of any delivery that puts details around the work plan. The DL will ensure all work is done in accordance with BP standard processes, uses the correct handrails and connects/recommends the squad to liaise with specialists or Subject Matter Experts as appropriate. The DL will also advise on whether certain pieces of work can be delayed to a subsequent sprint or dropped.
A key aspect of the role is to support the development of team members using performance and development tools. This will consider the aspirations of the individual (in the short-medium and long term) and the business needs and will be held in accordance with guidelines.
The DL needs to understand and prioritize the most challenging technical opportunities and risks in the region. Activity would include,
The DL works with the Discipline Manager (DM) to understand the discipline health and capability of their direct reports and any gaps in the squads. The DL will inform the DM in matters of strategic discipline capability, team capability gaps, individual capabilities & development needs, opportunities for external technical support and the overall team health.
Essential experience and job requirements:
Desirable criteria:
Why bp?
At bp, we support our people to learn and grow in a diverse and ambitious environment! We believe that our team is strengthened by diversity. We are committed to fostering an inclusive environment in which everyone is respected and treated fairly.
There are many aspects of our employees’ lives that are meaningful, so we offer benefits to enable your work to fit with your life. These benefits can include flexible working options, a generous paid parental leave policy, and excellent retirement benefits, among others!
Up to 10% travel should be expected with this role
This role is not eligible for relocation
This position is a hybrid of office/remote working
