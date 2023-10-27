Geophysics Discipline Lead, EH Regions

Entity:Production & Operations
Subsurface Group
Job Family Group:
The Eastern Hemisphere Geophysical Discipline Leader (DL) role is an excellent Senior Technical position combining:
Reporting to the Discipline Manager of Geophysics and working closely with Unit leaders, ADMs, the DLs and Squad Leads of teams within the Regions to deliver.
Covering the Nile Delta, Oman, M&S, NWS and OBO (India and Angola). Connecting and collaborating with other entities and departments, including but not restricted to specialists, Assurance, seismic delivery, I&E, Renewals, IWD and 3rd parties/Universities to resolve business challenges.
BP operates in a hybrid model with 60% from the office and 40% from home with flexibility as agreed with line management.
This role is highly collaborative with colleagues and team members in either Cairo or Sunbury offices.
Up to 10% travel should be expected with this role
Relocation may be negotiable for this role
This position is a hybrid of office/remote working
Basin resource evaluation, Basin resource evaluation, CO2 utilisation and storage, Cost-conscious decision-making, Data Analysis, Data Management, Depletion and Storage Development Planning, Depositional framework, Fluid Properties, Geodesy and coordinate integrity, Geohazard Assessment, Geological Reservoir and Storage Unit Modelling, Geophysical surveillance, Geospatial data visualization, Integrated Resource Progression, Integrated Well Delivery, Petroleum systems analysis, Petrophysical Dynamic Reservoir Description, Petrophysical Seismic Lithology and Fluid Prediction, Petrophysical Seismic Reservoir Characterisation, Research and development, Reservoir quality, Resource, Reserves Estimation and Storage Volume Assessment, Rock Properties Framework, Seismic Acquisition {+ 8 more}
We are an equal opportunity employer and value diversity at our company. We do not discriminate on the basis of race, religion, color, national origin, sex, gender, gender expression, sexual orientation, age, marital status, socioeconomic status, neurodiversity/neurocognitive functioning, veteran status or disability status. Individuals with disabilities may request a reasonable accommodation related to bp’s recruiting process (e.g., accessing the job application, completing required assessments, participating in telephone screenings or interviews, etc.). If you would like to request an accommodation related to the recruitment process, please contact us to request accommodations.
If you are selected for a position and depending upon your role, your employment may be contingent upon adherence to local policy. This may include pre-placement drug screening, medical review of physical fitness for the role, and background checks.