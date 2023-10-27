Geophysics Discipline Lead, EH Regions

Relocation may be negotiable for this role

Job summary

Entity:

Production & Operations



Job Family Group:

Subsurface Group



Job Summary:

The Eastern Hemisphere Geophysical Discipline Leader (DL) role is an excellent Senior Technical position combining:Deep technical and functional expertise with people leadership.



Job Description:

Reporting to the Discipline Manager of Geophysics and working closely with Unit leaders, ADMs, the DLs and Squad Leads of teams within the Regions to deliver.

Covering the Nile Delta, Oman, M&S, NWS and OBO (India and Angola). Connecting and collaborating with other entities and departments, including but not restricted to specialists, Assurance, seismic delivery, I&E, Renewals, IWD and 3rd parties/Universities to resolve business challenges.

What you will deliver

Strong people leadership to support, develop, grow and challenge team members to deliver.

Prioritisation the of complex technical opportunities and risks in the region.

Provide technical guidance and leadership, specifically on deployment of resources to projects and activities, making decisions on timing and value judgements on work.

Build an environment of care and psychological safety and help to embed bp’s culture whilst also promoting cyber security good practice.

Technical leadership, staying up to date with industry trends, partner with Innovation and Engineering colleagues and inspire change.

Understand the discipline health and capability and identify any gaps in knowledge and plan to raise capability across the team.

Collaborate with People and Culture colleagues on development needs, opportunities for external technical support and the overall discipline health.

Participate as the Technical Reviewer in Development Reviews or Forums. Support Recruitment where appropriate and to provide support and guidance for Early Careers and more experience colleagues.

What you will need to be successful

Bachelor’s degree or higher in Geophysics, or related applied earth sciences.

Expertise and experience in leading teams ideally on a global or cross country scale.

Experience in verifying work products are fit for purpose for the technical complexity and magnitude of investment decisions

Ability to switch context easily and work multiple work fronts simultaneously

Deep experience in delivering integrated geoscience and seismic products across the Subsurface value chain – Renewals through Production

Strong interpersonal skills, to define when and how to influence partners and decision makers in subsurface and wells organisations

Ability to deliver quality technical coaching and empower people to seek technical mentorship and accountability for their own technical work

Strong and effective communication of the key geophysical and subsurface uncertainties to be integrated with products from other subject areas and teams, so that risks are appropriately handled

Ability to see opportunities and work across interfaces and between organisations to provide solutions to the benefit of the Region

Geophysical experience in a range of structural and depositional environments

Cultural fluency and global working experience

At bp, we provide the following environment & benefits:

A company culture where we respect our diverse teams and are proud of our achievements

Possibility to join social communities and networks

A healthy work-life balance

Chill-out and collaboration spaces in a modern office environment

Learning and development opportunities to craft your career path

Life & health insurance, medical care package

And many others benefits!

We are an equal opportunity employer and value diversity at our company. We do not discriminate on the basis of race, religion, color, national origin, gender, sexual orientation, age, marital status, veteran status, or disability status.

We will ensure that individuals with disabilities are provided reasonable accommodation to participate in the job application or interview process, to perform essential job functions, and to receive other benefits and privileges of employment. Please contact us to request accommodations.

BP operates in a hybrid model with 60% from the office and 40% from home with flexibility as agreed with line management.

This role is highly collaborative with colleagues and team members in either Cairo or Sunbury offices.

Remote Type:

This position is a hybrid of office/remote working



Skills:

Basin resource evaluation, Basin resource evaluation, CO2 utilisation and storage, Cost-conscious decision-making, Data Analysis, Data Management, Depletion and Storage Development Planning, Depositional framework, Fluid Properties, Geodesy and coordinate integrity, Geohazard Assessment, Geological Reservoir and Storage Unit Modelling, Geophysical surveillance, Geospatial data visualization, Integrated Resource Progression, Integrated Well Delivery, Petroleum systems analysis, Petrophysical Dynamic Reservoir Description, Petrophysical Seismic Lithology and Fluid Prediction, Petrophysical Seismic Reservoir Characterisation, Research and development, Reservoir quality, Resource, Reserves Estimation and Storage Volume Assessment, Rock Properties Framework, Seismic Acquisition {+ 8 more}



Legal Disclaimer:

