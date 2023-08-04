Relocation may be negotiable for this role

Some travel may be required with this role, this is negotiable

Job summary

The Permian Development Geoscience Analyst is a member of the Permian Development team within bpx Energy supporting a multi-rig program. The ideal candidate has a minimum of 3 years of industry experience including data importing/exporting and database management. Expertise should include knowledge of OpenWorks databases as well as Spotfire and/or Power BI.

Entity:

Production & Operations



Job Family Group:

Subsurface Group



Job Summary:

The Permian Development Geoscience Analyst is a member of the Permian Development team within bpx Energy supporting a multi-rig program. The ideal candidate has a minimum of 3 years of industry experience including data importing/exporting and database management. Expertise should include knowledge of OpenWorks databases as well as Spotfire and/or Power BI.



Job Description:

Key Accountabilities:

Support of Geoscience Team needs

Upload and file incoming data from actively drilling rigs including directional surveys, MWD las curves, mud logs, etc.

Manage the bpx database which populates geoscience mapping software (DSG)

Monitor for data quality and timely delivery of appropriate data

Proactively track the status of all databases utilized by Geoscience Team

Collaborate with GIS and Drilling analysts to ensure all widely dispersed data is accurate and timely

Close collaboration with team members

Clear, effective, and timely communication both inside and outside team

Essential Education & Experience

Bachelor's degree

Personal commitment to health, safety, environment, laws, regulations, and ethics and compliance principles

Minimum of 3 years database management experience

Proactive problem solving skills

Organized tracking of activity

Experience with creating PowerBI reports and dashboards

Demonstrated use of IMPACT principles: I - Innovation: Learns from new ideas and applies solutions to add value. M - Motivated: Overcomes obstacles with an intense desire to succeed. P - Performance Driven: Makes value-based decisions involving measured risk to deliver business objectives. A - Accountable: Takes responsibility and ownership of business performance. C - Collaborative: Shares knowledge and works together for the good of BPX. T - Trustworthy: Keeps commitments, listens to others and authentically supports change necessary to achieve our Path to Premier.



Desirable Criteria:

Familiarity with oil and gas industry

Data analytics

Basic mapping skills

Experience with OpenWorks

Experience with Spotfire

Experience with DSG

Experience with Petrel

We offer a reward and wellbeing package to enable your work to fit with your life. These can include, but not limited to, access to health, vision and dental insurance, flexible working schedule, paid time off policy, discretionary annual bonus program, long-term incentive program, and a generous 401K matching program. How much do we pay (Base)? $90,000-$130,000



*Note that the pay range listed for this position is a good faith and reasonable estimate of the range of possible base compensation at the time of posting.



Travel Requirement

Some travel may be required with this role, this is negotiable



Relocation Assistance:

Relocation may be negotiable for this role



Remote Type:

This position is a hybrid of office/remote working



Skills:

Basin resource evaluation, Basin resource evaluation, CO2 utilisation and storage, Core acquisition and analysis, Cost-conscious decision-making, Data acquisition strategy, Data Management, Depositional framework, Dynamic reservoir description, Fluid Properties, Fluid sampling and analysis, Geodesy and coordinate integrity, Geohazard assessment, Geomechanical analysis, Petroleum systems analysis, PPFG detection, Research and development, Reservoir geomechanics, Reservoir quality, Resource and storage estimation, Seismic Analysis, Seismic Interpretation, Seismic lithology and fluid prediction, Seismic stratigraphic interpretation, Seismic structural interpretation {+ 8 more}



Legal Disclaimer:

We are an equal opportunity employer and value diversity at our company. We do not discriminate on the basis of race, religion, color, national origin, sex, gender, gender expression, sexual orientation, age, marital status, neurodiversity/neurocognitive functioning, veteran status or disability status. Individuals with disabilities may request a reasonable accommodation related to bp’s recruiting process (e.g., accessing the job application, completing required assessments, participating in telephone screenings or interviews, etc.). If you would like to request an accommodation related to the recruitment process, please contact us to request accommodations.

If you are selected for a position and depending upon your role, your employment may be contingent upon adherence to local policy. This may include pre-placement drug screening, medical review of physical fitness for the role, and background checks.