Technology



Engineering Group



Let me tell you about the role

The Geospatial Technology Engineer will have expertise in technology, data, analytics, engineering and science solutions and projects in respect to location. They will join a squad as part of the wider Geospatial team within Oil and Gas Technology gaining exposure to pioneering technologies and their real-world applications. They will interface closely with other Geospatial SMEs, Digital Product, and business collaborators to deploy and develop Geospatial technology, data & analytical solutions to meet business challenges across a wide range of domains including Production, Projects, Subsurface & Wells, Crisis, Renewables, and Refining.

What you will deliver

Key technical capabilities and expectations:

Develop innovative solutions and procedures and promote standard methodology to increase efficiency and quality within the geospatial team and across products

Geospatial Technology: some experience in the use and deployment of geospatial technology including configuration and connectivity (eg. Cameras, Handhelds, AR/VR equipment, sensors, GPS, drone).

some experience in the use and deployment of geospatial technology including configuration and connectivity (eg. Cameras, Handhelds, AR/VR equipment, sensors, GPS, drone). Geospatial Data Management: exposure to the use of spatial databases, spatial access methods, coordinate reference systems, representation of spatial objects, image processing, query processing, spatial data infrastructures, data manipulation, data security.

exposure to the use of spatial databases, spatial access methods, coordinate reference systems, representation of spatial objects, image processing, query processing, spatial data infrastructures, data manipulation, data security. Geospatial Analysis: Knowledge of query operations and languages, earth geometry and geodesy, analytical operations, analysis of surfaces, spatial statistics, geo-statistics, spatial regression and econometrics, data mining, network analysis, optimization, and location allocation modeling.

Knowledge of query operations and languages, earth geometry and geodesy, analytical operations, analysis of surfaces, spatial statistics, geo-statistics, spatial regression and econometrics, data mining, network analysis, optimization, and location allocation modeling. Spatial Data Visualization: some knowledge of the principles of map design, graphic representation techniques, map production, development of web-based maps, applications, and dashboards.

some knowledge of the principles of map design, graphic representation techniques, map production, development of web-based maps, applications, and dashboards. Reality capture: Knowledge of reality capture data formats, 3D models, QC workflows, loading techniques, and data integration for visualization and analysis. Ability to import, export and manipulate data between Geospatial systems and other applications, using tools such as FME and Databricks.

Knowledge of reality capture data formats, 3D models, QC workflows, loading techniques, and data integration for visualization and analysis. Ability to import, export and manipulate data between Geospatial systems and other applications, using tools such as FME and Databricks. Exposure to one or more data-related technologies/languages (e.g. Python, R, Java Script, etc.)

Some experience working with the ArcGIS Desktop and Enterprise suite of tools (ArcGIS Pro, Server, Portal and associated API’s).

What you will need to be successful (experience and qualifications)

Crafting innovative solutions to improve process, workflow, standard methodology, and service delivery. Challenging conventional thinking, problem solving and innovating. Actively seeking to apply data science techniques; automation and machine learning, including the use of analytical and visualization tools to translate data and interpreted results into actionable insights and value.

Citizenship: Engage in honest conversations and encourage team members to ask questions and actively listen to concerns; you are inclusive & collect diverse set of opinions and ideas, seeking out the silent voice; use your own skills & experience to upskill others. Understand how your work with data impacts bp with respect to safety, financials, or other high value impacts. Start to identify continuous improvement opportunities to create safer operations, reduce cost, or other opportunities with data.

Autonomy in problem identification and problem breakdown: end-to-end project ownership: independently identify problems to be solved in your team because of in-depth technical and business understanding; can concretize vague, sophisticated and broad problems and break them down into actionable sub-problems and tasks; you help line up and concretize projects for more junior team members

Customer Management: Proactively contact to partners to identify project needs and suggest solutions.

Change Management: Recognize and optimally build, communicate, and handle the business process for change – the costs and the benefits, building energy around the change. Use change as an opportunity to advance business objectives.

Communication Skills: Optimally communicate orally and in writing to a technical and non-technical audience.

Business impact: Have business impact on one or various metrics of your team, you are seen as a thought partner to the business.

Experience – 3+ years in a similar role

Bachelors / Master’s degree, GIS, Geospatial, Geospatial Survey, Geographic Science, Computer Science, and other related fields, or related bachelor’s degree with relevant experience.

About bp

bp is a global energy business with a purpose to reimagine energy for people and our planet. We aim to be a very different kind of energy company by 2030, helping the world reach net zero and improving people’s lives. We are committed to crafting a diverse and inclusive environment where everyone can grow. Join bp and become part of the team building our future!

We will ensure that individuals with disabilities are provided reasonable accommodation to participate in the job application or interview process, to perform important job functions, and to receive other benefits and privileges of employment. Please contact us to request accommodation!



Up to 10% travel should be expected with this role



This role is eligible for relocation within country



This position is a hybrid of office/remote working



